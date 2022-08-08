Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
KFOX 14
4 poles down in Lower Valley residential area; customers not affected
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Electric officials said four poles are down in the Lower Valley on Friday. Crews are working to repair the poles at 596 Sandy Lane. The poles were broken due to a semitruck clipping the communication wires. Customers in the area are not...
cbs4local.com
Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
KFOX 14
El Paso seeks info in hit-and-run crash in east El Paso that critically injured man
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on El Paso’s eastside in July. Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department ask for help finding the driver involved through the Crime of the Week. The incident happened on...
KVIA
Shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas– A shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital. It happened at the 3700 block of Breckenridge, less than one mile from Pebble Hills Elementary School. The call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Pebble Hills Patrol is on scene and...
One person in critical condition after car caught fire
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person suffered critical injuries after a car caught fire following an apparent accident at approximately 8:07pm Friday night. El Paso Fire Department units responded to the incident located at US-54 close to the New Mexico state line. The person was transported to University Medical Center. El Paso Police Department […]
KVIA
2 people transported to the hospital after kitchen fire in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– El Paso firefighters respond to a condition two fire on the east side at the La Estancia Apartments. A spokesperson for the fire department said it was a kitchen fire and was contained right away. The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. First responders...
El Paso In National News After 15 Ft Deep Sinkhole Swallows Car
El Paso made national news after a woman barely escaped with her life when a 15-foot-deep sinkhole opened up and swallowed her vehicle in Central El Paso. On Tuesday, August 9, a motorist encountered a terrifying moment when a sinkhole 15 feet deep opened in the middle of the road, inundating the vehicle and driver.
KFOX 14
El Paso woman accused of burglarizing home, driving stolen vehicle into another home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested after allegedly driving a stolen car into home after burglarizing a separate home, El Paso police stated. Divine Tarin, 22, of El Paso was arrested on Sunday in the 11000 block of Vere Leasure Drive in east El Paso. Tarin...
KFOX 14
El Paso Streetcar extends service hours, days
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Streetcar will be increasing its hours of operation and days beginning Aug. 31. Under the new extended service schedule, the Streetcar will run Wednesday through Sunday as follows:. 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
KFOX 14
Firefighters put out house fire in northwest El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a house fire near the Coronado Country Club in northwest El Paso Tuesday, the department confirmed. The fire happed at 6000 block of Bandolero Drive, according to EPFD. Crews knocked down the fire before it could spread...
EPPD: Large sinkhole in central El Paso; one person injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is reporting a large sinkhole on Gateway Boulevard South, near Yandell Dr. According to officials, a woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Traffic is being diverted at Boone Street. This is a developing story and will be updated with more information […]
KFOX 14
Molina Healthcare of Texas to hosts school supply giveaway for El Paso students
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Molina Healthcare of Texas will be hosting a school supply giveaway for students. The event will offer backpacks and school supplies. and COVID-19 booster for children 6 months and older. One hundred backpacks filled with school supplies will be available on a first-come,...
KVIA
Man, teenager charged with string of west El Paso business burglaries
EL PASO, Texas -- Two males in custody for an unrelated offense were matched to surveillance photo images related to a string of burglaries in west El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say 17-year-old Jacob Perez was arrested for the burglaries that spanned between July 6 and July...
El Paso’s 45th traffic fatality reported yesterday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 10th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 4100 block of Siete Leguas for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that a Nissan Murano, driven by Robert Anderson, 81, wastraveling southeast on Siete Leguas when for unknown reasons, the […]
cbs4local.com
Person suffers minor burns after vehicle fire on Liberty Expressway
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A person suffered minor burns after a vehicle fire on Liberty Expressway Friday morning. Fire officials said the incident happened on Liberty expressway at exit 22 on the Sgt Mayor ramp. The person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. This is a...
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Hit-And-Run Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the police, 5 migrants were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run accident. The El Paso Police stated that the driver of an SUV crashed [..]
Woman arrested burglarized home, stole and crashed a car
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges that originated from a burglary of habitation on eastside El Paso. On Saturday, August 6th, El Paso Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Vere Leasure for an assault in progress. According to official documents, the suspect identified as 22-year-old Divine Tarin, […]
Juarez violence keeps people in their homes Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A violent day in Juarez on Thursday, with shots, heard on busy streets, gas stations attacked and vehicles burned. A total of 11 people were confirmed dead from the violence on Thursday. On Friday, the international bridges were not as busy as usual. With many people staying at home. One […]
KVIA
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash at I-10 and Talbot involves semi: traffic backed up
EL PASO, Texas -- A crash involving a semi on I-10 and Talbot in west El Paso is causing a traffic backup. El Paso police say there are no reported injuries. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. Article...
University closure following chaos in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than a handful of people dead and several others injured following a day of violence in Ciudad Juarez. The Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) announcing that due to the recent violent events taking place, in-person classes are cancelled Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. UACJ instead turning […]
