These days, there are more manga series out there than fans can count, and there is something to read for everyone. From isekai tales to rom-com adventures, the medium is truly massive. Of course, popular creators are always in the spotlight, and team-ups have become more popular than ever before. So if you happen to be a fan of Goblin Slayer, you should know one of its authors is teaming up with Overlord for a brand-new series.

