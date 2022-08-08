Petersburg police, along with the United States Marshals, arrested third suspect, a 16-year-old of Hopewell in connection to the death of 19-year-old Toni Knight. The suspect has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. On Monday, August 1, police and U.S. Marshals also arrested 20-year-old Jesiah Flowers of Hopewell on similar charges. Two days after the shooting, Petersburg Police arrested and charged 19-year-old Delvin Mitchell with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the deadly shooting.

3 DAYS AGO