Officers arrived to a “horrific” crime in an apartment on Aug. 10 and a photo from a community member helped solve it, police in Virginia said. The Fairfax County Police Department and the Fairfax County Fire Department both responded just after 3 p.m. to two separate calls at an apartment in Falls Church. One call was to report a man and a woman arguing and the other was a notification that a fire alarm went off, police said in a news release.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO