ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Two men accused of Greene County murder

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been charged with murder for a shooting that occurred Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, officials received a 911 call Wednesday regarding a shooting in the Ruckersville area. When deputies arrived, they found...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in Lynchburg killing pleads guilty after jury deadlocks

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a 2019 killing in Lynchburg has pleaded guilty, four months after a jury deadlocked during trial deliberations in his case. Devon Bailey offered the plea August 8 to Voluntary Manslaughter in connection with the December 2019 killing of Darius Saunders, Jr. He was sentenced on that charge and a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, but as he was 15 years old at the time of the killing, he has been committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice as a Serious Offender until he is 21 years old.
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Augusta County, VA
Augusta County, VA
Crime & Safety
Charlottesville, VA
Crime & Safety
WHSV

Crimora man faces jury on first-degree murder charge

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Crimora is on trial for the alleged murder of his wife. Dwayne Lee White is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Kelin Pacheco-White was shot...
CRIMORA, VA
NBC 29 News

VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10. Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. Traffic was disrupted while crews...
CROZET, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro PD makes arrest in connection to shooting

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested 38-year-old Hampton Lamar Smith of Crozet on multiple alleged weapon offenses. Waynesboro Police officers responded to the 100 block of Osage Lane on August 5, 2022, at approximately 11:41 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The officers started an investigation once arriving on the scene. They determined the identity of the alleged offender, Hampton Lamar Smith.
WAYNESBORO, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Charlottesville Police
WHSV

HPD reschedules Cookout with a Cop event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department has announced the Cookout with a Cop event for Wednesday evening at Ralph Sampson Park has been canceled due to the impending chance of storms and bad weather. HPD wants to make sure it is a safe and fun event for all....
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal crash today in Alleghany County kills Roanoke man

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (Aug 10) at 9:45 a.m. on Route 629, near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County. A Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Route 629, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ricky Lee Poore, 41, of Roanoke, Va. Mr. Poore was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to structure fire on Old Trail Drive

Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 1000 block of Old Trail Drive in Crozet for a reported fire in a structure at 5:28 p.m. Thursday. The first apparatus arrived on scene six minutes after dispatch. While in route the incoming units observed a large column of smoke in the area, indicative of a fire. When they arrived on scene, they observed fire coming from the residence.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rewind1051.com

Former parks employee indicted for filming children

A former Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation employee was indicted on charges stemming from filming children in a bathroom. Online records showed that a Circuit Court grand jury returned seven indictments against John Augustine Sims of Front Royal during a hearing yesterday afternoon. In July of 2021, the 37-year-old Sims...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting near Tonsler Park. Officers responded to shots fired at the corner of Cherry Avenue and 5th Street SW around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7. Sergeant Eric Thomas told NBC29 that more than five shell casings were found, and that one...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Crews respond to fire in Crozet community

UPDATE: One person was taken to the hospital following a fire on Thursday evening. According to a release, the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue responded to the 1000 block of Old Trail Drive around 5:30 p.m. The first crew arrived within six minutes of being dispatched, and a large...
CROZET, VA
NBC 29 News

Spam calls claiming to be hospitals on the rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new type of spam call that might have you thinking that your loved one is in the hospital. UVA Health assures that they would never ask for your personal information, and to trust your gut if you encounter one of these calls. “The...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Vigil held for woman found dead in Mineral

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A vigil is being held at Elizabeth Trice Walton Park to remember a Louisa County woman whom investigators believe was murdered. Sarah Stanley’s body was found at a home in Mineral Saturday, July 31. No arrests have been made thus far, and Stanley’s family...

Comments / 0

Community Policy