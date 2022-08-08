ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Syracuse.com

Roads closing this weekend for Syracuse Bacon Festival

Syracuse, N.Y. — Roads in downtown Syracuse will close starting Thursday for the sizzling Syracuse Bacon Festival. The festival begins Friday at noon but roads close starting Thursday at 1 p.m., according to a news release from the City of Syracuse. Live music will be played and over 20 food vendors will offer at least one bacon-related dish.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

House fire on Pegler Blvd

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 about a fire on Pegler Blvd in Bridgeport N.Y. on Friday, August 12 around 9:30 p.m. Dispatchers say that power lines are down and National Grid has been requested to the scene. There have been no reports of injuries, according...
BRIDGEPORT, NY
FL Radio Group

Thursday Night Fire in Town of Owasco

No injuries were reported after a Thursday night fire in the Town of Owasco. According to the Owasco Fire Department, they were assisted by Fleming, Auburn, Moravia, Skaneateles, and Sennett fire departments and Fourtown ambulance around 8:00p for a fire at a residence on Burtis Point Road off of State Route 38A on Owasco Lake.
OWASCO, NY
localsyr.com

CNY heading into a beautiful weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – We’re kicking off the start of the weekend with some fantastic weather by many people’s standards. Find out below how long it lasts…. The comfortable, but also slightly below average, temperatures continue for Saturday. After a chilly start in the 40s and 50s, the strong August sun warms us back into the 70s. Most spots end up a couple degrees warmer than on Friday.
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn State Street Plaza Opens with Ribbon Cutting (Photos)

Friday afternoon was the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the City of Auburn’s State Street Plaza. Representing New York State was Commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation, & Historic Preservation Erik Kulliseid, who said locations like these are vital to communities. The 1.4 million dollar plaza, located at...
AUBURN, NY
Syracuse.com

Fire rips through front of home in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood

Syracuse, N.Y. — About 25 firefighters were called Wednesday afternoon to a house engulfed in flames in the city’s Valley neighborhood. The fire at the two-story home at 217 Searlwyn Road was reported at about 2:18 p.m. Firefighters first saw the front of the house consumed by the fire with smoke pouring from the top floor, Syracuse Fire Department District Chief Mark Hatch said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Judge compares Syracuse to ‘wild west’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 12)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 53. A nice weekend is ahead; enjoy! See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hoping for a chance to live on the water and enjoy four seasons, Ted and Nancy Norman of Pasadena, California, bought property on Skaneateles Lake and built this one-of-a-kind home. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Rick Policastro Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Drought conditions ease in the Finger Lakes

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) – Some much needed rain recently is starting to reflect in slightly greener lawns and improvement in the drought conditions in parts of the Finger Lakes. In the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report released on August 11, portions of the Southern Finger Lakes like in Tompkins, Seneca, Schuyler, and southern Cayuga counties that were considered in a “Moderate Drought” have improved to “Abnormally Dry”.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Your Town Cicero: Esta Safety Park Drag Strip

CICERO, N.Y. — There’s a place in Cicero that’s perfect for those with a need for speed, a spot where you can go fast: The Esta Safety Park Drag Strip. The drag racing park was created in the late 1950s for car clubs to have a place to race safely and legally.
CICERO, NY
localsyr.com

Oswego County Fair set for next week

(WSYR-TV) — Tradition, heritage and family are at the heart of the Oswego County Fair, and they have been for more than 160 years! The county fair starts next Wednesday in Sandy Creek, and president Harold Smith and board member Teresa Hollis are right in the thick of planning for it.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
JOHNSON CITY, NY

