SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – We’re kicking off the start of the weekend with some fantastic weather by many people’s standards. Find out below how long it lasts…. The comfortable, but also slightly below average, temperatures continue for Saturday. After a chilly start in the 40s and 50s, the strong August sun warms us back into the 70s. Most spots end up a couple degrees warmer than on Friday.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO