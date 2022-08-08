Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
How to pre-order Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and all the best deals
Those who have been (im)patiently waiting for Samsung to drop the next in the Buds line have something to look forward to starting today. During Samsung Unpacked, Samsung announced the latest model of earbuds: the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. What are the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and what features...
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro early review: Most comfortable wireless earbuds yet?
Earlier this week Samsung announced a handful of new devices, all slated to begin arriving on Aug. 26. There are new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds. Shortly after the event ended, I received a review sample of the Buds 2 Pro.
ZDNet
The 5 best cheap earbuds: Find an affordable AirPods alternative for school
You may not automatically think of cheap earbuds when you think "back to school," but they can be a valuable tool and fun accessory for students of all ages. If you choose a pair of earbuds like the JBL Live Free 2 or UGreen HiTune T3, you'll get noise-canceling technology, which filters out annoying background sound that can be a distraction when you're trying to study. Other models also have an environmental awareness mode, which allows you to hear important information like travel announcements on your commute and traffic noise to stay safe on your way to class.
ZDNet
How the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 may help those trying to conceive
Samsung Unpacked just wrapped up, touting innovation without compromise as one of its main drivers. With feature announcements of the Flip 4 and Fold4 phones, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro, Samsung laid out the most attractive features of each devise. The temperature sensor is one of the standouts for the Galaxy Watch 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 4 flexes larger battery and upgraded cameras
Meet Samsung's newest flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Four generations in, the Galaxy Z Flip capitalizes on its nostalgic clamshell design with improved productivity and content-creating features from the inside out. That includes a new camera system that matches that of the Galaxy S22 Plus and some nifty shortcuts embedded in the outer display. The new generation foldable also features a slimmer hinge and an overall refined look with its glass back and sleek metal frames.
ZDNet
The 7 best deals at Costco right now: Get a HomePod Mini on sale
Costco is an American wholesale store similar to Sam's Club or BJ's Wholesale Club. To shop at any Costco store, you need to sign up for an annual membership, which comes in two tiers: the Gold Star membership and the Executive membership. The Gold Star level costs $60 annually and gets you access to every Costco store nationwide, while the Executive level costs $120 per year and not only gets you into every Costco, but also gets you 2 percent cash back on everything you spend. Members also get regular access to exclusive pricing on things like laptops, computer accessories, and even appliances. I've combed through Costco's offers catalog to bring you the best deals they're offering on tech right now.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Key reasons to buy one over the other
Whether you've just set your eyes on a folding smartphone or have long considered hopping on the innovation wagon, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models should be at the top of your list. While the two differ in form factor and approaches to the folding display philosophy, the Z Fold and Z Flip continue to sit comfortably atop ZDNet's best foldable phone rankings, introducing meaningful improvements generation after generation and furthering the gap from competing handsets.
ZDNet
Should you upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from the Z Flip 3?
Samsung officially released the latest generation of its best-selling Galaxy Z Flip smartphone, the Z Flip 4. While the clamshell handset brings changes to the camera system, processing power, and battery life, current Z Flip 3 owners may be on the fence with the similar-looking, similarly priced successor. If you're wondering whether the new changes are worth upgrading to, here's our take.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro tout enhanced health tracking and longer batteries
Samsung has been making smartwatches for more than nine years and it has found its sweet spot between in-house hardware and Google's Wear OS platform. Two watch options, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, were announced during Samsung's annual Unpacked event. The Galaxy Watch 5 is built for the masses and has no rotating bezel, while the Watch 5 Pro is designed and built for outdoor enthusiasts with the largest battery ever in a Galaxy smartwatch. For those who are saddened by the absence of the physical rotating bezel, Samsung says it will continue to offer the Watch 4 Classic.
NFL・
ZDNet
Here's where Samsung's Galaxy Fold is getting adopted by professionals and businesses
While the once-meteoric interest in foldable smartphones has fallen from its heights in 2019, no company has remained more committed to the form factor than Samsung. After a rough start, it has doggedly improved the durability and usability of its two foldable models and consistently released new products -- including the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 announced today.
