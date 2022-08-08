Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Potted Potter celebrating 3 year anniversary
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 800 shows in 3 years. Potted Potter is celebrating in a big way. Joining us now are co-stars of the show, Nicholas Charles and James Edwards.
Entertainment happenings with Johnny Kats
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hellos and goodbyes...maybe. The Vegas Strip is a nonstop place of entertainment.
Lucky California man hits $245K jackpot at Paris Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a nice way to start the weekend. Miguel Tornel hit a Mega Jackpot of $245,678 playing Three Card Poker at Paris Las Vegas on Thursday night. Miguel, who is visiting from Chula Vista, Calif., with his wife, hit the jackpot with a Royal Flush. He said that before he started playing, he had a premonition that tonight would be his lucky night.
College basketball NIT tournament coming to Las Vegas in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Next year's college basketball National Invitation Tournament will be played in Las Vegas. The NCAA announced on Friday that the semifinals and championship game for the NIT will be held at Orleans Arena on March 28 and 30. The first and second rounds and quarterfinals...
After storm leads to 2 deaths, group works to help those in tunnels under Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The monsoonal weather has been relentless across Southern Nevada, activating many lifesaving water rescues and recoveries. One person was recovered from the channels Thursday night but later died at United Medical Center Southern Nevada (UMC), while a second body was discovered in a pile of debris.
Driver busted for going 97 mph in Las Vegas valley school zone
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A driver was stopped for allegedly driving 97 miles per hour in a school zone Friday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The vehicle stop happened near Steve Schorr Elementary School, near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road, LVMPD said in a post on Facebook.
A taste of luxury with Michael Shulman
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're getting a little taste of luxury this morning. Our man about town Michael Shulman stopped by with some must-try dining for the sophisticated palates.
Pouring rain, thunderstorms hit Las Vegas valley again
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another round of pouring rain arrived in the Las Vegas valley on Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a flood advisory through the valley until 12:15 a.m. Friday. Hazards could include nuisance flooding, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Downpours were...
National Weather Service: 2022 Las Vegas monsoon season is wettest in 10 years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's been a wet week in Las Vegas. There is a slight chance for more storms Friday afternoon, primarily over the higher terrain and areas to the east of Las Vegas, but they are still possible in the valley. Thunderstorms are possible every day on the 7-day forecast as monsoon season continues. Afternoon highs will remain below normal in the mid and upper 90s each day, though the humidity will make it quite uncomfortable.
Local cannabis dispensary to host 'roll it up' blood drive event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas residents are encouraged to 'roll it up' and donate blood amid the continuing critical blood shortage. The Sanctuary will be hosting the mobile blood donation drive on Friday, August 19, from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. at their north Las Vegas location on Las Vegas Blvd and Lake Mead Blvd.
Enjoy dinner at Honey Salt!
Las Vegas (KSNV) — They're known for their farm-fresh brunches, but today it's all about the dinner at Honey Salt. Joining us now with more is executive chef Sterling Buckley.
2 dead after swift water rescue, searches stemming from Thursday night storm
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The most “restless” summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly late Thursday, spawning lightning and thunderstorms in parts of southern Nevada while a leaky ceiling forced table games to stop at one Las Vegas Strip casino. One person died about midnight despite...
New hotel developed with Airbnb planned for Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new hotel is being developed for Las Vegas in partnership with the short-term vacation rental company Airbnb. The company AHC Capital Holdings says Otonomus Las Vegas is a new type of hotel currently under construction. The building will feature either four or five floors,...
Road improvements in southwest Las Vegas valley a relief for drivers, businesses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When employees with Short Line Express Market on Fort Apache checked their surveillance camera last month, they were greeted with a wall of water. Images of rain falling sideways, pounding into the parking lot, from just one of the summer storms to hit the valley during the 2022 monsoon season.
'The Bedford' by Martha Stewart now accepting reservations ahead of Vegas grand opening
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new restaurant designed by icon Martha Stewart is getting ready to host its grand opening in Las Vegas. The Bedford by Martha Stewart will make its debut at the Paris Las Vegas on Saturday, August 13, marking her first restaurant here in the valley.
'Street Outlaws' show lacked county filming permit on night leading to deadly crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The television show "Street Outlaws" did not obtain, or try to obtain, a Clark County film permit before a fiery crash killed cast member Ryan Fellows on Sunday, according to the county. “A Clark County film permit was required, but not sought,” a county spokesperson...
Boyd Gaming hiring for more than 150 positions during upcoming job fair
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming is looking to fill over 100 open positions during an upcoming hiring event. The in-person hiring fair will take place Tuesday, August 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. inside the California Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas. Job openings include housekeeping, security,...
Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
Power outage in rural Nevada has been resolved
UPDATE AT 2:15 p.m. | Power has been restored. A power outage in a rural Nevada area is causing problems with gas stations along the I-15 headed towards Utah. According to a Clark County spokesperson, the outage is currently affecting Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Mesquite, and Bunkerville. Travelers headed on...
Carson Kitchen's new summer menu
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With this overcast weather, a little comfort food might do the soul some good, and Carson Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas is re-inventing all of that. Joining us now is the director of operations David English and executive chef, Scott Simon.
