The big mystery with regard to the Manchin-Schumer tax-and-spendathon pending in Congress is why so many politically vulnerable Democrats would risk supporting it. With five House vacancies, Democrats control a 220-210-seat majority in Congress’s lower chamber, which is poised to vote on the bill on Friday. If all 210 Republicans vote against this monstrosity, as expected, then the bill would die if only five Democrats join them. And there are considerably more than five House Democrats who have significant political reasons to oppose, not support, this job-killing, tax-hiking, IRS-arming, energy-limiting, medicine-killing legislation. But they will most likely vote for it.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO