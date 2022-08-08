LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's been a wet week in Las Vegas. There is a slight chance for more storms Friday afternoon, primarily over the higher terrain and areas to the east of Las Vegas, but they are still possible in the valley. Thunderstorms are possible every day on the 7-day forecast as monsoon season continues. Afternoon highs will remain below normal in the mid and upper 90s each day, though the humidity will make it quite uncomfortable.

