NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears' depth chart if Roquan Smith leaves

Stunning news dropped on Monday about Roquan Smith's future with the Chicago Bears. The inside linebacker admitted to the public he is requesting a trade from the front office in spite of failed negotiations for a new extension. Smith, 25, is inarguably the Bears' best asset. He remains a key...
ClutchPoints

3 biggest surprises from Sean McDermott’s first Bills’ depth chart for 2022

Expectations are extremely high for the Buffalo Bills heading into the 2022 season. The franchise had a frustrating postseason exit last year due to infuriating NFL overtime rules. The Bills have even larger expectations moving forward and are expected to be among the biggest Super Bowl threats around the NFL. While there weren’t too many notable offseason moves, a great deal of the improvement is expected to occur simply from Josh Allen and the rest of the roster continues to develop.
Yardbarker

Ravens 'Revenge Tour' Takes Shape This Week Vs. Titans

The Ravens kick off their 27th year when they open the 2022 NFL preseason by hosting the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Here are some notes about last season's finish as the Ravens look to rebound and get back in the playoffs.
Scorebook Live

Is Jesuit the team to beat in 6A Oregon football?

By René Ferrán | Photo by Leon Neuschwander  SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the Jesuit Crusaders of the Class 6A Metro League.  JESUIT TEAM PAGE HEAD COACHKen Potter, 36th season (336-80; No. 2 ...
NFL

