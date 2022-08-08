ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Town of Madison Attachment Public Discussion Scheduled

Madison, Wisconsin
 5 days ago

The next in-person public information meeting regarding the Town of Madison Attachment is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., August 18, 2022 at Arbor Covenant Church at 2509 McDivitt Rd, Madison, WI 53713. Join us to meet City of Madison staff and learn about the Town of Madison attachment. The meeting will have interpreters in Spanish. Free food and childcare will be provided.

This is the fifth public information meeting to help Town of Madison residents and property owners understand all of the changes they will see when they become part of the City of Madison later this year. Various City agencies will be available to answer questions such as the Assessor’s Office, Streets Division, Engineering Division, Water Utility, Building Inspection, Metro, Madison Police Department, and Madison Fire Department.

In collaboration with City Finance and the Assessor’s Office, the Town of Madison Communication team has recently published the Town versus City property taxes document, as well as the On-Street Parking Restrictions map.

In addition, the City’s Plan Commission will conduct a public hearing by virtual meeting for the zoning of the Town of Madison properties on August 29, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. The Common Council will conduct a public hearing on the zoning of Town properties via hybrid meeting (in Room 201 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and virtually) on September 6, 2022 at 6:45 p.m. If you wish to register your support or opposition, or if you wish to speak at those meetings, please register in advance using instructions for participants noted on the agendas linked from the City of Madison Clerk’s website: https://www.cityofmadison.com/city-hall/committees/meeting-schedule.

  • For more general information about the attachment, check our website in English, Chinese or Spanish.
  • For more information about previous or future meetings, kindly check the Town of Madison Attachment Timeline.
  • For frequently asked questions and concerns, please check the Town of Madison FAQ.
  • You can use the Town of Madison Attachment Map to identify the future allocation of your property.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbor Covenant Church#Spanish#The Assessor S Office#Madison Police Department#Madison Fire Department#City Finance#Plan Commission#The Common Council
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy