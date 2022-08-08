ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Bank Robber Uses "Speed and Fear" in Carrollwood Holdup

By Read Shepherd
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago

Bank robbery in Carrollwood.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the man used "speed and fear" to hold up the TD Bank Office at North Dale Mabry and Floyd. Deputies say the suspect walked in the bank, jumped the teller window, and demanded money. He then rode away on a motorized mini-bike. No one was hurt during the robbery.

"This was clearly a planned robbery where the criminal used speed and fear to coerce employees at the bank to hand over money, and leave them in a state of shock," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are asking for the public to help us put him behind bars before he victimizes others in the community."

Detectives describe the man as a white male wearing a green shirt, dark-colored pants, black shoes, camouflaged neck gaiter, hat, and sunglasses.

photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

