ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uptownupdate.com

Clarendon Park Fieldhouse Renovation Ready to Start

Thanks to a tip from a reader, we have learned the long overdue multimillion dollar renovation of Clarendon Park Fieldhouse has received approval to start construction. For those who have been following this saga, the fieldhouse was once part of a beautiful and much larger structure that served as beachhouse when Lake Michigan extended to where DuSable Lake Shore Drive is today. Infill moved the park and beachfront further to the east, and the fieldhouse was modified to fit a park use.
CHICAGO, IL
uptownupdate.com

47th Ward Community Bike Ride on Friday

"Join us this Friday, August 12 at Welles Park for a community bike ride led by Alderman Martin! We will be gathering beginning at 6:30 PM and will kick off the tour promptly at 7 PM. During the bike tour, you will have a chance to hear updates on new...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy