Expectations are extremely high for the Buffalo Bills heading into the 2022 season. The franchise had a frustrating postseason exit last year due to infuriating NFL overtime rules. The Bills have even larger expectations moving forward and are expected to be among the biggest Super Bowl threats around the NFL. While there weren’t too many notable offseason moves, a great deal of the improvement is expected to occur simply from Josh Allen and the rest of the roster continues to develop.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO