Tractor-trailer crash forces closures at I-81 and I-481 in Cicero
Update: The road were reopened about 4 a.m., according to an alert from the state. Cicero, N.Y. — A crashed tractor-trailer has forced closures where Interstate 81 and Interstate 481 meet in Cicero. The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on I-81 south, according to the Onondaga County 911...
Roads closing this weekend for Syracuse Bacon Festival
Syracuse, N.Y. — Roads in downtown Syracuse will close starting Thursday for the sizzling Syracuse Bacon Festival. The festival begins Friday at noon but roads close starting Thursday at 1 p.m., according to a news release from the City of Syracuse. Live music will be played and over 20 food vendors will offer at least one bacon-related dish.
House fire on Pegler Blvd
(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 about a fire on Pegler Blvd in Bridgeport N.Y. on Friday, August 12 around 9:30 p.m. Dispatchers say that power lines are down and National Grid has been requested to the scene. There have been no reports of injuries, according...
Bacon Festival set to start sizzlin’ in the streets of Syracuse today
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Friday, August 12 marks the start of the annual Bacon Festival in Clinton Square in Downtown Syracuse. The festival begins at 12 p.m. and will last until 10 p.m. It will run on Saturday, August 13 at the same time. Many Syracuse natives are familiar with...
Thursday Night Fire in Town of Owasco
No injuries were reported after a Thursday night fire in the Town of Owasco. According to the Owasco Fire Department, they were assisted by Fleming, Auburn, Moravia, Skaneateles, and Sennett fire departments and Fourtown ambulance around 8:00p for a fire at a residence on Burtis Point Road off of State Route 38A on Owasco Lake.
CNY heading into a beautiful weekend
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – We’re kicking off the start of the weekend with some fantastic weather by many people’s standards. Find out below how long it lasts…. The comfortable, but also slightly below average, temperatures continue for Saturday. After a chilly start in the 40s and 50s, the strong August sun warms us back into the 70s. Most spots end up a couple degrees warmer than on Friday.
Auburn State Street Plaza Opens with Ribbon Cutting (Photos)
Friday afternoon was the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the City of Auburn’s State Street Plaza. Representing New York State was Commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation, & Historic Preservation Erik Kulliseid, who said locations like these are vital to communities. The 1.4 million dollar plaza, located at...
Syracuse hosting community event to envision future of I-81 neighborhoods
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse and its urban planning and design consultant will host a “Neighborhood Design Studio” public engagement event to hear from Central New York residents on the future of the I-81 neighborhoods. The city says that residents are invited to share...
Local drivers still feeling pain at the pump even with national average price dropping
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Things are starting to look up because gas prices are going down!. For the first time in months, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline is below $4.00 but in Syracuse we’re still well above that, sitting at $4.47, and the state average at $4.38 a gallon.
Fire rips through front of home in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — About 25 firefighters were called Wednesday afternoon to a house engulfed in flames in the city’s Valley neighborhood. The fire at the two-story home at 217 Searlwyn Road was reported at about 2:18 p.m. Firefighters first saw the front of the house consumed by the fire with smoke pouring from the top floor, Syracuse Fire Department District Chief Mark Hatch said.
Judge compares Syracuse to ‘wild west’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 12)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 53. A nice weekend is ahead; enjoy! See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hoping for a chance to live on the water and enjoy four seasons, Ted and Nancy Norman of Pasadena, California, bought property on Skaneateles Lake and built this one-of-a-kind home. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Rick Policastro Photography)
Fire damages James St. building, 4th apartment complex fire in 30 days, officials say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse firefighters Tuesday battled a fire in a James Street apartment, the fourth major apartment building fire in 30 days, officials said. Syracuse firefighters were called out at about 11:40 a.m. to the Jamesview Apartments at 1025 James St., according to a Syracuse Fire Department news release.
Drought conditions ease in the Finger Lakes
SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) – Some much needed rain recently is starting to reflect in slightly greener lawns and improvement in the drought conditions in parts of the Finger Lakes. In the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report released on August 11, portions of the Southern Finger Lakes like in Tompkins, Seneca, Schuyler, and southern Cayuga counties that were considered in a “Moderate Drought” have improved to “Abnormally Dry”.
One Killed, One Critical, After Crash Near 790/Route 12 South Ramp in Utica
One man is dead, another critically injured after a crash in Utica. The Utica Police Department says that the scene is still reconstruction to determine the circumstances and cause of the crash that forced two men to be ejected from a vehicle at approximately 9:10pm on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Your Town Cicero: Esta Safety Park Drag Strip
CICERO, N.Y. — There’s a place in Cicero that’s perfect for those with a need for speed, a spot where you can go fast: The Esta Safety Park Drag Strip. The drag racing park was created in the late 1950s for car clubs to have a place to race safely and legally.
Oswego County Fair set for next week
(WSYR-TV) — Tradition, heritage and family are at the heart of the Oswego County Fair, and they have been for more than 160 years! The county fair starts next Wednesday in Sandy Creek, and president Harold Smith and board member Teresa Hollis are right in the thick of planning for it.
Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
Johnson City Man’s Body Pulled from Ithaca-Area Gorge
The body of a Johnson City man has been pulled from a gorge in Tompkins County. New York State Police are investigating the death of the 39-year-old Broome County man whose body was pulled from Taughannock Falls gorge. Several media accounts, including an article in the Ithaca Voice, reports recovery...
