ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Peter Jackson says he considered getting Derren Brown to hypnotise him to forget The Lord of the Rings

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhoNK_0h9OkdHV00

Peter Jackson has revealed he “seriously considered” getting hypnosis because he wanted to forget all his work on the Lord of the Rings films.

Jackson’s trilogy of fantasy adventure films, based on the novels by JRR Tolkien and released between 2001 and 2003, grossed nearly $3bn (approx £2.5bn) worldwide and won 10 Academy Awards.

The filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter ’s Awards Chatter podcast that he wanted to wipe his memories of the franchise so he could watch them like a regular fan.

“When we did the Lord of the Rings movies I always felt I was the unlucky person who never got to see them as coming-out-of-the-blue films,” Jackson said.

“By the time they were screening, I was immersed in them for five or six years. It was such a loss for me not be able to see them like everyone else.

“I actually did seriously consider going to some hypnotherapy guy to hypnotise me to make me forget about the films and the work I had done over the last six or seven years so I could sit and enjoy them.

“I didn’t follow through with it, but I did talk to [British mentalist] Derren Brown about that and he thought he could do it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WT6Ts_0h9OkdHV00

Jackson added that he will be able to enjoy Amazon’s new mega-budget prequel series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power , as he has not worked on it.

In the same interview, Jackson said that Amazon never sent him scripts for The Rings of Power – despite telling him they would.

The Rings of Power will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 2 September.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Britney Spears explains why she thinks teenage sons decided to stop visiting her

Britney Spears has explained why she thinks her teenage sons decided to stop seeing her in an Instagram post.On Wednesday (10 August), the singer responded to claims made by her ex-husband Kevin Federline that their children were distancing themselves from her.In a pre-recorded interview for ITV, Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, said that they had come to the decision due to the singer’s near-naked photos she posted on the social media site.Spears called the comments “hurtful”, and was supported by her husband Sam Asghari, who hit out at Federline.In a lengthy post she has...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Jumanji child star Bradley Pierce reveals how Robin Williams defended him and Kirsten Dunst on-set

Eight years ago, the death of Robin Williams shook the entertainment world to its core.The star of films including Mrs Doubtfire, Good Will Hunting and Night at the Museum was 63 when he died on 11 August 2014.On the eighth anniversary of his death, the actor’s children Zak and Zelda have shared emotional tributes to their late father.One of his most beloved films was Jumanji, the 1995 blockbuster co-starring Bonnie Hunt and Jonathan Hyde.It also featured Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce, who were child stars at the time – and, in 2020, Pierce revealed how Williams once stepped in to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

JK Rowling says ‘police are involved’ after receiving death threat following Salman Rushdie tweet

JK Rowling has told her fans that the police are involved after a tweet about Salman Rushdie prompted a death threat on Twitter. The controversial Harry Potter author had expressed sympathy for Rushdie after he was stabbed onstage on Friday at a literary event in New York.On Saturday, it was reported that Rushdie was on a ventilator, having been taken to hospital after the attack. You can follow the latest updates on the incident here.Following the attack, Rowling tweeted: “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.”Shortly after posting the message, Rowling shared an image of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Anne Heche: Career highlights of the late Hollywood actor

Actor Anne Heche has died on Friday (12 August) at the age of 53, a week after sustaining injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles, California.Heche found fame as an actor in the late nineties, with a slew of Hollywood titles, such as the 1997 gangster drama Donnie Brasco, action-thriller Volcano and horror hit I Know What You Did Last Summer.Independent TV takes a look back through the actor’s many varied career highlights.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derren Brown
Person
Peter Jackson
The Independent

Artwork of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang invention has sold for £3,500

An original artwork of one of the whimsical inventions in the 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has sold for £3,500 at auction.The illustration by the late artist Rowland Emett depicts a dog grooming invention, titled The Potts Cruft-de-Luxe Dog Tidy, which featured in the beloved film.Emett’s annotations explaining how each part of the invention works also accompanies the ink and pencil work, which surpassed its pre-sale estimate of £2,500-£3,000.It was among a collection of items from the film which went under the hammer during a sale on Saturday held by Excalibur Auctions.An unpublished print by Emett of the Grandpa...
VISUAL ART
IndieWire

Brett Goldstein Compares ‘Ted Lasso’ to ‘The Simpsons’ After Influx of New Characters

One of the many keys to the massive success of “Ted Lasso” is undeniably Brett Goldstein, whose portrayal of lovable curmudgeon Roy Kent is the perfect foil to Jason Sudeikis’ endlessly positive head coach. Goldstein is also a major creative force behind the scenes, serving as a writer and co-producer on the show. That means he’s uniquely qualified to talk about a moment many fans are dreading: the show’s ending, which the stars say will likely come in Season 3. In a new interview with The Playlist, Goldstein opened up about the way the show is working towards its finale...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Warner Bros reportedly considering three options for The Flash after Ezra Miller controversies

Warner Bros is reportedly preparing for three possible scenarios for its upcoming movie The Flash in light of lead actor Ezra Miller’s string of controversies.Miller has been arrested multiple times for various allegations, ranging from disorderly conduct and assault to burglary.A “source with knowledge of the situation” told The Hollywood Reporter that the film studio is considering three options for the film, with the worst case scenario being scrapping the movie entirely if the controversies continue.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Lord Of The Rings#The Hollywood Reporter#British#The Rings Of Power W
The Independent

Diana documentary director says response to Harry and Meghan ‘reminded’ him of the late Princess of Wales

