Texas State

Monster fish! Man sets new Idaho record for white sturgeon

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (WPDE) — A Utah man caught a monster, 10-foot long white sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir -- setting a brand new record. Idaho Fish and Game said Greg and Angie Poulsen, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, traveled to Idaho, hoping to tangle with North America's largest freshwater fish, the white sturgeon.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
New trial requested for convicted murderer Ricardo Marquez

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man convicted of murdering Erika Gaytan asked for a new trial hearing. In June, Ricardo Marquez was convicted for the murder of Erika Gaytan. Marquez's attorneys requested a new trial in July. Marquez's defense team cited preliminary matter, insufficient evidence, improper jury deliberations...
TEXAS STATE

