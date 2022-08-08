ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Best Diner In Arizona

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Roadside diners are always a fun experience. They totally encapsulate US culture and often have a great community feel with delicious food .

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best diner. The website states, "From historic joints whose seats have been graced by famous stars to sleek spots serving classic food with a twist, here’s our choice of the best diner in every state."

According to the list, the best diner in Arizona is Delgadillo's Snow Cap in Seligman. LoveFOOD explains:

"This delightfully ramshackle and busily decorated roadside diner is a favorite stop for travelers following the historic Route 66, and it has its own exciting stories to tell. Delgadillo’s Snow Cap was built using scrap materials in 1953 and the interior matches the façade with a jumble of Americana signs and decor filling the walls and shelves. Thankfully, the food – from burgers to burritos – is less ramshackle. The malts and milkshakes are glorious, as are the tacos ."

The website has a full list of each state's best diner .

