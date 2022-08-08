ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 1

R H
4d ago

No one has done one thing. All these trillions and nothing for veterans. $ 1,000,000,000,000.00 is how it really looks.

Reply
2
Related
Washington Examiner

Some House Democrats would risk careers by voting for Manchin bill

The big mystery with regard to the Manchin-Schumer tax-and-spendathon pending in Congress is why so many politically vulnerable Democrats would risk supporting it. With five House vacancies, Democrats control a 220-210-seat majority in Congress’s lower chamber, which is poised to vote on the bill on Friday. If all 210 Republicans vote against this monstrosity, as expected, then the bill would die if only five Democrats join them. And there are considerably more than five House Democrats who have significant political reasons to oppose, not support, this job-killing, tax-hiking, IRS-arming, energy-limiting, medicine-killing legislation. But they will most likely vote for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Suicide Rate#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#The Armed Forces
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Ukrainian Soldier Single-Handedly Takes Down Russian Attack Jet

A Ukrainian soldier single-handedly downed a Russian jet with a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS), according to Ukrainian authorities. During a Russian sortie on Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhia region, a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine fired an Igla MANPADS at a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft, the service said in a statement posted on social media Wednesday.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

U.S. HIMARS and Drones Are Pummeling Russia in Ukraine

Last week, Ukrainian defense minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine needs at least 100 HIMARS to turn the tide against Russia. The Pentagon has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine as Russia’s invasion grinds into its sixth month. “This latest package includes about $175 million in equipment...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Why is the Biden administration paying off Ukraine's debt but not ours?

“Biden administration allocates billions to pay down the budget deficit … in Ukraine.”. This sounds like a parody headline from the Babylon Bee, but it is actually a real thing that’s happening under President Joe Biden’s watch. On Monday, the United States Agency for International Development, or...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Vietnam
Washington Examiner

The conservative case in favor of Liz Cheney is overwhelming

We’ve all heard it, and we’ve all probably said it: We want politicians to stand on principle rather than follow the political winds they feel with their desperately outstretched fingers. By those lights, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) should be an overwhelming favorite to win reelection to Congress from...
WYOMING STATE
Washington Examiner

‘Alarm’ in Russia grows over U.S.-provided weapons to Ukraine

Russia's war in Ukraine is entering its sixth month amid signs Moscow is still far off from its main goals. Over the last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said publicly that his country's goal is to ensure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is removed from power, per the Associated Press. Moscow's territorial goals have also expanded to include more swaths of Ukraine. Both objectives were originally expected to happen within days following the Russian military's initial invasion.
MILITARY
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

How Putin Is Pushing His Army Bosses Through a ‘Meat Grinder’ of Death

Russia has now lost at least 100 senior officers since it invaded Ukraine earlier this year, according to some tallies. It’s a devastating milestone for Moscow—and just the latest indication that Vladimir Putin’s war effort in Ukraine is wavering.In the past two days alone, three senior Russian officers were reported dead: Lt. Colonel Nikolay Gorban, a commander from the Foreign Security Service (FSB) special forces; army aviation commander Colonel Vasily Kleshchenko; and Colonel Vitaly Tsikul of Russia's 90th Tank Division—reportedly the 100th Russian senior officer to die in the war.While exact tallies of Russian casualties can be difficult to pin...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Russia's hidden messages in Alaska air defense zone intrusions

The U.S. military announced late on Tuesday that a Russian surveillance aircraft had intruded into the U.S. air defense identification zone near Alaska on "two separate occasions, over the past two days." An air defense identification zone is an airspace beyond national borders within which entering aircraft are expected to...
ALASKA STATE
The US Sun

Russian troops beg defence minister to help them escape Ukraine

RUSSIAN soldiers surrounded in Ukraine have begged their defence minister to help them escape. One of the trapped 200 filmed a social media message to General Sergei Shoigu claiming they had been “abandoned”. The serviceman, who shielded his face, said: “The situation is really difficult. "I hope...
POLITICS
Mother Jones

Trump’s Excuses for Hoarding Classified Documents Are Getting More Absurd

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. continue to come out about the Justice Department’s investigation into whether Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act and other laws, the former president’s defenses have only grown more chaotic. Trump debuted his latest alibi late Friday, issuing a statement that claimed he had a “standing order” that declassified all documents from the moment they were removed from the White House and taken to the “residence.”
POTUS
The Atlantic

The Other Ukrainian Army

History has turning points, moments when events shift and the future seems suddenly clear. But history also has in-between points, days and weeks when everything seems impermanent and nobody knows what will happen next. Odesa in the summer of 2022 is like that—a city suspended between great events. The panic that swept the city in February, when it seemed the Russian invaders might win quickly, already feels like a long time ago. Now the city is hot, half empty, and bracing itself for what comes next.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Illegal immigrants detained at border under Biden 10 times longer than permitted

The Border Patrol’s largest detention facility in El Paso, Texas, detained hundreds of illegal immigrants beyond the three-day limit, keeping people in confined spaces for more than one month in some cases, according to a new government report. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General report released...
EL PASO, TX
CBS News

Russia reportedly moving weapons to prepare for new siege

British military intelligence says Russia is moving convoys of tanks and weapons from the east to prepare for battle. This happens as Ukraine is increasingly targeting bridges and Russian ammunition dumps in the region. Charlie D'Agata is in the southern port city of Odesa, which has been under Russian siege and is now finally able to ship much-needed grain worldwide.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy