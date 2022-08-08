ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensville County, VA

Ida Mae Hicks Davis

Deaconess Ida Mae Hicks Davis quietly transitioned from this life in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 3, 2022, while in the care of E. H. Bloom Retirement Center in Emporia. Ida was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lela Lee Woodley Hicks; her daughter, Hattie Mae Henry (4/21/2002) and her brother, Robert Andrew Hicks Sr. (7/8/1989). She was born in Southampton County, VA on January 22, 1922. She was happy to have eclipsed the milestone of becoming 100 years young and, more importantly, being a life-long child of God.
EMPORIA, VA
Greensville County, VA
Team Loaded 434 Emporia captures crown

Team Loaded 434 Emporia recently won the Circuit of Champions Basketball Tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The squad went undefeated with a 5-0 mark. Team Loaded Emporia was led by Jalen Deloatch, Issac Parker and Xzavion Walton. The team was coached by Michael Stokes and Patrick Brown. Team Loaded 434 is a Washington Park LLC Association program led by Willie Gillus.
EMPORIA, VA
Brunswick Supervisors recognize Wright

LAWRENCEVILLE – At the July meeting the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors recognized Wendy F. Wright, Executive Director, Brunswick Chamber of Commerce, and wished her well in retirement. According to information provided by County Administrator Leslie Weddington, Wendy is a life-long resident of Brunswick County where she enjoys life...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
Emporia selects new company to perform city audits

The Emporia City Council recently voted 6-1 to award its audit services contract to Brown & Company CPAs, PLLC. The vote came on the recommendation of a three-team panel of city staff that met with representatives of Brown & Company and Creedle Jones & Associates. Emporia City Manager William Johnson,...
EMPORIA, VA
Emporia-based Army National Guard unit hosting Sunday Open House

The Emporia-based Army National Guard unit is hosting an open house from noon - 3 p.m. this Sunday at the armory off Hwy. 58 at 940 Courtland Road. The 1710 Transportation Company Commander, Capt. Karen Owens said people coming to the open house will be treated to a lunch of hotdogs, hamburgers, and drinks. Owens and the soldiers will talk about the mission of the unit and what it does. She plans to host the open house annually.
EMPORIA, VA
Virginia-based Conservation Company to Construct First Commercial Pyrolysis Facility in the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Restoration Bioproducts LLC will construct the Commonwealth’s first biochar production facility in Sussex County. Co-located in the Town of Waverly with wood pellet manufacturer Wood Fuel Developers, the company will use pyrolysis technology to convert waste wood from the mill into biochar and syngas, a form of natural gas. Over the next three years, Restoration Bioproducts will invest $5.8 million into a new facility, create five high-paying jobs and purchase 34,560 tons of Virginia-grown wood products, while also bringing major business benefits to Wood Fuel Developers.
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
History endangered: First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been long-buried in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state – in part due to hurricane damage and high water.
PRINCEVILLE, NC
Third Arrest Made In Petersburg Shooting That Killed 19-year-old Toni Knight

Petersburg police, along with the United States Marshals, arrested third suspect, a 16-year-old of Hopewell in connection to the death of 19-year-old Toni Knight. The suspect has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. On Monday, August 1, police and U.S. Marshals also arrested 20-year-old Jesiah Flowers of Hopewell on similar charges. Two days after the shooting, Petersburg Police arrested and charged 19-year-old Delvin Mitchell with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the deadly shooting.

