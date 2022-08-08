Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WKRC
Easy shrimp dinner from Luken's at Findlay Market
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The kids are headed back to school, but the days are still long and hot. We're taking the heat off of parents with this easy idea for dinner from Luken's Poultry, Fish & Seafood. Mike Luken from Findlay Market brought along Richard and Chelsea to make a shrimp pasta dish.
WKRC
Pop-up bar inspired by 'Harry Potter' opens in Findlay Market area
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new themed pop-up bar is holding its grand opening on August 12. Pennifold’s Pub is located on the corner of Race and Findlay right near Findlay Market. The theme is inspired by the wizarding world of Harry Potter, specifically the game of Quidditch. “We...
WKRC
Fountain Square's newest restaurant just opened
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the most important corners of downtown Cincinnati just saw the opening of its first restaurant tenant. Royce, the second Cincinnati restaurant by prolific Nashville restaurateur Terry Raley, opened its doors at 501 Vine St. inside the Foundry – a $51 million redevelopment of the former Fountain Place by Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) – on Aug. 9.
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo narrows baby hippo names down to two
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo has narrowed down the choices for the name of the baby hippo and you can vote. The zoo said it received 90,000 suggestions and narrowed it down to Fritz and Ferguson. Zookeepers hinted they wanted something to sound good with big sister, Fiona. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Cincinnati Museum Center announces 'Dinosaurs of Antarctica' exhibit and Omnimax film
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A big announcement Thursday from the Cincinnati Museum Center. Cody Hefner, vice president of marketing and communications, announced the new exhibit and Omnimax film "Dinosaurs of the Antarctic".
WKRC
Three children officially become part of their families for back-to-school adoption day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A few local children will be going back to school as members of a forever family. Friday was Hamilton County's annual back-to-school adoption day. County Probate Judge Ralph Winkler placed a 13-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy, and a four-year-old girl on Friday. These kids will get their...
WKRC
One of Cincinnati's largest private companies acquires Chicago firm
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the largest private companies in Greater Cincinnati acquired the largest distributor of kitchen and bath cabinetry and countertops in the Chicago market. Sims-Lohman, the nation’s largest provider of kitchen cabinets, granite and quartz countertops to building professionals, has acquired Seigle’s Cabinet Center, which...
WKRC
Event planned to help first-time homebuyers in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The average price of a home has skyrocketed in the last couple of years. This has made owning a home very difficult for many, especially for black and brown people. Darrick Dansby, president of the Greater Cincinnati Realtist Association, shares advice for first-time homebuyers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Former 'American Idol' contestant to perform at Boone County Fair
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can meet a former "American Idol" contestant at the Boone County Fair in Burlington on August 10. Alex Miller is from central Kentucky and he stopped by Good Morning Cincinnati before his show at the fair and performed an original song.
WKRC
Study finds certain cheese may help build better bones
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New research shows a favorite Tri-State food could help you lower the odds you'll break a bone as you age. This study is kind of a fascinating one about building better bones. The team at OrthoCincy reminds people that their bone health is determined in the first...
WKRC
Local man with cerebral palsy makes first professional singing debut
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The sound of music can be a powerful thing, and a local man is proving just that. Twenty-one-year-old Braedon Ramer is not letting physical challenges hold him back from taking the stage. This singer made his first professional debut at Grove Park Grille in Anderson Township. Local 12 caught up with him before his big performance.
WKRC
Northern Kentucky man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky man won second prize in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the Kroger on Dixie Highway. He went back to see if he was a winner. When he scanned it, he saw the message "prize exceeds cashing limit".
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Reds' India reportedly airlifted to hospital after getting hit by pitch against Cubs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Reds second baseman Jonathan India was reportedly airlifted to a hospital in Iowa City after getting hit in the lower left leg by a pitch in Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game in Dyersville, Iowa. Cubs starter Drew Smyly hit him and India left the 4-2 loss in...
WKRC
Ohio police force changes policy, allows officers to show tattoos
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio police force recently changed its policy on officers and ink. Employees at the Middletown Police Department can now have tattoos on display. Previously, they were required to keep them covered while working. The Middletown Division of Police announced on Facebook Wednesday that both officers...
WKRC
Hundreds of families get school supplies, haircuts and treats at Back-to-School Fair
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Hundreds of local families got some extra support as kids get ready to head back to school. The Northwest Local School District hosted its annual Back to School Health and Safety Fair at the Northgate Mall Wednesday. Kids from preschool through 12th grade got free...
WKRC
Local family honoring late husband, father with trip to Field of Dreams game
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - For Cindy and Aaron McCoy, Tealtown Ball Park in Milford is a field of memories. It's where Aaron and his older brother learned the love of the game through their coach and father, Matt McCoy. "He spent countless hours with us at this ballpark and...
WKRC
Former Chipotle workers say they've been blacklisted after threat to unionize
AUGUSTA, Maine (WKRC/WABI/CNN Newsource) - Former employees at a shuttered Chipotle in Augusta, Maine, say they've been blacklisted from working at other Chipotle locations, reports WABI. Chipotle announced that location was going to permanently close just hours before employees were set to meet with the National Labor Relations Board. Some...
WKRC
TriHealth offering free health screenings, warns not to neglect care during pandemic
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You're invited to attend a free community event to learn more about your own health. This is especially important in the pandemic, as it does appear to impact risk for future health problems in some people. Early research shows that some who've had even a mild case...
WKRC
Truck fire closes I-75 SB in Northern Kentucky
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A vehicle fire on I-75 southbound Wednesday closed all lanes approaching Dixie Highway in Kenton County. It happened around 4:30 p.m. All traffic was diverted onto the ramp to Dixie Highway. Multiple lanes were re-opened shortly after 5 p.m.
WKRC
Two suspects indicted for mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left 8 injured
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are hunting for a third shooter, in addition to the two men indicted Thursday for the mass shooting in Over The Rhine last weekend. The Hamilton County Prosecutor today displayed surveillance video Thursday that showed 21 shots fired -- seven from one suspect in custody -- six from another suspect in custody -- one from a cop -- and then six more from an unidentified suspect.
Comments / 0