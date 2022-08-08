ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Vestal CSD to host ‘how to respond to an active shooter’ presentation

By Pat Giblin
 4 days ago

VESTAL, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Vestal Central School District is partnering with the Town of Vestal Police Department to present, “How to Respond to an Active Shooter Situation,” a presentation designed to provide civilians with information that can dramatically increase their chances of surviving an active shooter incident.

According to the Vestal Police Department, “research has shown that many mass shootings, or active attack events, are over before the police arrive. Civilians who find themselves in an active shooter event must be prepared to take immediate action to save their own lives before law enforcement arrives. During this presentation, attendees will be provided with some history of active attack events and the background science of how people behave in high stress situations.”

The presentation will also provide attendees with key information and effective strategies that will help one plan for this type of situation in advance.

“The program is designed to provide civilians with knowledge that will empower and instill the confidence to survive an active shooter attack whether at work, church, the movie theatre of anywhere else they may be. It is not intended to frighten, but to empower and strength,” said the department.

You must be 18 years of age to attend due to the seriousness of the content.

The presentation will take place on Wednesday, August 24th at the Vestal Middle School Auditorium beginning at 6 p.m. The event is free, but you must register in advance by emailing saugostini@vestalny.com or by calling 607-754-2386 Ext. 334.

