Thanks to a tip from a reader, we have learned the long overdue multimillion dollar renovation of Clarendon Park Fieldhouse has received approval to start construction. For those who have been following this saga, the fieldhouse was once part of a beautiful and much larger structure that served as beachhouse when Lake Michigan extended to where DuSable Lake Shore Drive is today. Infill moved the park and beachfront further to the east, and the fieldhouse was modified to fit a park use.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO