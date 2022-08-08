Town of Madison Attachment Public Discussion Scheduled

The next in-person public information meeting regarding the Town of Madison Attachment is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., August 18, 2022 at Arbor Covenant Church at 2509 McDivitt Rd, Madison, WI 53713. Join us to meet City of Madison staff and learn about the Town of Madison attachment. The meeting will have interpreters in Spanish. Free food and childcare will be provided.

This is the fifth public information meeting to help Town of Madison residents and property owners understand all of the changes they will see when they become part of the City of Madison later this year. Various City agencies will be available to answer questions such as the Assessor’s Office, Streets Division, Engineering Division, Water Utility, Building Inspection, Metro, Madison Police Department, and Madison Fire Department.

In collaboration with City Finance and the Assessor’s Office, the Town of Madison Communication team has recently published the Town versus City property taxes document, as well as the On-Street Parking Restrictions map.

In addition, the City’s Plan Commission will conduct a public hearing by virtual meeting for the zoning of the Town of Madison properties on August 29, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. The Common Council will conduct a public hearing on the zoning of Town properties via hybrid meeting (in Room 201 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and virtually) on September 6, 2022 at 6:45 p.m. If you wish to register your support or opposition, or if you wish to speak at those meetings, please register in advance using instructions for participants noted on the agendas linked from the City of Madison Clerk’s website: https://www.cityofmadison.com/city-hall/committees/meeting-schedule.

For more general information about the attachment, check our website in English, Chinese or Spanish.

For more information about previous or future meetings, kindly check the Town of Madison Attachment Timeline.

For frequently asked questions and concerns, please check the Town of Madison FAQ.

You can use the Town of Madison Attachment Map to identify the future allocation of your property.