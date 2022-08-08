ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

Update: Sandy Springs to discuss $6 million cultural center at special meeting

By Bob Pepalis
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 4 days ago

At a meeting tomorrow, Sandy Springs city staff is expected to recommend replacing the existing building on Blue Stone Road with a new $6 million cultural center to house the Anne Frank in the World exhibit.

Sandy Springs City Council will hold three special meetings starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The first will be a millage rate public hearing, followed by a work session with an update regarding the Anne Frank in the World Exhibit, the Georgia Holocaust Memorial, and Associated Programming and Office Space in Partnership with the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust. Next will be a Townhall Meeting for public comment on those plans.

The meetings will be held in the Studio Theatre at Sandy Springs City Hall (1 Galambos Way).

The council voted 5-1 in November 2021 to put the exhibit and the Georgia Holocaust Memorial at its property at 6110 Blue Stone Road, the former home of Heritage Sandy Springs. A $2.5 million appropriation was made in the city’s fiscal year 2020 budget for a cultural center.

The new building would house the exhibit, memorial, other Holocaust exhibits, the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust’s offices, Visit Sandy Springs offices and a small office for the Sandy Springs Police Department. It’s projected to be 13,230 square feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBSW8_0h9OjkQN00
The city’s presentation offers three options for its cultural center, which would house the Anne Frank Exhibit in the World and provide other space for the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust. (City of Sandy Springs)

Sandy Spring’s portion of the $6 million cost was estimated at $1 million.

According to the presentation , the commission would pay for the design and construction of the space it occupied in the building through its lease. The proposed lease would be 20 years, with two five-year extensions.

The proposal said the commission would provide a $3 million letter of credit to the city.

Sandy Springs Councilmember Jody Reichel shared in an email to her constituents that this would place a financial burden on the city. Better locations are available in the Atlanta area, she said.

“The taxpayer expense for this endeavor will be in the many millions of dollars based on construction costs and the proposed sub-market rental rates. As proposed, the lease would tie up this high-value property for decades,” she said in her email.

Reichel said more discussion about the future use of the Heritage Sandy Springs property is necessary. The property should be maintained for an opportunity to develop a thriving downtown, she said.

She asked city residents to offer comments at the meeting.

Requests to comment by Zoom must be registered by noon on Tuesday using the public comment request form found here .

The post Update: Sandy Springs to discuss $6 million cultural center at special meeting appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven updates project list for special tax district, including new City Hall

Brookhaven has released an updated draft list of projects that might be funded by its new special tax district, including $60 million for a new City Hall.  At the city’s Aug. 9 City Council meeting, the city held the first of two public comment sessions for a project list to be funded by its Special […] The post Brookhaven updates project list for special tax district, including new City Hall appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs residents split over cultural center for Holocaust exhibits

More than 25 people offered opinions on a proposal to build a roughly $6 million cultural center in Sandy Springs that would house the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and the Anne Frank in the World exhibit.  At an Aug. 9 Sandy Springs town hall meeting, some speakers supported the idea of the exhibits planned […] The post Sandy Springs residents split over cultural center for Holocaust exhibits appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Commentary: ‘I cannot support using taxpayer dollars on a Cultural Arts Center’

Editor’s Note: This op-ed is from Jody Reichel, the District 4 representative on the Sandy Springs City Council. Sandy Springs is considering using public funds to build a Cultural Arts Center to house the Anne Frank Exhibit and a Holocaust Memorial. I wholeheartedly support the mission of the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and educational […] The post Commentary: ‘I cannot support using taxpayer dollars on a Cultural Arts Center’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven approves City Centre Master Plan

The Brookhaven City Council approved a plan meant to guide future developments along Peachtree Road at an Aug. 9 meeting.  The council unanimously approved the City Centre Master Plan, which is part of the city’s 2034 Comprehensive Master Plan and is meant to create a framework for a possible downtown area as well as for […] The post Brookhaven approves City Centre Master Plan appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Sandy Springs, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Pop-up event will feature Dunwoody arts community

On August 18, the Dunwoody arts community is inviting you to “pop in” for their pop up. The free community event, called Pop Up in the Plaza, will feature, for one of the first times, a collaboration between longtime neighbors – the Spruill Center for the Arts, the Chattahoochee Handweavers Guild, the Dunwoody Library and […] The post Pop-up event will feature Dunwoody arts community appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven approves design contract for W. Nancy Creek Bridge

Brookhaven has approved a contract to start design of a replacement of a local bridge. On July 1, the city announced that the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) discovered structural issues with a bridge near 1243 W. Nancy Creek Drive during an inspection. The city announced that the bridge would need to be replaced on […] The post Brookhaven approves design contract for W. Nancy Creek Bridge appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody approves Spruill expansion plans

The Dunwoody Public Facilities Authority has approved an expansion of the city’s Spruill Center for the Arts. The authority, which is made up of members of the Dunwoody CIty Council, approved the expansion plan at its Aug. 8 meeting. Spruill CEO Alan Mothner first spoke to the authority about the $2.3 million expansion of the […] The post Dunwoody approves Spruill expansion plans appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody considers trail master plan

