Petersburg, VA

TRAFFIC ALERT: Petersburg crash closes lanes between Jamestown Drive, Hickory Hill Road

By Ivy Tan
 4 days ago

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police are asking motorists to avoid the area between Jamestown Drive and Hickory Hill Road after a vehicle crash on County Drive (460).

All lanes between Jamestown Drive and Hickory Hill Road are closed due to downed wires from the crash, police said. Detour signs are being put in place.

20-year-old ejected, killed in Virginia car crash after van runs stop sign

More traffic updates are available through the Virginia Department of Transportation .

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

