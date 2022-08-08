TRAFFIC ALERT: Petersburg crash closes lanes between Jamestown Drive, Hickory Hill Road
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police are asking motorists to avoid the area between Jamestown Drive and Hickory Hill Road after a vehicle crash on County Drive (460).
All lanes between Jamestown Drive and Hickory Hill Road are closed due to downed wires from the crash, police said. Detour signs are being put in place.
More traffic updates are available through the Virginia Department of Transportation .
