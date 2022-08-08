Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Browns suffer devastating injury on first drive of the preseason
On the Cleveland Browns’ first drive of the 2022 preseason, the offense suffered a devastating injury as starting center Nick Harris was carted off the field. All eyes for the Cleveland Browns‘ preseason opener on Friday night against the Jaguars were on Deshaun Watson as the controversial quarterback got the start for the team. However, there were also numerous other starters for the team that took the field in Jacksonville and that could end up being a costly decision.
New England Patriots veteran WR has a bone to pick with the offense
New England Patriots veteran WR Jakobi Meyers admits that the transition from one style of offense to the other has caused the team to struggle!. Thursday night, prior to the preseason game against the New York Giants, veteran New England Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers had a bone to pick with the offense. There have been several reports surfacing that the Patriots offense has struggled in training camp thus far.
4 Atlanta Falcons who impressed in preseason week one
The Atlanta Falcons’ first pre-season game is in the book with Atlanta beating the Lions 27-23 in an impressive comeback win. While the result might be meaningless it was a positive step for Arthur Smith’s Atlanta Falcons. With the game on the line, Smith didn’t go for a...
LSU football gets a new member of Brian Kelly’s family, flips 4-star QB from Big Ten school
Brian Kelly gets former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to flip to his LSU football family. Look at Brian Kelly playing Spoilermaker, as the new LSU football coach was able to convince former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to join his family. Collins had been committed to Purdue since early October of...
Dallas Cowboys WR coach Robert Prince: Making men and miracles
When Robert Prince joined the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff this offseason, it was under less-than-ideal of circumstances. The 30-year-veteran coach lost his WR1 Amari Cooper in a trade with Cleveland. He lost his do-it-all young guy in Cedrick Wilson. And he retained an injured player with an unknown return date in Michael Gallup.
Nick Saban speaking simple CFB truth and adding a radical idea
On Friday, Nick Saban spent 12-plus minutes in an on-air conversation with Dan Patrick. The video is provided below and it is well worth a full viewing. As always, every answer given by Nick Saban, and every point made, is worthwhile to ponder. Speaking about the current and future state...
