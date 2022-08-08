What should fans’ expectations be for White Sox?

The White Sox were expected to make the playoffs by most projections prior to the season. However, Chicago has significantly underperformed so far this season.

Even with their struggles, the White Sox at 55-53 are two games back of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central and three games back of a Wild Card spot. A playoff berth is still well within reach and fans can enjoy a pressure-packed final two months of the season.

But should White Sox fans be happy with only a potential playoff berth?

Shane Riordan and Gabe Ramirez discussed the White Sox’ season and what their expectations should be on Audacy’s South Siders podcast.

“This is a bad, bad division. But what I’m tired of is just working for, expecting, and getting excited for a division title. I’m tired of getting excited for a division title,” Riordan said (4:00 in player above). “The AL Central title should be the expectation. The win in the ALDS should be the expectation. And then the ALCS and the World Series, that’s where you should start thinking about things.

“In market #3 with what this payroll should be and the money that this team takes in, if Rick Hahn, Kenny Williams, and Jerry Reinsdorf in this coming offseason don’t put every single f—--- penny possible toward building a championship-level ballclub, then I’m going to start reconsidering how much time, money, and mental willpower I spend on this baseball team. It’s incredibly frustrating.”

The White Sox didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline, which Riordan had come to accept.

“Rick Hahn for the last five, six years has told you that the injured players that you get back around the deadline are like free-agent acquisitions. Whatever,” he continued. “Hopefully Luis Robert stays healthy, Eloy’s looked awesome swinging the bat lately.”

Jimenez has indeed swung the bat well recently, hitting .408 (20 for 49) with a 1.117 OPS thanks to his four home runs and two doubles.

Robert recently returned after missing a few weeks and has played in 77 games this season. He is slashing .299/.335/.456 with 12 home runs and 56 RBI.

If the White Sox can stay healthy and go on a run, maybe it’ll give the front office the confidence they need to go out and spend this offseason as Riordan suggested.

