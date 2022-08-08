Read full article on original website
Three children officially become part of their families for back-to-school adoption day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A few local children will be going back to school as members of a forever family. Friday was Hamilton County's annual back-to-school adoption day. County Probate Judge Ralph Winkler placed a 13-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy, and a four-year-old girl on Friday. These kids will get their...
Ohio police force changes policy, allows officers to show tattoos
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio police force recently changed its policy on officers and ink. Employees at the Middletown Police Department can now have tattoos on display. Previously, they were required to keep them covered while working. The Middletown Division of Police announced on Facebook Wednesday that both officers...
Event planned to help first-time homebuyers in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The average price of a home has skyrocketed in the last couple of years. This has made owning a home very difficult for many, especially for black and brown people. Darrick Dansby, president of the Greater Cincinnati Realtist Association, shares advice for first-time homebuyers.
Nehemiah Manufacturing gives back to local students
Nehemiah Manufacturing, a local manufacturing company, is working alongside Local 12 to make sure every student in the region is equipped with the tools to have a successful school year. Local 12, along with Nehemiah Manufacturing and McDonald's, is committed to helping every student reach their potential. When children succeed...
Local McDonald's locations accepting back-to-school donations for students in need
While you're out grabbing lunch, give back to the community by donating any extra school supplies you have at your local McDonald's restaurant. Approximately 110 McDonald's restaurant locations in the Tri-State area are collecting back-to-school donations this month for students in need. Local 12, along with Nehemiah Manufacturing and McDonald's,...
Hundreds of families get school supplies, haircuts and treats at Back-to-School Fair
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Hundreds of local families got some extra support as kids get ready to head back to school. The Northwest Local School District hosted its annual Back to School Health and Safety Fair at the Northgate Mall Wednesday. Kids from preschool through 12th grade got free...
Pop-up bar inspired by 'Harry Potter' opens in Findlay Market area
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new themed pop-up bar is holding its grand opening on August 12. Pennifold’s Pub is located on the corner of Race and Findlay right near Findlay Market. The theme is inspired by the wizarding world of Harry Potter, specifically the game of Quidditch. “We...
Cincinnati Zoo narrows baby hippo names down to two
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo has narrowed down the choices for the name of the baby hippo and you can vote. The zoo said it received 90,000 suggestions and narrowed it down to Fritz and Ferguson. Zookeepers hinted they wanted something to sound good with big sister, Fiona. The...
Study finds certain cheese may help build better bones
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New research shows a favorite Tri-State food could help you lower the odds you'll break a bone as you age. This study is kind of a fascinating one about building better bones. The team at OrthoCincy reminds people that their bone health is determined in the first...
Fountain Square's newest restaurant just opened
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the most important corners of downtown Cincinnati just saw the opening of its first restaurant tenant. Royce, the second Cincinnati restaurant by prolific Nashville restaurateur Terry Raley, opened its doors at 501 Vine St. inside the Foundry – a $51 million redevelopment of the former Fountain Place by Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) – on Aug. 9.
One of Cincinnati's largest private companies acquires Chicago firm
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the largest private companies in Greater Cincinnati acquired the largest distributor of kitchen and bath cabinetry and countertops in the Chicago market. Sims-Lohman, the nation’s largest provider of kitchen cabinets, granite and quartz countertops to building professionals, has acquired Seigle’s Cabinet Center, which...
Former 'American Idol' contestant to perform at Boone County Fair
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can meet a former "American Idol" contestant at the Boone County Fair in Burlington on August 10. Alex Miller is from central Kentucky and he stopped by Good Morning Cincinnati before his show at the fair and performed an original song.
Cincinnati Museum Center announces 'Dinosaurs of Antarctica' exhibit and Omnimax film
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A big announcement Thursday from the Cincinnati Museum Center. Cody Hefner, vice president of marketing and communications, announced the new exhibit and Omnimax film "Dinosaurs of the Antarctic".
13-year-old Wyoming boy dies while waiting for a heart transplant
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wyoming boy has died while waiting for a heart transplant. Brayden Otten, 13, passed away on August 5. Local 12's Liz Bonis reported on Brayden's fight shortly before his death. Brayden was born with a heart defect. He went to Children's Hospital on May 11...
Northern Kentucky man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky man won second prize in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the Kroger on Dixie Highway. He went back to see if he was a winner. When he scanned it, he saw the message "prize exceeds cashing limit".
Study: Lasting impact of COVID-19 can lead to crushing fatigue, severe headaches
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One year out, a new study shows the lasting impact of COVID-19 can lead to crushing fatigue and severe headaches. Even if you had a mild case or no symptoms at all from COVID, this research shows you may still end up with fatigue, headaches or even depression for months. This is because it appears the coronavirus itself has the unique ability to alter something inside the brain.
Local family honoring late husband, father with trip to Field of Dreams game
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - For Cindy and Aaron McCoy, Tealtown Ball Park in Milford is a field of memories. It's where Aaron and his older brother learned the love of the game through their coach and father, Matt McCoy. "He spent countless hours with us at this ballpark and...
Search for missing nursing home resident ends with discovery of body
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman reported missing from an Independence nursing home has been found dead. 67-year-old Sherry Moore walked away from the Regency Manor nursing home off Madison Pike near Joseph E Schmiade Road on August 4. Officials were concerned because she has dementia and is diabetic. She...
Local man with cerebral palsy makes first professional singing debut
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The sound of music can be a powerful thing, and a local man is proving just that. Twenty-one-year-old Braedon Ramer is not letting physical challenges hold him back from taking the stage. This singer made his first professional debut at Grove Park Grille in Anderson Township. Local 12 caught up with him before his big performance.
Northern Kentucky jailer voices concerns about overcrowding, length of inmates' stays
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky jailer is voicing his concerns on overcrowding in the detention center. Dozens of state inmates are getting held in the county too long. Inside the Kenton County Detention Center, Jailer Marc Fields said its capacity is 602 beds. “As of today, right...
