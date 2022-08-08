Read full article on original website
Yankees prepping to get 4 impact players back just before the playoffs
The New York Yankees have gone through a rough stretch of injuries the past few weeks, which has played a significant part in dismantling the team’s winning streak, plunging them into an abyss of inconsistencies and degradation. However, there is hope on the horizon as the Yankees quickly move...
Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino updates will drive Yankees fans up a wall
You thought the New York Yankees performing like a team watching the playoffs in October was infuriating? Well, how about the return of some demoralizing injury updates?! That’ll do the trick, won’t it?. On Friday, ahead of a much-needed “get right” series against the spiraling Boston Red Sox...
Cardinals Prospect Hits for Extremely Rare Home Run Cycle
The minor leaguer hit a solo shot, two-run and three-run homers, plus a grand slam in the same game.
MLB
O's lefty prospect Hall to start vs. Rays
ST. PETERSBURG -- After having his eyes on the prize for five years, DL Hall is finally getting his shot. The flamethrowing left-hander, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Orioles' No. 4 prospect and No. 62 in baseball, will make his long-awaited Major League debut on Saturday, when the club tries to win a series against the Rays at Tropicana Field.
MLB
Harper intends to play for Team USA at WBC
Another MVP appears bound for Team USA, as Phillies superstar outfielder Bryce Harper intends to play for the United States in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Harper, the reigning National League MVP, is the latest All-Star to commit to Team USA, joining Mike Trout, Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, J.T. Realmuto and Trevor Story.
MLB
Alcantara's atypical frame leads to loss for Marlins
PHILADELPHIA -- Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara cruised into the eighth inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Phillies poised to become the first Major League pitcher in five years to toss consecutive nine-inning complete games. Instead, he made MLB history as the first starting pitcher to allow six singles in an inning in the eighth or later since the beginning of inning-by-inning data in 1974.
MLB
Hosmer's first Sox 'moment' a clutch one
BOSTON -- Trying to feel at home with his new team shouldn’t be that hard for Eric Hosmer, when you consider how comfortable he's looked throughout his career with the bat in his hands at Fenway Park. It took Hosmer just two home starts at MLB’s oldest ballpark to...
MLB
Grissom makes history with HR, steal in debut
BOSTON -- It’s been an eventful 24 hours for Braves top prospect Vaughn Grissom. At 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the 21-year-old found out he had been called up to the Majors. At noon on Wednesday, Grissom was en route to Fenway Park to make his debut. And at 9 p.m., he was flipping his bat as he watched his first big league hit soar over the Green Monster.
MLB
Blue Jays developing a new breed of pitcher
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The word “bulk” is really having its moment in Major League Baseball. It’s a modern way to market the swingman or,...
MLB
Nats' newest additions making stellar first impressions
WASHINGTON -- The area at the far end of the Nationals’ clubhouse occupied by Juan Soto and Josh Bell less than two weeks ago had a pair of new nameplates above neighboring lockers on Friday. MacKenzie Gore and Luke Voit settled into their spaces at Nationals Park, while Soto...
MLB
Commissioner surprises vets with Field of Dreams tix
DUBUQUE, Iowa -- Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred believes 3-year-old Sunny Kilburg’s arm cast might be the first cast that he’s ever signed. Tori Kilburg’s daughter might want to hold on to that cast when she finally has it removed. “Honestly, I’m very humbled by the...
MLB
Wild Card in hand, O's enjoying turn of tide
ST. PETERSBURG -- For years, the Orioles saw the rest of the AL East run rampant on them. They were the proverbial punching bag of baseball’s toughest division, the recipient of dubious records set against them, historic win streaks accomplished over them and at the mercy of powerhouses looking down on them.
MLB
'Now we’re seeing it': New pieces click in Padres' rout
SAN DIEGO -- It took them a few days to get acclimated, but these Padres are finally starting to look like the team they envisioned when they overhauled their offense at last week’s Trade Deadline. Which is to say, their offense looks pretty darn scary -- National League playoff...
MLB
With something to prove, future ace, rookie and veteran show promise
CHICAGO -- Over the final two months of the season the Nationals are playing for more than just wins and losses. It’s an opportunity for players to prove themselves in the big leagues. Players like Josiah Gray, Joey Meneses and Victor Robles have all come to Washington in different ways, and they each have something to prove down the stretch.
MLB
Rookie Bride among A's youngsters trending up
OAKLAND -- With the A’s shifting their focus in the second half toward identifying which of their several young players on the roster will be part of the foundation for the future, evaluations are beginning to intensify. Rookie Jonah Bride is among those under close watch. In the A’s...
MLB
Consistent woes against M's continue in opener
ARLINGTON -- Josh Sborz was 14 pitches and two flyouts into his first MLB start Friday when he was hit by a 100 mph line drive off the bat of Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger. Sborz ended up finishing off the inning, but that play signaled a series of unfortunate events in the Rangers’ 6-2 loss at Globe Life Field.
MLB
Bumgarner switches setup, but slips in key 6th
PHOENIX -- Madison Bumgarner is looking for every angle to stick with his strong stuff at home. The D-backs lefty switched his setup on the pitching rubber in Wednesday night’s start against the Pirates. It worked through a few innings, but Pittsburgh broke through late to hand Arizona a 6-4 loss at Chase Field.
MLB
Montgomery keeps proving he's 'the right guy' for Cards
ST. LOUIS -- When the MLB Trade Deadline passed last week, the Cardinals made more headlines for who they didn’t get instead of who they did land. However, at that same time, manager Oliver Marmol insisted that it was more significant that the Cardinals added “the right guys” instead of focusing so much on their swing-and-miss pursuit of superstar slugger Juan Soto.
