Have you ever wondered why companies try to make things sound so magical? Why can't they just tell us what flavor it is and get on with it? When you see something that boasts that it tastes "magical," what exactly does that imply? That it tastes like you would expect something magical to taste, or that you will be overcome with a feeling that you can only describe as magical? You then take a sip of it and find out that it kind of tastes like a lot of sugar mixed with artificial fruit flavors. What's so "magical" about that?
You’ve probably seen ads for those colorful Starbucks Refreshers that look like everything you’d want in a cold summer drink, but a recent lawsuit about the sips may leave a sour taste in your mouth. Joan Kominis, a Queens, New York resident, has filed a class action lawsuit...
Aromatic and deeply flavorful, spices are endlessly important in the realms of cooking and culinary arts. Down through the centuries spices developed into a key trade industry that once dictated the powers of nations and cultures, per World History Encyclopedia. In addition to the colors, smells, and flavors they impart to food, they're also redolent of familial cooking and traditional recipes that have been passed on from generation to generation. And, they have many nutritional benefits, according to the National Library of Medicine.
It's hard to believe that the humble cracker we love today — for its versatility with a range of dips, cheeses, and hors d'oeuvre — may have originated as a staple food for sailors in the 1700s, according to Today I found Out. Crackers have come a long way since that time and some brands have lasted the test of time such as Ritz Crackers.
Sprite is retiring its green plastic bottles after more than 60 years.
Joe Jonas has more going on in his life than becoming a dad for the second time.
Aldi may have started off as a German grocery store chain, but these days, consumers can find Aldi grocery stores in 36 U.S. states. The brand has a pretty passionate fan base — there are more than 87,500 members of the Aldi subreddit and more than 2.8 million people like Aldi USA on Facebook. It could even soon be the third largest supermarket retailer in the United States if the company meets its goal of operating 2,500 stores in the country by the end of 2022 (via CNN).
After 60 years in the same green bottle, the Sprite soda maker is changing its packaging beginning on August 1, the company announced earlier this week. The decision to transition to clear plastic is part of Sprite's commitment to environmental sustainability. The new bottle can more easily be remade into new packaging, while the current green polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is an additive that is not recyclable. This comes as part of the company's efforts to reduce plastic waste.
When it comes to buying on a budget, savvy grocery shoppers know that the bulk aisle is the way to go. Goods like dried pasta, oats, grains, legumes, and spices are not only fresher, but their lack of packaging usually makes for cheaper (and more environmentally friendly) options when broken down pound for pound. Whole Foods customers may find this tip particularly useful, as the organic market's packaged products may get you wondering, "How affordable is Whole Foods, really?"
When it comes to releasing seasonal flavors, Jamba Juice is one of the companies that has the smoothie section of specialty tastes covered. This year the popular brand launched an electric blueberry and lemonade-infused smoothie in honor of spring. And, in the depths of a hot summer Jamba brought its fans some cool relief with its newest watermelon-inspired drink, Plant-Based Watermelon Breeze (per Instagram).
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether it's the best ways to celebrate 'Feral Girl Summer' or tales of the infamous Pink Sauce, you can always count on TikTok to bring you the summer's hottest (and slightly unhinged) trends.
We know malbec as the main red grape of Argentina. Traditionally, though, it was part of Bordeaux's blend, but it fell out of favor there, especially after a deadly frost in February 1956 killed many malbec vines. Growers favored merlot in replanting. Malbec is still found in the Loire Valley, where it is known as cot, but its primary presence in France is now in the southwestern region of Cahors. Here, it offers a mineral, earthy presentation in contrast to Argentina's fruity expression.
Do you consider yourself a staunch Caribou Coffee aficionado? Then you likely are already familiar with the Midwest-based brand's locations across the country and world, as well as its bagged coffee and K-Cup products in stores. You might even know about the company's status as a 100% Rainforest Alliance-certified coffee brand and a 100% clean label beverage brand. But there's more to come from this player on the coffee scene, especially as we look forward to fall — and fall-flavored beverages aren't the only thing you have to eagerly anticipate.
All packaged snack foods are filled with artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup, and sodium. Right? Not so, according to Dustin Finkel. The founder of Ka-Pop!, as featured on "Shark Tank," is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist who loves to snack but found other "healthy" snacks on the market to be bland, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Salty caramel mixes with juicy, herbed cherries in this recipe from Live Fire, a cookbook from Pit magazine editor Helen Graves....
Are you looking for an easy (yet entirely impressive) recipe for dinner? Whether you're searching for a go-to weeknight meal, or a dish that is sure to surprise your guests, this is it. Say hello to this easy, delicious roasted pork tenderloin. "Pork can sometimes be the underdog when it comes to choosing meat for dinner," says recipe developer and food photographer Petar Marshall. Tenderloin's reputation for being bland or dry can often precede it, but not with this recipe. According to Marshall, this simple roasted pork tenderloin is absolutely jam-packed with flavor, thanks to the addition of a few simple ingredients.
If you do a word association test with just about anyone who grew up in the U.S. and you say "cranberry sauce," you're probably going to get a lot of answers referencing Thanksgiving. Cranberry sauce, for as long as any of us can remember, has had one real starring role in the pantheon of holiday foods: playing sidekick to roast turkey. While fans of the stuff can easily obtain their cranberry sauce from a can, you may prefer to make it from scratch, as in this recipe that developer Catherine Brookes calls a "perfect balance of sweet and sour."
(BPT) - Aug. 20 is National Lemonade Day, and with temperatures reaching record highs, it’s the perfect time to indulge in a thirst-quenching lemonade treat. It’s no wonder that lemonade has been an American fan favorite since the 1870s, especially during the summer months when you just can’t seem to hydrate enough. It’s scientifically proven that lemonade is a thirst quencher: tart, sour beverages stimulate salivation, and acidic drinks give the impression of hydration even after you’ve had the last drop. But that doesn’t mean you have to stick to drinks.
With fall only six weeks away, people are beginning to transition away from hosting backyard barbecues and donning white pants. As Americans begin to look forward to this festive time of year, it's hard not to think about one of the biggest stars of spooky season: pumpkin spice. Even though we are still in the midst of the dog days of summer, brands across the country have already begun announcing their fall menu updates, and unsurprisingly, many of them feature this fall-favorite flavor. Pumpkin spice season is returning to Krispy Kreme early this year, while Dunkin's fall lineup also includes a new pumpkin treat.
While chocolate chip cookies are the quintessential cookie, there's nothing that triggers nostalgia more than an M&M cookie. All the fun colors and the crispy candy coating add a festive flair to your standard cookie recipe. Add one of these to your child's lunchbox or bring it to the next classroom birthday celebration and you will be the coolest parent in school. But lucky for you, M&M cookies are not just for kids. Children and adults alike will go nuts over this recipe, and as it turns out, they're pretty easy to whip up right at home.
