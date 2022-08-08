ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Ohio police force changes policy, allows officers to show tattoos

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio police force recently changed its policy on officers and ink. Employees at the Middletown Police Department can now have tattoos on display. Previously, they were required to keep them covered while working. The Middletown Division of Police announced on Facebook Wednesday that both officers...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Event planned to help first-time homebuyers in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The average price of a home has skyrocketed in the last couple of years. This has made owning a home very difficult for many, especially for black and brown people. Darrick Dansby, president of the Greater Cincinnati Realtist Association, shares advice for first-time homebuyers.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Nehemiah Manufacturing gives back to local students

Nehemiah Manufacturing, a local manufacturing company, is working alongside Local 12 to make sure every student in the region is equipped with the tools to have a successful school year. Local 12, along with Nehemiah Manufacturing and McDonald's, is committed to helping every student reach their potential. When children succeed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Pop-up bar inspired by 'Harry Potter' opens in Findlay Market area

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new themed pop-up bar is holding its grand opening on August 12. Pennifold’s Pub is located on the corner of Race and Findlay right near Findlay Market. The theme is inspired by the wizarding world of Harry Potter, specifically the game of Quidditch. “We...
FINDLAY, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Zoo narrows baby hippo names down to two

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo has narrowed down the choices for the name of the baby hippo and you can vote. The zoo said it received 90,000 suggestions and narrowed it down to Fritz and Ferguson. Zookeepers hinted they wanted something to sound good with big sister, Fiona. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Study finds certain cheese may help build better bones

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New research shows a favorite Tri-State food could help you lower the odds you'll break a bone as you age. This study is kind of a fascinating one about building better bones. The team at OrthoCincy reminds people that their bone health is determined in the first...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fountain Square's newest restaurant just opened

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the most important corners of downtown Cincinnati just saw the opening of its first restaurant tenant. Royce, the second Cincinnati restaurant by prolific Nashville restaurateur Terry Raley, opened its doors at 501 Vine St. inside the Foundry – a $51 million redevelopment of the former Fountain Place by Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) – on Aug. 9.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

One of Cincinnati's largest private companies acquires Chicago firm

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the largest private companies in Greater Cincinnati acquired the largest distributor of kitchen and bath cabinetry and countertops in the Chicago market. Sims-Lohman, the nation’s largest provider of kitchen cabinets, granite and quartz countertops to building professionals, has acquired Seigle’s Cabinet Center, which...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

13-year-old Wyoming boy dies while waiting for a heart transplant

WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wyoming boy has died while waiting for a heart transplant. Brayden Otten, 13, passed away on August 5. Local 12's Liz Bonis reported on Brayden's fight shortly before his death. Brayden was born with a heart defect. He went to Children's Hospital on May 11...
WYOMING, OH
WKRC

Northern Kentucky man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize

ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky man won second prize in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the Kroger on Dixie Highway. He went back to see if he was a winner. When he scanned it, he saw the message "prize exceeds cashing limit".
ERLANGER, KY
WKRC

Study: Lasting impact of COVID-19 can lead to crushing fatigue, severe headaches

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One year out, a new study shows the lasting impact of COVID-19 can lead to crushing fatigue and severe headaches. Even if you had a mild case or no symptoms at all from COVID, this research shows you may still end up with fatigue, headaches or even depression for months. This is because it appears the coronavirus itself has the unique ability to alter something inside the brain.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Search for missing nursing home resident ends with discovery of body

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman reported missing from an Independence nursing home has been found dead. 67-year-old Sherry Moore walked away from the Regency Manor nursing home off Madison Pike near Joseph E Schmiade Road on August 4. Officials were concerned because she has dementia and is diabetic. She...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WKRC

Local man with cerebral palsy makes first professional singing debut

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The sound of music can be a powerful thing, and a local man is proving just that. Twenty-one-year-old Braedon Ramer is not letting physical challenges hold him back from taking the stage. This singer made his first professional debut at Grove Park Grille in Anderson Township. Local 12 caught up with him before his big performance.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH

