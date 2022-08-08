ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TxDOT Dallas releases driving tips for school zones amidst back to school season

By Tyler Manning
DALLAS (KDAF) — Children in North Texas are beginning to go back to school and that can be an adjustment not only for families but also for drivers.

After two months of not having to worry about children occupying school zones, drivers will not have to be on the lookout to make sure they are driving safely.

To help drivers, the Texas Department of Transportation has released some tips for driving in school zones on Twitter . Here are some of their lessons:

  • Stay alert and put your phone away
  • Obey school zone signs
  • Watch for children darting into the street or between vehicles
  • Stop for school buses with flashing red lights or a stop-arm sign

They also included tips for children:

  • Use crosswalks and obey crossing guards
  • Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street
  • Watch for traffic when stepping off a bus
  • Always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle
