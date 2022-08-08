ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says

A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

HPD searching for suspected Camaro in southeast Houston hit-and-run

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman in southeast Houston. Police said vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Camaro with a black hood and a broken right headlight. A surveillance photo of the vehicle seen at 3700 Reveille Street about 9:25 p.m. on July 18, 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Armed Clerk At NE Houston Convenience Store Defends Self From Attack

A Houston convenience store clerk in Northeast Houston fatally shot a man after he was attacked by the assailant who appeared to be intoxicated. The incident took place on Tuesday night at the Lavender Food Mart in the Trinity/Houston Gardens area of NE Houston. Po-Po say the 36-year-old suspect entered...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Former police officer discusses the dangers of swatting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Federal authorities are involved after a possible hostage situation in Bryan turned out to be a hoax. This was a form of swatting, a dangerous prank with potentially deadly consequences. Greg Fremin, a 34-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and professor of Criminal Justice at...
BRYAN, TX
MySanAntonio

Photos: FBI looking for SETX 'Little Red Riding Hood' robbery suspect

The FBI is searching for a robbery suspect in Southeast Texas that they've nicknamed "Little Red Riding Hood" after what he was seen wearing. Authorities released pictures of the man dressed in a red sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head, black pants and a white N95 face mask. Investigators said he is wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in northwest Houston on Saturday.
HOUSTON, TX