The director of a new HBO new documentary about Princess Diana has said that he found parallels between the public’s response to the late royal, and that towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.Speaking to People, The Princess director Ed Perkins explained that he started comparing the two time periods after he delved into the archives of Diana’s life.“For a space of about a month or two, it seemed like [Harry and Meghan] were the only thing people were talking about,” Perkins said. “Very few people were apathetic and it reminded me of the response I was seeing in the archive...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nope: Fan theory could provide answer to film’s biggest mystery

Fans of Jordan Peele’s new film Nope have shared theories over the significance of one of its biggest mysteries.The horror-comedy, which focuses on a UFO sighting near a ranch in the Californian desert, has been praised for its rich use of imagery and symbolism. However, some viewers have been left scratching their heads by some of the film’s visual metaphors, with one particularly ambiguous image centring on a shoe, balanced bizarrely upright.In her five-star review of Nope for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “There’s always been an unshowy confidence in how Peele’s films move, from the bourbon-y smoothness of...
TENNIS
The Independent

Edinburgh Fringe: Frankie Boyle says many performers at ‘elitist’ festival are ‘parasites’

Frankie Boyle said that many of the acts performing at the Edinburgh Fringe are “parasites” as he discussed elitism within the annual Scottish arts festival.Appearing in the BBC documentary The Fringe, Fame and Me, the comedian said: “Think of how much more it could be if it was democratised, if you actually had voices from all the different parts of the country if you actually had a proper representation of class and race."He added: “Most of the people you want to hear from can’t come here and lots of the people who are here bringing those shows are parasites.”Sign up for our free newsletters here.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Martha Stewart says Pete Davidson is ‘like the son I never had’

Martha Stewart has responded to a viral meme claiming that she would be Pete Davidson’s next romantic interest, calling him the “son” she never had.The 81-year-old was photographed holding hands with Davidson in April at the White House Correspondents’ dinner.Following the comedian’s recent split from Kim Kardashian, fans jokingly speculated that the duo would become romantically involved.However, Stewart quickly put paid to such comments, telling The Daily Mail: “Pete Davidson is like the son I never had.“He is a charming boy who is finding his way.”She went on to suggest that she might be collaborating with him in the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Strictly 2022 line-up: Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton becomes final star to join new series

Strictly Come Dancing has slowly announced its 2022 line-up.In September, the BBC series will return for its 20th anniversary series presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.The first announcements were made on 4 August, with more names being revealed every day for the following two weeks.Luckily, fans won’t have long to wait until Strictly returns either, as the show is expected to be back on our screens early September.Who is taking part in Strictly 2022?Actor Will Mellor was named as this year’s first contestant. He is best known for his roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Anne Heche: Ellen DeGeneres leads tributes to actor – ‘This is a sad day’

Tributes to Anne Heche have poured in, following her death on Friday (12 August).The Another World star was involved in a car accident on Friday 5 August, which resulted in her being taken to hospital and treated for severe burns.She later slipped into a coma and was in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media. Heche’s family told press earlier on 12 August that she had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” the accident.Now, they have confirmed that she is legally dead, however, she is being kept on life support while a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Rare Rolls Royce built to specification of Princess Margaret is being auctioned for £20,500

A rare Rolls Royce that was built to the specification of Princess Margaret is up for auction, with bids starting at £20,500.The vehicle, which is being auctioned off by Collecing Cars, is said to have carried numerous members of the royal family in its time.It was also used to transport Princess Margaret’s children to her funeral at Windsor Castle in 2002.The car is finished in a cardinal red metallic and is fitted with a blue light that would be used to signal when the Princess herself was in the car.Inside, the car features pale green cloth, darker green carpets and...
CARS
The Independent

Taika Waititi’s tweets about trans people have raised difficult questions about retroactive shaming

Resurfacing. It’s a word you see everywhere online these days. Not in the sense of a swimmer coming up for air between strokes – more like a bloated corpse washing up on the shore after being inadequately weighted down. Problematic tweets, offensive interview clips, racist comedy sketches: these are the things that tend to “resurface” in the modern era. The moment they rise above the water, the gulls descend.The latest celebrity to be caught in a “resurfaced tweets” furore is filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi. The 46-year-old New Zealander recently directed the Marvel blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder, and was in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lisa Kudrow says Friends creators had ‘no business’ writing about people of colour

Friends star Lisa Kudrow said the writers of the hit sitcom had “no business” writing about people of colour while addressing the lack of diversity on the popular 1990s show.“Well, I feel like it was a show created by two people who went to Brandeis and wrote about their lives after college,” the actress who portrayed the character of Phoebe Buffay said.Adding: “And for shows especially, when it’s going to be a comedy that’s character-driven, you write what you know.“They have no business writing stories about the experiences of being a person of colour.”Sign up to our free newsletters here. Read More 'That horrible woman up north': Jeremy Kyle attacks Nicola Sturgeon over independenceTommy Lee posts full-frontal nude photo on InstagramNicola Peltz reveals real reason she didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham wedding dress
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Stranger Things creators reveal they’re abandoning series tradition for final season

The creators of Stranger Things have revealed that the fifth season will break from one of the show’s longstanding narrative traditions.At the beginning of each new season, the hit Netflix sci-fi series has made a habit of introducing new characters to the mix.Among the popular additions to the roster have been Maya Hawke’s Robin Buckley, Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers, and Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington. Season four saw Joseph Quinn join the cast as Eddie Munson.However, Stranger Things creators Ross and Matt Duffer have revealed that the forthcoming fifth and final season will not be shifting focus to new characters.“Whenever...
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

789K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy