iheart.com

Heartwarming Video Shows Little League Hitter Displaying True Sportsmanship

A heartwarming moment took place during the first inning of the Little League World Series Southwest Region championship game on Tuesday. Oklahoma's Isaiah 'Zay' Jarvis consoled Kaiden Shelton, the opposing pitcher for Texas East after Shelton's pitch accidentally hit him in the side of the head. Jarvis initially fell to...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Urshela, Mahle power Twins to 4-0 victory over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Gio Urshela had his 11th home run of the season among his three hits, Tyler Mahle pitched three-hit ball over six innings and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 Friday night.Gilberto Celestino also went deep for the Twins, who had dropped six of their last seven road games."When you look up, Gio has a great night, Celestino's productive, that's what made the night offensively for us. We're going to continue to need that from those guys," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "Different parts of the order are going to have to contribute, but seeing those...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

