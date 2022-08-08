ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees

From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

O's lefty prospect Hall to start vs. Rays

ST. PETERSBURG -- After having his eyes on the prize for five years, DL Hall is finally getting his shot. The flamethrowing left-hander, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Orioles' No. 4 prospect and No. 62 in baseball, will make his long-awaited Major League debut on Saturday, when the club tries to win a series against the Rays at Tropicana Field.
MLB
MLB

Harper intends to play for Team USA at WBC

Another MVP appears bound for Team USA, as Phillies superstar outfielder Bryce Harper intends to play for the United States in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Harper, the reigning National League MVP, is the latest All-Star to commit to Team USA, joining Mike Trout, Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, J.T. Realmuto and Trevor Story.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Alcantara's atypical frame leads to loss for Marlins

PHILADELPHIA -- Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara cruised into the eighth inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Phillies poised to become the first Major League pitcher in five years to toss consecutive nine-inning complete games. Instead, he made MLB history as the first starting pitcher to allow six singles in an inning in the eighth or later since the beginning of inning-by-inning data in 1974.
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Hosmer's first Sox 'moment' a clutch one

BOSTON -- Trying to feel at home with his new team shouldn’t be that hard for Eric Hosmer, when you consider how comfortable he's looked throughout his career with the bat in his hands at Fenway Park. It took Hosmer just two home starts at MLB’s oldest ballpark to...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Grissom makes history with HR, steal in debut

BOSTON -- It’s been an eventful 24 hours for Braves top prospect Vaughn Grissom. At 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the 21-year-old found out he had been called up to the Majors. At noon on Wednesday, Grissom was en route to Fenway Park to make his debut. And at 9 p.m., he was flipping his bat as he watched his first big league hit soar over the Green Monster.
MLB
MLB

Blue Jays developing a new breed of pitcher

This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The word “bulk” is really having its moment in Major League Baseball. It’s a modern way to market the swingman or,...
MLB
MLB

Nats' newest additions making stellar first impressions

WASHINGTON -- The area at the far end of the Nationals’ clubhouse occupied by Juan Soto and Josh Bell less than two weeks ago had a pair of new nameplates above neighboring lockers on Friday. MacKenzie Gore and Luke Voit settled into their spaces at Nationals Park, while Soto...
MLB
MLB

Commissioner surprises vets with Field of Dreams tix

DUBUQUE, Iowa -- Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred believes 3-year-old Sunny Kilburg’s arm cast might be the first cast that he’s ever signed. Tori Kilburg’s daughter might want to hold on to that cast when she finally has it removed. “Honestly, I’m very humbled by the...
MLB
MLB

Wild Card in hand, O's enjoying turn of tide

ST. PETERSBURG -- For years, the Orioles saw the rest of the AL East run rampant on them. They were the proverbial punching bag of baseball’s toughest division, the recipient of dubious records set against them, historic win streaks accomplished over them and at the mercy of powerhouses looking down on them.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

'Now we're seeing it': New pieces click in Padres' rout

SAN DIEGO -- It took them a few days to get acclimated, but these Padres are finally starting to look like the team they envisioned when they overhauled their offense at last week’s Trade Deadline. Which is to say, their offense looks pretty darn scary -- National League playoff...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

With something to prove, future ace, rookie and veteran show promise

CHICAGO -- Over the final two months of the season the Nationals are playing for more than just wins and losses. It’s an opportunity for players to prove themselves in the big leagues. Players like Josiah Gray, Joey Meneses and Victor Robles have all come to Washington in different ways, and they each have something to prove down the stretch.
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
Country
Cuba
MLB

Rookie Bride among A's youngsters trending up

OAKLAND -- With the A’s shifting their focus in the second half toward identifying which of their several young players on the roster will be part of the foundation for the future, evaluations are beginning to intensify. Rookie Jonah Bride is among those under close watch. In the A’s...
MLB
MLB

Consistent woes against M's continue in opener

ARLINGTON -- Josh Sborz was 14 pitches and two flyouts into his first MLB start Friday when he was hit by a 100 mph line drive off the bat of Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger. Sborz ended up finishing off the inning, but that play signaled a series of unfortunate events in the Rangers’ 6-2 loss at Globe Life Field.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Bumgarner switches setup, but slips in key 6th

PHOENIX -- Madison Bumgarner is looking for every angle to stick with his strong stuff at home. The D-backs lefty switched his setup on the pitching rubber in Wednesday night’s start against the Pirates. It worked through a few innings, but Pittsburgh broke through late to hand Arizona a 6-4 loss at Chase Field.
MLB
MLB

Montgomery keeps proving he's 'the right guy' for Cards

ST. LOUIS -- When the MLB Trade Deadline passed last week, the Cardinals made more headlines for who they didn’t get instead of who they did land. However, at that same time, manager Oliver Marmol insisted that it was more significant that the Cardinals added “the right guys” instead of focusing so much on their swing-and-miss pursuit of superstar slugger Juan Soto.
MLB

