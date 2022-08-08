Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Bangor falls in New England Regional Little League Championship
BRISTOL, Conn. (WABI) - The Middleborough, Mass. bats were too much for Bangor in the New England Regional Little League Championship in a 10-1 loss. Mass. earned a ticket to the Little League World Series next week in Williamsport, Pa. Cayden Ellis logged two RBI singles for Middleborough and Jacob...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson pride on full display for Boston 25 Zip Trip
HUDSON – Hundreds of residents filtered through Main Street on Friday when Boston 25 News came to Hudson to highlight the town as part of their summer Zip Trip series. Zip Trip sees the channel come to cities and towns throughout the state to highlight their unique attractions and people. For the seventh installment this summer anchors Shiri Spear, Catherine Parrotta and Lilly Hopkins showcased Hudson’s businesses, government officials and everyday people who are proud of their town.
homenewshere.com
Town wants to properly honor late Celtics legend Bill Russell
READING – Stop if you’ve heard this before, but the Select Board has decided to celebrate Bill Russell with a day in his honor. If this sounds familiar to you, consider yourself a true Reading historian. “Be it resolved that this Annual Town Meeting of March 1963 decree...
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
nhmagazine.com
Best Outdoor Dining in NH
While we ask our readers to pick the best of the best each year in more than 100 Best of New Hampshire categories, there are many other worthy and outstanding favorites for each category, ranging from pizza to cupcakes and garden centers to home decor shops. New Hampshire Magazine wants to make sure these reader favorites get their own moment in the spotlight and we encourage you to check them out!
These Two Massachusetts Cities Are Apparently the Worst in America to Visit
Out of 40 of the worst cities and towns to visit across the country, two of them are located right here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts -- if you're going to believe the rankings, that is. A finance company called Mind Your Dollars has taken the time to filter out...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley is back to being a dry town
After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Honeyland Farms; 3 $100,000 prizes also won Thursday
A $1 million lottery prize and three $100,000 prizes were won or claimed in Massachusetts Thursday. The $1 million prize was from the game “4M Brilliant Titanium.” It was won off of a ticket purchased at Honeyland Farms in Ware. The three $100,000 prizes were all won off...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire
If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: An Oceanfront Mansion in Gloucester
This expansive home by the water offers easy access to the amenities of the city, while also affording total privacy. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,950,000. Size: 51,86 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial.
Accent of the Boston Brahmins , the historical nobility of the Boston region
Accent of the Boston Brahmins, the historical nobility of the Boston region. “And this is good old Boston, The home of the bean and the cod, Where the Lowells speak only to Cabots, And the Cabots speak only to God”
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts firefighter and traveling nurse who are sisters help save woman on Boston flight
A Massachusetts firefighter and paramedic and her sister, a nurse, helped save a woman who became unresponsive on a flight from Boston to Fort Meyers last week. According to Wayland Chief Neil McPherson, on Monday, Aug. 1, Firefighter Lindsay Byrne and her sister Nurse Nicole Kelly — who works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington and as a traveling nurse –were on a Jet Blue flight traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport when a woman was found unresponsive in an aircraft lavatory.
WMUR.com
Original Dunkin’ location in New England opens with new look
QUINCY, Mass. — The Dunkin’ restaurant that started them all is back open with a brand-new look. The location in Quincy, Massachusetts, just underwent a remodel. The store did keep some classic elements, like its counter seating. One employee who has worked at the location for more than...
The Boxford bear appears to have moved to Middleton
The bear has been visiting backyards, and even ate two of a family’s seven backyard chickens from a coop. A bear was sighted Monday in the Middleton Square area of Middleton, town police announced on Facebook, and residents reported sightings in backyards across town and in the surrounding area.
nerej.com
Toll Brothers breaks ground on two new 55+ active adult communities in Mass.
Tyngsborough, MA Toll Brothers, Inc. held a groundbreaking at two of its latest 55+ luxury home communities, Enclave at Tyngsborough and The Willows at Boxford. Both communities are expected to open for sales in the fall. Home buyers in both communities will have a choice of home designs with an...
momswhothink.com
8 Day Trips from Boston
8 Day Trips from Boston
Dump truck crashes into overpass in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Mass. — Part of Rt. 2 was shut down in Arlington Tuesday after a dump truck crashed into an overpass. State Police said they responded to the westbound side of the highway at the Park Avenue overpass around 2 p.m. The right two lanes and breakdown lane were...
nshoremag.com
13 Best Restaurants in Newburyport
Whether you are craving Persian street food, a Thai noodle bowl, classic New England clam chowder, or even a taste of the North End on the North Shore, Newburyport covers all the bases. The streets of the city’s charming historic downtown, just steps from a waterfront made for strolling, are lined with dining options that run the gamut from playful to elegant. Here’s a sampling.
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, August 10 – Local Mall for Sale – Former Lynn School to Become Housing – Community Updates – Photos – Sports
Weather – National Weather Service – Step outside this AM & you’ll notice a few changes compared to the last few days: (1) lots of clouds (2) an onshore breeze (3) it’s cooler out & (4) it is MUCH less humid! Clouds continue, sunny breaks later today. Other than a spot shower, cooler and generally dry: Temps in the 70s.
