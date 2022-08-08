ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Freaky’ Public Defender Gets Prison Time After Sending Heroin, ‘Photos of Herself’ to Flirtatious Convicted Murderer in Envelope Marked ‘Legal Mail’

A reportedly since-fired Jackson County, Missouri public defender has been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling heroin to a prison inmate “with whom she had a romantic relationship,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri announced on Tuesday. Juliane L. Colby, 44, of Shawnee,...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Florida Man Sentenced for Raping and Murdering Former Girlfriend’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Before Leaving Body in ‘Remote Wooded Area’

A Florida man was sentenced to life without parole on Monday for raping and killing the 16-year-old daughter of his ex-girlfriend. Robert Kern Jr., 43, was convicted by a Volusia County jury and learned his court-ordered fate on the same day after a trial that began the week before. The defendant was also found guilty of tampering with evidence over the April 2018 death of Justis Marie Garrett.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Juvenile Charged with Murder of Mother and Two Young Sons in New Hampshire as Surviving Husband and Father Struggles to Feel ‘Normal’

A New Hampshire juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a mother and her two young sons. The name and age of the person who stands accused of murder is not being released because “the law precludes any further information from being released,” the Granite State Attorney General said in a press release.
NORTHFIELD, NH
Foster Mother Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering 5-Year-Old Girl

A foster mother was sentenced on Monday to life in prison for murdering a 5-year-old girl in her care. Tammy Longie, 48, pleaded guilty in January to second-degree murder within Indian Country, three counts of child abuse in Indian Country, and child neglect in Indian Country. Longie and her co-defendant...
The Independent

Did Trump leak Mar-a-Lago warrant revealing names of FBI agents as threats against bureau rise?

Donald Trump is under fire for allegedly leaking the entire unredacted warrant and “endangering” FBI agents who searched his Mar-a-Lago home as part of an investigation into the removal of official records from the White House.A judge unsealed a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant documents, which show the Justice Department recovered 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked with the highest levels of classification.“The disgusting, vile, deranged former POTUS just leaked the entire warrant,” a viral tweet by user ‘Spiro Agnew’s Ghost’ claimed. “The one his lawyers said he didn’t have with the FBI agents’ names...
POTUS
Judge Orders Forfeiture of Michael Avenatti’s Jet, Purchased with Stolen Client Money and Seized in 2019

A federal judge today ordered the forfeiture of a jet Michael Avenatti bought with stolen client money. The five-page order from Senior U.S. District Judge James V. Selna in the Central District of California provides 30 days for anyone other than Avenatti to request a hearing “to adjudicate the validity” of their claimed interest in the Honda HA-420 aircraft, originally valued at $4.5 million.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York City, NY
