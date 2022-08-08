ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas– A shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital. It happened at the 3700 block of Breckenridge, less than one mile from Pebble Hills Elementary School. The call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Pebble Hills Patrol is on scene and...
KTSM

One person in critical condition after car caught fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person suffered critical injuries after a car caught fire following an apparent accident at approximately 8:07pm Friday night. El Paso Fire Department units responded to the incident located at US-54 close to the New Mexico state line. The person was transported to University Medical Center. El Paso Police Department […]
KFOX 14

El Paso Streetcar extends service hours, days

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Streetcar will be increasing its hours of operation and days beginning Aug. 31. Under the new extended service schedule, the Streetcar will run Wednesday through Sunday as follows:. 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
KFOX 14

Firefighters put out house fire in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a house fire near the Coronado Country Club in northwest El Paso Tuesday, the department confirmed. The fire happed at 6000 block of Bandolero Drive, according to EPFD. Crews knocked down the fire before it could spread...
BigCountryHomepage

EPPD: Large sinkhole in central El Paso; one person injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is reporting a large sinkhole on Gateway Boulevard South, near Yandell Dr. According to officials, a woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.   Traffic is being diverted at Boone Street. This is a developing story and will be updated with more information […]
KVIA

Man, teenager charged with string of west El Paso business burglaries

EL PASO, Texas -- Two males in custody for an unrelated offense were matched to surveillance photo images related to a string of burglaries in west El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say 17-year-old Jacob Perez was arrested for the burglaries that spanned between July 6 and July...
KTSM

El Paso’s 45th traffic fatality reported yesterday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 10th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 4100 block of Siete Leguas for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that a Nissan Murano, driven by Robert Anderson, 81, wastraveling southeast on Siete Leguas when for unknown reasons, the […]
cbs4local.com

Person suffers minor burns after vehicle fire on Liberty Expressway

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A person suffered minor burns after a vehicle fire on Liberty Expressway Friday morning. Fire officials said the incident happened on Liberty expressway at exit 22 on the Sgt Mayor ramp. The person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. This is a...
KTSM

Woman arrested burglarized home, stole and crashed a car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges that originated from a burglary of habitation on eastside El Paso. On Saturday, August 6th, El Paso Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Vere Leasure for an assault in progress. According to official documents, the suspect identified as 22-year-old Divine Tarin, […]
KTSM

Juarez violence keeps people in their homes Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A violent day in Juarez on Thursday, with shots, heard on busy streets, gas stations attacked and vehicles burned. A total of 11 people were confirmed dead from the violence on Thursday. On Friday, the international bridges were not as busy as usual. With many people staying at home. One […]
KTSM

University closure following chaos in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than a handful of people dead and several others injured following a day of violence in Ciudad Juarez. The Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) announcing that due to the recent violent events taking place, in-person classes are cancelled Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. UACJ instead turning […]
EL PASO, TX

