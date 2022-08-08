Read full article on original website
Two homicide suspects arrested, one found in possession of drugs, firearms in Greene County
Greene County Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting murder of a man in Ruckersville earlier this week. One suspect was also allegedly found in possession of multiple illegal substances.
Police: Suspect steals cash from elderly woman’s wallet at Spotsylvania Costco
According to police, on Thursday, Aug. 11, the woman distracted an elderly customer and took cash from their wallet before leaving the Costco on the 3100 block of Plank Road.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Lynchburg killing pleads guilty after jury deadlocks
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a 2019 killing in Lynchburg has pleaded guilty, four months after a jury deadlocked during trial deliberations in his case. Devon Bailey offered the plea August 8 to Voluntary Manslaughter in connection with the December 2019 killing of Darius Saunders, Jr. He was sentenced on that charge and a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, but as he was 15 years old at the time of the killing, he has been committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice as a Serious Offender until he is 21 years old.
Fredericksburg Police looking for suspects in Home Depot shoplifting incident
The incident occurred on Monday, August 1, at a Home Depot, according to police. The two suspects were reportedly driving a black sedan -- possibly a Hyundai Equus -- with temporary Virginia tags.
WHSV
Crimora man faces jury on first-degree murder charge
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Crimora is on trial for the alleged murder of his wife. Dwayne Lee White is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Kelin Pacheco-White was shot...
NBC 29 News
VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10. Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. Traffic was disrupted while crews...
WHSV
Waynesboro PD makes arrest in connection to shooting
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested 38-year-old Hampton Lamar Smith of Crozet on multiple alleged weapon offenses. Waynesboro Police officers responded to the 100 block of Osage Lane on August 5, 2022, at approximately 11:41 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The officers started an investigation once arriving on the scene. They determined the identity of the alleged offender, Hampton Lamar Smith.
WHSV
HPD reschedules Cookout with a Cop event
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department has announced the Cookout with a Cop event for Wednesday evening at Ralph Sampson Park has been canceled due to the impending chance of storms and bad weather. HPD wants to make sure it is a safe and fun event for all....
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash today in Alleghany County kills Roanoke man
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (Aug 10) at 9:45 a.m. on Route 629, near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County. A Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Route 629, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ricky Lee Poore, 41, of Roanoke, Va. Mr. Poore was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to structure fire on Old Trail Drive
Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 1000 block of Old Trail Drive in Crozet for a reported fire in a structure at 5:28 p.m. Thursday. The first apparatus arrived on scene six minutes after dispatch. While in route the incoming units observed a large column of smoke in the area, indicative of a fire. When they arrived on scene, they observed fire coming from the residence.
Buckingham Sheriff’s Office asks for help from public as county overdoses rise
The Buckingham County Sheriff's Office is offering a warning about the increase of overdoses in the county this year, and has reached out to the public for help investigating local drug sales.
Augusta Free Press
Video footage shows man breaking into Willy’s Ice Cream in the River City
Waynesboro Police Department is looking for a man in connection with a break-in last night at Willy’s Ice Cream on Main Street. At 12:20 a.m. Wednesday night a man broke the front window of the beloved ice cream store, opened cabinets, dumped trash on the floor and stole items.
rewind1051.com
Former parks employee indicted for filming children
A former Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation employee was indicted on charges stemming from filming children in a bathroom. Online records showed that a Circuit Court grand jury returned seven indictments against John Augustine Sims of Front Royal during a hearing yesterday afternoon. In July of 2021, the 37-year-old Sims...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting near Tonsler Park. Officers responded to shots fired at the corner of Cherry Avenue and 5th Street SW around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7. Sergeant Eric Thomas told NBC29 that more than five shell casings were found, and that one...
PHOTOS: Entrapped trucker rescued by first responders after crash in Greenville
The Greensville Volunteer Fire Department rescued the driver of a commercial tractor trailer who was trapped in their overturned vehicle early Tuesday morning.
Former Envigo beagle puppy enjoys new life at home with Henrico couple
After 4,000 beagles were successfully removed from an Envigo-owned breeding facility in Cumberland County that was exposed for numerous animal welfare violations, finding homes for the newly freed dogs has become a primary concern for many animal activists and care providers.
cbs19news
Crews respond to fire in Crozet community
UPDATE: One person was taken to the hospital following a fire on Thursday evening. According to a release, the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue responded to the 1000 block of Old Trail Drive around 5:30 p.m. The first crew arrived within six minutes of being dispatched, and a large...
NBC 29 News
Spam calls claiming to be hospitals on the rise
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new type of spam call that might have you thinking that your loved one is in the hospital. UVA Health assures that they would never ask for your personal information, and to trust your gut if you encounter one of these calls. “The...
NBC 29 News
Vigil held for woman found dead in Mineral
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A vigil is being held at Elizabeth Trice Walton Park to remember a Louisa County woman whom investigators believe was murdered. Sarah Stanley’s body was found at a home in Mineral Saturday, July 31. No arrests have been made thus far, and Stanley’s family...