ZDNet
The 6 best phone deals at Verizon: Save $800 on a Galaxy Z Fold 4
Maybe you've decided to switch to Verizon to take advantage of its new, rapidly growing mid-band 5G network, or maybe you're a Verizon Wireless veteran that's just looking to refresh that aging handset. Either way, Big Red has a deal for a new device that will either bring you into the fold or keep you there.
ZDNet
The 5 best smart notebooks: Digitize your school notes
A notebook is an essential item for any student. It contains your to-do lists, class notes, calendar, and random reminders. If you're still old-school and like the feeling of putting pen to paper but still appreciate technology, a smart notebook is the perfect hybrid option. We've rounded up the best...
ZDNet
Improved Flex Mode, Taskbar turns Samsung's new foldables into mini laptops
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold phones are most notable for their ability to fold down the middle like a notebook. The phone's folding ability gives consumers a larger screen while still being the size of a normal handset when folded. To spice things up, Samsung's newest release of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with two usability upgrades: an improved Flex Mode and a new taskbar, both of which turn the portable 2-in-1 device into a miniature laptop.
ZDNet
Move fast if you want this Google Pixel 4 for only $279
The Google Pixel 4 is on sale for $278 on Amazon. Google's Pixel smartphone range is akin to Apple's iPhone line or Samsung's Galaxy or S handsets. The Pixel line is now up to the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 -- although we are still waiting for an official launch date for these latest flagship devices -- but this doesn't mean that legacy devices, including the Pixel 4, are too outdated for the modern user.
ZDNet
Back to Education: Get 1TB of lifetime cloud storage for only $140
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Capturing high-definition images and videos with the latest smartphones and drones is a double-edged sword. The content is sharp, but it takes much more storage space than your laptops and mobile devices can handle. And no one wants to constantly decide which files to delete.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Motorola Razr 2022: Preorder the Flip or wait for the Razr?
The foldable smartphone market is still a relative infant compared with the more mundane, glass-rectangle smartphone market. In that relatively short lifetime, Samsung has dominated the foldables space, particularly in the US, where Chinese smartphone makers like Huawei and Honor are banned. However, there's been one standout competitor across these first few generations, and it bears a familiar name for those of us who remember when flip phones were a thing the first time around. The company is Motorola, and the phone is its revived Razr foldable smartphone.
ZDNet
Motorola's 2022 Razr debuts with smaller bezels, murky US availability date
Following a last-minute delay to its originally planned August 2 reveal of 2022's edition of its Razr foldable smartphone, Motorola finally unveiled the device at an event today. It's clear from the spec sheet that the Lenovo-owned company is expecting the latest Razr to directly compete with this year's top...
ZDNet
Samsung introduces Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, comfort-fit earbuds with improved ANC
There are Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Apple's AirPods Pro, and now there are Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Samsung announced its latest high-end wireless earbuds during its Galaxy Unpacked event on Aug. 10. The $229 earbuds boast premium features such as active noise cancellation (ANC) and an ambient mode....
ZDNet
How to update Linux Mint to Mint 21
As far as I'm concerned, Linux Mint is the best desktop around. Note, I didn't say best Linux desktop, I said desktop, and I mean it. Why? Because its Cinnamon interface is easy to learn and use. It runs quickly on PCs that would choke on Windows 11. And it's fast, secure, and works well. However, upgrading from one major release to another? That's not so easy. But you can do it if you follow these step-by-step instructions.
ZDNet
The 5 best vlogging cameras: Finally start that YouTube channel
People who want to log their days can now do so through videos or vlogs rather than blogging and journaling. But talking to a camera and sharing your day on the internet can be a pain in the... arm if you have a big, heavy camera. These cameras are all small, and all of their bodies weigh less than one pound.
Comments / 2