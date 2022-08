As Oklahoma embraces fall camp, players and coaches hope a noticeable difference in the weight room will make an immediate impact on the field. When Brent Venables was hired in Norman, he had to bring on an entirely new staff from the ground up. One hire was easy, though, and seemed destined to happen. Snatching away former strength coach Jerry Schmidt from Texas A&M was a must for Venables.

