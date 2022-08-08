Read full article on original website
Vin Diesel Recorded All Of His Dialogue For Marvel’s I Am Groot Shorts In A Ridiculous Amount Of Time
I Am Groot's director and EP revealed just how long it took Vin Diesel to record the show, and wow.
Popculture
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
Collider
'Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind' Gets 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital Release in October
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, the latest entry in the animated film series based on the iconic fighting game franchise, has just had its release date announced by Warner Bros. The upcoming third installment in the series starring the blind warrior Kenshi Takahashi will arrive on digital on October 9, with it releasing on 4K UHD Blu-ray a few days later on October 11.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Releases Nezuko DLC and Free Update
The Demon Slayer fighting video game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (often simply referred to as Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles) has released its latest addition to the anime game's DLC roster: Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form). The DLC pack featuring this specific form of Nezuko makes her a playable character in both local and online Versus mode and adds profile photos and quotes. Alongside the release of the new DLC character, a new free update is now available across platforms as well.
ComicBook
Goblin Slayer and Overlord Creators to Team Up on New Series
These days, there are more manga series out there than fans can count, and there is something to read for everyone. From isekai tales to rom-com adventures, the medium is truly massive. Of course, popular creators are always in the spotlight, and team-ups have become more popular than ever before. So if you happen to be a fan of Goblin Slayer, you should know one of its authors is teaming up with Overlord for a brand-new series.
John Boyega Rejects Marvel for Now: I Want ‘Fresh Ideas’ and You Can’t Top ‘Iron Man’ Anyway
Click here to read the full article. It’s hard to go two or three months without an internet rumor claiming John Boyega is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One unconfirmed report from May said Boyega had already filmed a secret Marvel role, while another rumor dating back to 2021 claimed Boyega was involved in the “Captain Marvel” sequel “The Marvels.” However, Boyega has now shut down those rumors in an interview with Men’s Health, saying he is not interested in the MCU at this time. “That’s not in the vision for me now,” Boyega said about Marvel movies. “I want to...
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
wegotthiscovered.com
A superpowered failure that killed an entire universe does too much on streaming
Fans have every right to be skeptical over Sony’s plans to build an interconnected universe of Marvel movies, because the studio has already tried and failed to do the exact same thing once before, and it didn’t end up working out very well for The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
IGN
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Review
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hits North American theaters on Aug. 19, 2022. Review by Kambole Campbell.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
ComicBook
PREY Star Dane DiLiegro Discusses Working on Recent Marvel and Lucasfilm Projects
Since debuting on Hulu last week, PREY has commanded headlines across the entertainment industry. The fifth installment in the Predator franchise is the #1 premiere on Hulu, which includes all film and television series debuts. PREY's success goes international as well, as it is the most-watched film premiere on Star+ in Latin America. Much of that success is attributed to star Dane DiLiegro, who brings this iteration of the Predator to life.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Just Brought Its Best Sub to Crunchyroll
Dragon Ball is in the headlines right now thanks to its new movie, but that is not the only thing keeping Goku afloat right now. If you did not know, Crunchyroll is working around the clock to bring all of Goku's adventures to its catalog following the brand's merger with Funimation. And now, a new report has confirmed Dragon Ball Z is now available to stream on Crunchyroll.
IGN
The 10 Best Dragon Ball Z Characters
Even decades after its original run, Dragon Ball Z remains one of the most popular anime series ever released. Who doesn't love watching colorful, muscular heroes battling it out with the fate of the entire world at stake?. Even as the franchise continues to grow thanks to Dragon Ball Super...
IGN
The Batman 2 Not Yet Greenlit, Next Movie Reportedly ‘Years Away’
Although The Batman blew away the box office and was apparently confirmed to be getting a sequel, The Batman 2 still isn't a guarantee. According to Variety, the upcoming sequel to Robert Pattinson’s first Batman movie hasn’t yet been greenlit by studio Warner Bros. Discovery. The Batman 2...
ComicBook
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Fans Rejoice After Release Date Announcement
Fans are rejoicing after the news that Paramount Pictures has selected a release date for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Sonic fans are rushing to social media to share their delight over the third film in the live-action/CGI hybrid trilogy inching closer and closer to fruition. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will officially arrive in theaters on December 20, 2024, taking the date previously held by the Untitled Smurfs Animated Musical. The first two Sonic movies were big hits for Paramount, grossing $319.7 million and $400 million worldwide, respectively. The franchise is even gearing up for a spinoff featuring Knuckles the Echidna.
ComicBook
Fuuto PI Shows Off Kamen Rider's Anime Transformation: Watch
Kamen Rider has made its official anime debut with Fuuto PI, and the newest episode of the series has finally unleashed the series' taken on Kamen Rider W's Henshin sequence! Toei's massively popular Kamen Rider franchise is now in the midst of celebrating its 50th Anniversary, and part of that celebration resulted in the very first anime adaptation from the franchise as a whole. Adapting the official sequel manga series to Kamen Rider W, fans have finally gotten to see what a Kamen Rider anime could look like. And with the newest episode, we finally got a full transformation sequence!
Does ‘I Am Groot’ Connect to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’?
Marvel’s new animated series I Am Groot gives MCU fans exactly what they want: nonstop hijinks from Baby Groot. All five of the five-minute shorts drop the littlest Guardian of the Galaxy into scenarios with small stakes but big potential for adventure. Groot travels to alien worlds, gets a makeover, and nearly wrecks their ship while chasing his artistic inclinations. It’s a fun little series — but is it canon?
wegotthiscovered.com
Streaming crowds tool up for a colossal comic book flop that somehow still succeeded
Usually, it’s pretty easy to determine what movies can justifiably be deemed indisputable failures, but the normal logic most definitely doesn’t apply to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. On paper, the hybrid of sequel and reboot was an unmitigated disaster, failing to recoup its mammoth $185 million...
ComicBook
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Toys May Reveal New Story Details
Possible story details for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have been found on the packaging for the Sony movie. The sequel to the smash hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has undergone a few changes since it was originally announced. For example, instead of Across the Spider-Verse being split into two movies, the third film in the Spider-Verse trilogy now has the official title of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. While some of Across the Spider-Verse's characters have already been revealed, a collection of toys offer a new look at the background of key characters like Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099.
Engadget
NVIDIA helps bring more lifelike avatars to chatbots and games
NVIDIA is no stranger to making realistic AI avatars, but now it's making them more practical. The GPU maker has introduced a toolkit, the Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE), that makes it easier for companies to put digital humans into chatbots, games and other apps. The combination of AI models and services helps developers quickly create virtual people that don't depend on a massive amount of in-house computing power — a startup can produce an avatar as convincing as one from a giant corporation.
