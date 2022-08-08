Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
8-year-old found in Spring home where 4 suspected drug dealers were arrested
Deputies found several ounces of meth, other narcotics, a stolen vehicle, a large cache of identification cards and more. A K-9 also found a man hiding under insulation in the attic.
Police searching for robber accused of injuring mail carrier during attack in southwest Houston
The woman said the suspect grabbed her and struck her multiple times in the face. Police said she needed medical attention for multiple lacerations.
Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says
A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
Maintenance man shot to death after confronting gunman inside Montrose apartment, police say
Police say the victim confronted the gunman after he fired off a warning shot. The man was shot in the chest and died. Now, investigators are searching for two suspects.
Manslaughter suspect back in jail after failing to appear in court
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man charged with Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault following a deadly crash in 2018 is back behind bars after authorities said he failed to show up in court. Michael Villarreal, 36, of Pasadena, was re-arrested Tuesday. Villarreal was due in court in early July after prosecutors filed a motion to […]
cw39.com
HPD searching for suspected Camaro in southeast Houston hit-and-run
HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman in southeast Houston. Police said vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Camaro with a black hood and a broken right headlight. A surveillance photo of the vehicle seen at 3700 Reveille Street about 9:25 p.m. on July 18, 2022.
2 suspects wanted in north Houston pawn shop robbery, HPD says
Houston police said the two suspects drove off in a light-colored four-door sedan after the robbery.
iheart.com
Armed Clerk At NE Houston Convenience Store Defends Self From Attack
A Houston convenience store clerk in Northeast Houston fatally shot a man after he was attacked by the assailant who appeared to be intoxicated. The incident took place on Tuesday night at the Lavender Food Mart in the Trinity/Houston Gardens area of NE Houston. Po-Po say the 36-year-old suspect entered...
Man killed while protecting pregnant girlfriend survived shooting just 1 year ago, his mom says
"He assured me they would find the people. But that doesn't reassure me." We're also learning that he had already survived a shooting a year ago, only to be killed.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Family of Houston man killed in crash with police weighing options after officer’s acquittal
The children of Walter Cooper, the 71-year-old man who was struck and killed by a former Houston Police Department officer as he sped through the Trinity Gardens area in November 2020, said they are not giving up their quest for justice even after the officer was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide for his role in the deadly crash.
cw39.com
HCSO: Woman shoots boyfriend in northwest Harris County, claims self-defense
HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman claimed self-defense against an abusive boyfriend when she shot and killed him in their apartment on Thursday evening, Harris County officials said. The case was reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and will be referred to a grand jury for possible charges, officials said.
Truck stolen out of Houston found crashed out after chase in Wharton County, authorities say
Deputies lost the truck in a heavily bushed area but later found it. The suspects were not found.
KBTX.com
Former police officer discusses the dangers of swatting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Federal authorities are involved after a possible hostage situation in Bryan turned out to be a hoax. This was a form of swatting, a dangerous prank with potentially deadly consequences. Greg Fremin, a 34-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and professor of Criminal Justice at...
'You have destroyed us': Family on Houston's south side desperate for justice after deadly shooting
Dashawn Celestine was murdered on July 12 in his own driveway on the south side of Houston. Investigators are unsure if he was targeted or if was a random act of violence.
Man dead after girlfriend shot him at apartment complex in north Harris Co., deputies say
Odarrius Broden's girlfriend fired one warning shot as they stood in the doorway and continued to argue. She then fired a second shot at Broden, killing him, authorities said.
foxsanantonio.com
Five men from Houston arrested after officer passing by foils attempted ATM robbery
SAN ANTONIO - Five men from Houston were arrested in a failed ATM robbery on the North Side. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday at a Chase ATM along Blanco Road near Jackson Keller Road. Police said an officer was passing by when she noticed a group of guys...
Former Texas peace officer, now serial rapist, gets 10 years
A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed "The Ghost Hunter," who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday.
MySanAntonio
Photos: FBI looking for SETX 'Little Red Riding Hood' robbery suspect
The FBI is searching for a robbery suspect in Southeast Texas that they've nicknamed "Little Red Riding Hood" after what he was seen wearing. Authorities released pictures of the man dressed in a red sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head, black pants and a white N95 face mask. Investigators said he is wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in northwest Houston on Saturday.
Police identify woman killed while protecting her 1-year-old from shooter in southeast Houston
Police said the suspect hid between parked cars and ambushed the mother, who turned her back, shielding her baby from gunfire.
Barber shop employee allegedly shot coworker during argument in SE Harris Co., authorities say
The victim was taken to the hospital in "fair condition." Authorities add that no one else was injured in the shooting.