In the wake of some resident frustration over the city’s trail plans, Dunwoody is considering contracting with an outside organization to build out a trail master plan.  At an Aug. 8 meeting, the city council heard from the PATH Foundation, a group that works to help develop networks of trails throughout the metro Atlanta area.  […] The post Dunwoody considers trail master plan appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Frank
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Jewish community center announces lead up events to book festival

The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta has announced a slew of events in the lead up to its 31st annual book festival. The book festival will take place this Nov. 3-20, but in the meantime book lovers can enjoy a host of other events, according to a press release. To kick things off, author […] The post Jewish community center announces lead up events to book festival appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Three-story assisted living facility planned at old Coronet Club site

Site work continues at a property on Roswell Road that includes the former Coronet Club for a planned three-story, 131-room assisted living building. Sandy Springs has issued a site work permit at 5279 Roswell Road. In addition, a permit was issued for a retaining wall, along with electrical work.  The building permit is under review, […] The post Three-story assisted living facility planned at old Coronet Club site appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

MARTA awarded $25M federal grant for Five Points station upgrades

MARTA has been awarded a $25 million federal grant to help transform the exterior of Five Points rail station. The funding will go toward an estimated $200 million project to upgrade the Downtown Atlanta station that opened more than 40 years ago.  The $25 million comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity […] The post MARTA awarded $25M federal grant for Five Points station upgrades appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Alpharetta approves downtown dog park

A busy part of downtown Alpharetta is going to the dogs. During a Monday, Aug. 1 meeting, City Council approved a land use request for an upscale off-leash dog park and restaurant planned at Old Milton Parkway and South Main Street. Before voting, council members had differing views on the safety of the location. Lonnie […] The post Alpharetta approves downtown dog park appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ALPHARETTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Center#The Georgia Commission#Heritage Sandy Springs#The Anne Frank Exhibit#World
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

37-story apartment tower planned for Peachtree Street in Midtown

A 37-story high-rise with nearly 500 residential units is planned to go up where a parking lot now exists at the corner of Peachtree and 4th streets in Midtown. LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate investment firm, filed plans this week with the city to develop the project on the nearly 1-acre site located at […] The post 37-story apartment tower planned for Peachtree Street in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Portman’s ‘Spring Quarter’ project in Midtown set to open in 2025

Portman Holdings expects to finish construction on an office and apartment tower around the historic H.M. Patterson Spring Hill Chapel in Midtown by the summer of 2025. New renderings of the project, dubbed “Spring Quarter,” were released Aug. 8. The mixed-use project encompasses 4.1 acres — roughly an entire block — at the busy corner […] The post Portman’s ‘Spring Quarter’ project in Midtown set to open in 2025 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Aug. 12 – 14

The Punk Foodie team recently returned from vacay where we ate our way across a few countries in Europe. We missed y’all, but we are back, energized and ready to dive back into the ATL underground dining scene. On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 111 (and counting) underground dining […] The post Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Aug. 12 – 14 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
AUBURN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Some residents worry about upkeep of new parking at Murphey Candler Park

Work has been completed on Murphey Candler Park’s Horseshoe Road in Brookhaven, but some residents are expressing concern about the upkeep of the gravel parking spots.  According to the city’s weekly newsletter, construction is completed on Horseshoe Road and the road is now open. The now paved road is one-way and gravel parking spaces have […] The post Some residents worry about upkeep of new parking at Murphey Candler Park appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Report: Portman Holdings behind planned Ponce De Leon Avenue redevelopment

Portman Holdings is the company behind the planned redevelopment of a stretch of Ponce De Leon Avenue known for its local bars and small businesses, according to a report by Atlanta Business Chronicle. The newspaper reported that Portman is under contract with with several landlords to transform most of a block that stretches from the […] The post Report: Portman Holdings behind planned Ponce De Leon Avenue redevelopment appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

‘The Material is the Message’ opens at 378 Gallery

On Friday, August 5, 378 Gallery in Candler Park was abuzz with artists and art-lovers as they mingled and chatted with one another. I pulled to the curb just down the street, stepping out into balmy weather following the evening’s brief downpour. Navigating around puddles I made my way through the doors of 378 Gallery. […] The post ‘The Material is the Message’ opens at 378 Gallery appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven honored for sustainability efforts

Brookhaven has won a sustainability award for energy efficiency. The Georgia Public Service Commission, a statutory body that regulates telecommunications, transportation, electric and natural gas services in the state, presented the city of Brookhaven with what it calls an “Energy Matters Award” in the “Best EV Municipal Energy Efficiency” category, according to a press release. […] The post Brookhaven honored for sustainability efforts appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs to use American Rescue Plan funds for police, municipal court building

Sandy Springs will use almost $13.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) awards to cover a shortfall in funds for its police headquarters and municipal court at 620 Morgan Falls Road. An adjusted project cost of $50.5 million was presented to the city’s Public Facilities Authority, which is made up of the mayor and […] The post Sandy Springs to use American Rescue Plan funds for police, municipal court building appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy