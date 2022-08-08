Read full article on original website
Related
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Oklahoma woman gets life in prison after admitting she asked her lover to kill her allegedly abusive pastor husband
An Oklahoma woman was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole Wednesday after admitting that she asked her lover to kill her allegedly abusive husband, a pastor, her lawyer said. The sentence for Kristie Evans, 49, was significantly more than the "split sentence" punishment of four years in prison...
‘Freaky’ Public Defender Gets Prison Time After Sending Heroin, ‘Photos of Herself’ to Flirtatious Convicted Murderer in Envelope Marked ‘Legal Mail’
A reportedly since-fired Jackson County, Missouri public defender has been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling heroin to a prison inmate “with whom she had a romantic relationship,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri announced on Tuesday. Juliane L. Colby, 44, of Shawnee,...
Ex-Sureño Gangster Tells Jury in Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Trial a Rat ‘Is a Person Who Is Doing What I’m Doing Now’
A former Sureño gangster and Mexican Mafia ally who helped control Los Angeles jails from the inside testified Monday that a lawyer provided a crucial bridge between members incarcerated in different prisons, relaying messages about potential murder plots and other key business decisions. Luis “Hefty” Garcia, 43, is the...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Inject Her with Heroin 2 Times Per Day’: Doctor Specializing in Newborn Care Turned to ‘Dark Web’ Plot to Kidnap, Assault and Extort Wife
A Spokane-area doctor specializing in the care of newborn children has admitted to trying to hire someone to kidnap his estranged wife and force her into a heroin addiction, all in an apparent effort to get her to drop divorce proceedings. Ronald Craig Ilg, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to...
‘Ringleader’ Sentenced to 99 Years in Prison for Murdering Friend with Help of 3 Other Teenage Boys
The “ringleader” who joined three other teenage boys in kidnapping and murdering his friend has been sentenced to a total of 99 years in prison. Erick Almandinger, now 22, was convicted back in 2018 of killing David Grunwald, 16. He was the only one of the killers who...
‘Boss of Bosses’ Crips Gang Leader Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison for Racketeering Murder Conspiracy
A longtime Crips leader in Los Angeles was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy that included the 2014 murder of a rival gang member who was unarmed and washing his car when he was shot dead. Paul Gary “Lil Doc” Wallace, 56, started hanging...
Florida Man Sentenced for Raping and Murdering Former Girlfriend’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Before Leaving Body in ‘Remote Wooded Area’
A Florida man was sentenced to life without parole on Monday for raping and killing the 16-year-old daughter of his ex-girlfriend. Robert Kern Jr., 43, was convicted by a Volusia County jury and learned his court-ordered fate on the same day after a trial that began the week before. The defendant was also found guilty of tampering with evidence over the April 2018 death of Justis Marie Garrett.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘You Are a Predator,’ Judge Says While Sentencing Indiana Man to 130 Years in Prison for Cold Case Murder and Rapes
An Indiana man was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole on Monday in Ohio. But the defendant’s would-be release is largely academic, as his life sentence was for 130 years behind bars. Kenneth Marshall, 56, was convicted by a Lucas County jury on eight felony...
Shooter Barged into Narcotics Anonymous Meeting Before Killing Another Man, Ex-Girlfriend, Then Himself: Cops
A shooter made his way into a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, immediately killed another man, then held his own ex-girlfriend hostage before killing her and himself, according to cops. Officers in Edgewater, Florida, identified the suspect as Quinton Francis Hunter, 49. His ex was Erica Yvonne Hoffman, 33, and the slain...
Juvenile Charged with Murder of Mother and Two Young Sons in New Hampshire as Surviving Husband and Father Struggles to Feel ‘Normal’
A New Hampshire juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a mother and her two young sons. The name and age of the person who stands accused of murder is not being released because “the law precludes any further information from being released,” the Granite State Attorney General said in a press release.
Woman Who Was Acquitted of Murdering Husband Gets Probation for Cleaning Up the Scene Where She Killed Him
After dodging a conviction of second-degree murder in her husband’s death, a woman received a year of probation for tampering because she cleaned up the scene where she stabbed him to death. Danielle Redlick, 48, was sentenced on Friday. She’ll get her freedom when that term wraps up, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Man Convicted of Fatally Shooting His Daughters in Obsessive ‘Honor Killings’
Jurors on Tuesday convicted a man of shooting his own daughters to death. The murder conviction was years in the making. Sisters Sarah Said, 17, and Amina Said, 18, were found dead in a taxi cab in front of the Omni Hotel in Irving, Texas, on Jan. 1, 2008, according to Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA-TV.
1970 Cold Case Murder of Court Reporter ‘Nearly Decapitated’ While Engaged to Public Defender Is Finally Solved, Sheriff Says
Authorities in Sacramento County, California say they’ve solved the county’s oldest cold case murder. The victim was a court reporter who was engaged to marry a public defender, but the suspect turned out to be someone entirely different. According to the county sheriff’s office, Nancy Bennallack, 27, was...
Foster Mother Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering 5-Year-Old Girl
A foster mother was sentenced on Monday to life in prison for murdering a 5-year-old girl in her care. Tammy Longie, 48, pleaded guilty in January to second-degree murder within Indian Country, three counts of child abuse in Indian Country, and child neglect in Indian Country. Longie and her co-defendant...
Security Specialist at Supermax Federal Prison Testifies About Notes Found in Toilet After Alleged Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Visit
A security specialist at the highest security federal prison in the United States testified Tuesday that a Los Angeles lawyer’s already suspicious visits with Mexican Mafia inmates took on a more criminal appearance after three notes were discovered in a visiting room toilet he’d used. The testimony of...
Mississippi Grand Jury Finds ‘Insufficient Evidence’ to Indict Woman Whose Accusations Led to Emmett Till’s Lynching in 1955: Reports
A grand jury has refused to indict the white woman whose accusation set in motion the events that ended with the lynching and a subsequent open-casket funeral of Emmett Till in 1955, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday. Carolyn Bryant Donham, now 87, accused the 14-year-old Black boy of making...
Our First Look at Suspect Behind Bars as He Faces Charges of Murdering Muslim Men in Albuquerque
A suspected killer of Muslim men in New Mexico is behind bars. Authorities say Muhammad Atif Syed, 51, murdered Aftab Hussein, 41 on July 26, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, on Aug. 1. Officers said they are working with prosecutors on potential charges that the defendant killed Mohammad Zaher Ahmadi, 62, on Nov. 7, and Naeem Hussain, 25, on Aug. 5.
Did Trump leak Mar-a-Lago warrant revealing names of FBI agents as threats against bureau rise?
Donald Trump is under fire for allegedly leaking the entire unredacted warrant and “endangering” FBI agents who searched his Mar-a-Lago home as part of an investigation into the removal of official records from the White House.A judge unsealed a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant documents, which show the Justice Department recovered 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked with the highest levels of classification.“The disgusting, vile, deranged former POTUS just leaked the entire warrant,” a viral tweet by user ‘Spiro Agnew’s Ghost’ claimed. “The one his lawyers said he didn’t have with the FBI agents’ names...
Judge Orders Forfeiture of Michael Avenatti’s Jet, Purchased with Stolen Client Money and Seized in 2019
A federal judge today ordered the forfeiture of a jet Michael Avenatti bought with stolen client money. The five-page order from Senior U.S. District Judge James V. Selna in the Central District of California provides 30 days for anyone other than Avenatti to request a hearing “to adjudicate the validity” of their claimed interest in the Honda HA-420 aircraft, originally valued at $4.5 million.
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
10K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 0