Cleveland, OH

FanSided

Browns suffer devastating injury on first drive of the preseason

On the Cleveland Browns’ first drive of the 2022 preseason, the offense suffered a devastating injury as starting center Nick Harris was carted off the field. All eyes for the Cleveland Browns‘ preseason opener on Friday night against the Jaguars were on Deshaun Watson as the controversial quarterback got the start for the team. However, there were also numerous other starters for the team that took the field in Jacksonville and that could end up being a costly decision.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

New England Patriots veteran WR has a bone to pick with the offense

New England Patriots veteran WR Jakobi Meyers admits that the transition from one style of offense to the other has caused the team to struggle!. Thursday night, prior to the preseason game against the New York Giants, veteran New England Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers had a bone to pick with the offense. There have been several reports surfacing that the Patriots offense has struggled in training camp thus far.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FanSided

4 Atlanta Falcons who impressed in preseason week one

The Atlanta Falcons’ first pre-season game is in the book with Atlanta beating the Lions 27-23 in an impressive comeback win. While the result might be meaningless it was a positive step for Arthur Smith’s Atlanta Falcons. With the game on the line, Smith didn’t go for a...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys WR coach Robert Prince: Making men and miracles

When Robert Prince joined the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff this offseason, it was under less-than-ideal of circumstances. The 30-year-veteran coach lost his WR1 Amari Cooper in a trade with Cleveland. He lost his do-it-all young guy in Cedrick Wilson. And he retained an injured player with an unknown return date in Michael Gallup.
ARLINGTON, TX
FanSided

FanSided

