Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Lucky California man hits $245K jackpot at Paris Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a nice way to start the weekend. Miguel Tornel hit a Mega Jackpot of $245,678 playing Three Card Poker at Paris Las Vegas on Thursday night. Miguel, who is visiting from Chula Vista, Calif., with his wife, hit the jackpot with a Royal Flush. He said that before he started playing, he had a premonition that tonight would be his lucky night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

College basketball NIT tournament coming to Las Vegas in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Next year's college basketball National Invitation Tournament will be played in Las Vegas. The NCAA announced on Friday that the semifinals and championship game for the NIT will be held at Orleans Arena on March 28 and 30. The first and second rounds and quarterfinals...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Driver busted for going 97 mph in Las Vegas valley school zone

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A driver was stopped for allegedly driving 97 miles per hour in a school zone Friday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The vehicle stop happened near Steve Schorr Elementary School, near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road, LVMPD said in a post on Facebook.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

A taste of luxury with Michael Shulman

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're getting a little taste of luxury this morning. Our man about town Michael Shulman stopped by with some must-try dining for the sophisticated palates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pouring rain, thunderstorms hit Las Vegas valley again

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another round of pouring rain arrived in the Las Vegas valley on Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a flood advisory through the valley until 12:15 a.m. Friday. Hazards could include nuisance flooding, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Downpours were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

National Weather Service: 2022 Las Vegas monsoon season is wettest in 10 years

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's been a wet week in Las Vegas. There is a slight chance for more storms Friday afternoon, primarily over the higher terrain and areas to the east of Las Vegas, but they are still possible in the valley. Thunderstorms are possible every day on the 7-day forecast as monsoon season continues. Afternoon highs will remain below normal in the mid and upper 90s each day, though the humidity will make it quite uncomfortable.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local cannabis dispensary to host 'roll it up' blood drive event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas residents are encouraged to 'roll it up' and donate blood amid the continuing critical blood shortage. The Sanctuary will be hosting the mobile blood donation drive on Friday, August 19, from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. at their north Las Vegas location on Las Vegas Blvd and Lake Mead Blvd.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Enjoy dinner at Honey Salt!

Las Vegas (KSNV) — They're known for their farm-fresh brunches, but today it's all about the dinner at Honey Salt. Joining us now with more is executive chef Sterling Buckley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New hotel developed with Airbnb planned for Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new hotel is being developed for Las Vegas in partnership with the short-term vacation rental company Airbnb. The company AHC Capital Holdings says Otonomus Las Vegas is a new type of hotel currently under construction. The building will feature either four or five floors,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Boyd Gaming hiring for more than 150 positions during upcoming job fair

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming is looking to fill over 100 open positions during an upcoming hiring event. The in-person hiring fair will take place Tuesday, August 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. inside the California Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas. Job openings include housekeeping, security,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Power outage in rural Nevada has been resolved

UPDATE AT 2:15 p.m. | Power has been restored. A power outage in a rural Nevada area is causing problems with gas stations along the I-15 headed towards Utah. According to a Clark County spokesperson, the outage is currently affecting Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Mesquite, and Bunkerville. Travelers headed on...
MESQUITE, NV
news3lv.com

Carson Kitchen's new summer menu

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With this overcast weather, a little comfort food might do the soul some good, and Carson Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas is re-inventing all of that. Joining us now is the director of operations David English and executive chef, Scott Simon.
Las Vegas, NV

