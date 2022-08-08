ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Local cannabis dispensary to host 'roll it up' blood drive event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas residents are encouraged to 'roll it up' and donate blood amid the continuing critical blood shortage. The Sanctuary will be hosting the mobile blood donation drive on Friday, August 19, from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. at their north Las Vegas location on Las Vegas Blvd and Lake Mead Blvd.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lucky California man hits $245K jackpot at Paris Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a nice way to start the weekend. Miguel Tornel hit a Mega Jackpot of $245,678 playing Three Card Poker at Paris Las Vegas on Thursday night. Miguel, who is visiting from Chula Vista, Calif., with his wife, hit the jackpot with a Royal Flush. He said that before he started playing, he had a premonition that tonight would be his lucky night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Driver busted for going 97 mph in Las Vegas valley school zone

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A driver was stopped for allegedly driving 97 miles per hour in a school zone Friday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The vehicle stop happened near Steve Schorr Elementary School, near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road, LVMPD said in a post on Facebook.
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
news3lv.com

Enjoy dinner at Honey Salt!

Las Vegas (KSNV) — They're known for their farm-fresh brunches, but today it's all about the dinner at Honey Salt. Joining us now with more is executive chef Sterling Buckley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Boyd Gaming hiring for more than 150 positions during upcoming job fair

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming is looking to fill over 100 open positions during an upcoming hiring event. The in-person hiring fair will take place Tuesday, August 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. inside the California Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas. Job openings include housekeeping, security,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New hotel developed with Airbnb planned for Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new hotel is being developed for Las Vegas in partnership with the short-term vacation rental company Airbnb. The company AHC Capital Holdings says Otonomus Las Vegas is a new type of hotel currently under construction. The building will feature either four or five floors,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Power outage in rural Nevada has been resolved

UPDATE AT 2:15 p.m. | Power has been restored. A power outage in a rural Nevada area is causing problems with gas stations along the I-15 headed towards Utah. According to a Clark County spokesperson, the outage is currently affecting Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Mesquite, and Bunkerville. Travelers headed on...
MESQUITE, NV
news3lv.com

Pouring rain, thunderstorms hit Las Vegas valley again

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another round of pouring rain arrived in the Las Vegas valley on Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a flood advisory through the valley until 12:15 a.m. Friday. Hazards could include nuisance flooding, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Downpours were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

A taste of luxury with Michael Shulman

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're getting a little taste of luxury this morning. Our man about town Michael Shulman stopped by with some must-try dining for the sophisticated palates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Family files lawsuit over death of construction worker in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Family members have filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging a Las Vegas construction worker was buried alive when a trench collapsed earlier this year. The family of Rigoberto Canas Ramos filed the lawsuit in Clark County District Court on Monday, naming KB Home Nevada and Customized Safety & Quality Solutions as defendants.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian hit by car near Flamingo, Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian. It was reported around 8:40 a.m. on Friday near Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road. Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to UMC with critical injuries. This...
LAS VEGAS, NV

