Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
Monster fish! Man sets new Idaho record for white sturgeon
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (WPDE) — A Utah man caught a monster, 10-foot long white sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir -- setting a brand new record. Idaho Fish and Game said Greg and Angie Poulsen, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, traveled to Idaho, hoping to tangle with North America's largest freshwater fish, the white sturgeon.
New trial requested for convicted murderer Ricardo Marquez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man convicted of murdering Erika Gaytan asked for a new trial hearing. In June, Ricardo Marquez was convicted for the murder of Erika Gaytan. Marquez's attorneys requested a new trial in July. Marquez's defense team cited preliminary matter, insufficient evidence, improper jury deliberations...
