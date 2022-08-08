Read full article on original website
NBC12
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - College move-in for thousands of students at Virginia State University is just days away, but many who applied for on-campus housing are now learning there’s no room for them. “This is crazy that they have nothing in order,” mother Trina Washington said. “No one is...
Petersburg hosting back-to-school celebration this weekend
PCPS' annual 'Back 2 School' kickoff event at the Petersburg Sports Complex will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Preparation for the 60th annual Virginia Peanut Festival in Emporia-Greensville already underway
In fewer than seven weeks, Emporia-Greensville will celebrate the 60th Annual Virginia Peanut Festival. What follows is a list of some things that came about after 1963, the year of the first Annual Virginia Peanut Festival. Regardless of your age, be prepared to be very surprised to learn that the...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Ida Mae Hicks Davis
Deaconess Ida Mae Hicks Davis quietly transitioned from this life in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 3, 2022, while in the care of E. H. Bloom Retirement Center in Emporia. Ida was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lela Lee Woodley Hicks; her daughter, Hattie Mae Henry (4/21/2002) and her brother, Robert Andrew Hicks Sr. (7/8/1989). She was born in Southampton County, VA on January 22, 1922. She was happy to have eclipsed the milestone of becoming 100 years young and, more importantly, being a life-long child of God.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Team Loaded 434 Emporia captures crown
Team Loaded 434 Emporia recently won the Circuit of Champions Basketball Tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The squad went undefeated with a 5-0 mark. Team Loaded Emporia was led by Jalen Deloatch, Issac Parker and Xzavion Walton. The team was coached by Michael Stokes and Patrick Brown. Team Loaded 434 is a Washington Park LLC Association program led by Willie Gillus.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Brunswick Supervisors recognize Wright
LAWRENCEVILLE – At the July meeting the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors recognized Wendy F. Wright, Executive Director, Brunswick Chamber of Commerce, and wished her well in retirement. According to information provided by County Administrator Leslie Weddington, Wendy is a life-long resident of Brunswick County where she enjoys life...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia selects new company to perform city audits
The Emporia City Council recently voted 6-1 to award its audit services contract to Brown & Company CPAs, PLLC. The vote came on the recommendation of a three-team panel of city staff that met with representatives of Brown & Company and Creedle Jones & Associates. Emporia City Manager William Johnson,...
PHOTOS: Crews take down boat, jet ski fire on Lake Gaston
Multiple fire crews and first responders took on a blaze at Lake Gaston that engulfed a boat and a jet ski on Monday night.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia-based Army National Guard unit hosting Sunday Open House
The Emporia-based Army National Guard unit is hosting an open house from noon - 3 p.m. this Sunday at the armory off Hwy. 58 at 940 Courtland Road. The 1710 Transportation Company Commander, Capt. Karen Owens said people coming to the open house will be treated to a lunch of hotdogs, hamburgers, and drinks. Owens and the soldiers will talk about the mission of the unit and what it does. She plans to host the open house annually.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Virginia-based Conservation Company to Construct First Commercial Pyrolysis Facility in the Commonwealth
RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Restoration Bioproducts LLC will construct the Commonwealth’s first biochar production facility in Sussex County. Co-located in the Town of Waverly with wood pellet manufacturer Wood Fuel Developers, the company will use pyrolysis technology to convert waste wood from the mill into biochar and syngas, a form of natural gas. Over the next three years, Restoration Bioproducts will invest $5.8 million into a new facility, create five high-paying jobs and purchase 34,560 tons of Virginia-grown wood products, while also bringing major business benefits to Wood Fuel Developers.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Petersburg crash closes lanes between Jamestown Drive, Hickory Hill Road
Petersburg police are asking motorists to avoid the area between Jamestown Drive and Hickory Hill Road after a vehicle crash on County Drive.
PHOTOS: Severe weather damages IHOP in Chesterfield County
Severe weather has caused power outages and damage to buildings in Chesterfield County. One viewer reported serious wind damage to a local IHOP.
WRAL
History endangered: First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain
Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been long-buried in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state – in part due to hurricane damage and high water.
Lanes closed on I-295 South after fatal crash
According to 511Virginia, the crash took place near the I-295/Meadowville Road interchange and has caused the southbound center lane, right lane and right shoulder to close.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Third Arrest Made In Petersburg Shooting That Killed 19-year-old Toni Knight
Petersburg police, along with the United States Marshals, arrested third suspect, a 16-year-old of Hopewell in connection to the death of 19-year-old Toni Knight. The suspect has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. On Monday, August 1, police and U.S. Marshals also arrested 20-year-old Jesiah Flowers of Hopewell on similar charges. Two days after the shooting, Petersburg Police arrested and charged 19-year-old Delvin Mitchell with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the deadly shooting.
Almost 6-mile backup, lanes closed until further notice on I-95 near 288 in Chesterfield
VDOT said the left and center lanes of I-95 north near Route 288 will be closed for emergency repairs until further notice. According to VDOT, there is also pothole repair maintenance ongoing in the area.
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
Is there a reason why severe storms continue to hit near Hull Street Road in Chesterfield?
Heavy winds hit a Chesterfield IHOP leaving damage to the property. This happens not too long after a deadly storm hit a neighboring area.
Flipped tanker truck shuts down sections of I-95
The crash is located on I-95 south near South Park Mall Road. The south right lane, right shoulder and exit ramp to South Park Mall have been shut down.
Passenger dies, driver critically injured after truck falls down embankment onto I-295 in Chesterfield
According to the Chesterfield Police Department, at around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, a 2020 Toyota Tundra was towing a trailer on Meadowville Road when the driver tried to pass a 2015 Freightliner on a double-yellow line.
