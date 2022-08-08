Read full article on original website
Hudson pride on full display for Boston 25 Zip Trip
HUDSON – Hundreds of residents filtered through Main Street on Friday when Boston 25 News came to Hudson to highlight the town as part of their summer Zip Trip series. Zip Trip sees the channel come to cities and towns throughout the state to highlight their unique attractions and people. For the seventh installment this summer anchors Shiri Spear, Catherine Parrotta and Lilly Hopkins showcased Hudson’s businesses, government officials and everyday people who are proud of their town.
Three Westborough Boy Scout leaders receive annual awards
WESTBOROUGH – Three adult leaders for Westborough’s Boy Scouts received annual awards at the Nobscot Scout Reservation’s White Lodge on June 9. Eric French of Troop 100 won scoutmaster of the year, Bill Bramley of Pack 100 won cubmaster of the year and Warren Anderson won chartered organization representative of the year from their area’s Mayflower Council.
Tavolino remains a community-centric gathering place post-pandemic
WESTBOROUGH – As the pandemic loosens its hold, Tavolino restaurant remains firmly placed as a hub of the community. “We are definitely excited to host more events and are starting to get more groups coming in,” says General Manager Abby Winant. “During COVID, we had to cap the number of people who could be in the restaurant. Now we have business groups, large families, and local sports teams who come in. We host the Westborough Rotary Club; I really appreciate that they think of us for their events.”
Joseph B. Doyle, 86, of Westborough
– Joseph Bernard Doyle (86) of Westborough passed away peacefully on July 22, 2022. He is survived by his wife Simmi Doyle of Westborough, daughter Susan Doyle of Westborough, and daughter Leslie Doyle and son-in-law Kyle Mann of Sherborn. Joe will be dearly remembered for his boyish grin, his devotion...
Marshalls relocates to Royal Plaza in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – Marshalls is relocating in Marlborough. The store will be relocating to Royal Plaza later this month on Aug. 25. “Our newest store in Marlborough will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” said President Tim Miner. “We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood.”
Susan Goellner, 76, of Northborough and Dennis Port
– Susan (Medill) Goellner, 76 of Northborough and Dennis Port died on Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Susan is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gary, and her two sons: Michael and his wife, Lauren of Marlborough and John and his wife Veronica, of Northborough. Her four grandchildren include: Jillian, Ryan, Owen and Ciara. She leaves one sister, Martha McCook, and her husband William of Marlborough. In addition, she leaves her brother-in-law, Kim Goellner and his wife, Joan of Fargo, ND. She is survived by several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Theresa D. Perry, 95, of Marlborough
– Theresa Doris (Alix) Perry, 95, of Marlborough died Monday August 8, 2022, at UMass Medical Center, 55 Lake Ave, Worcester, MA. Born in Spencer, MA she was the daughter of the late Albert F. Alix and Doris C. (Cournoyer) Alix. She was sister to the late Rita Cutter, Gloria Merrick, Lorraine Goldman, and Margaret Perez.
Maria I. Fernandes, 79, of Hudson
– Maria I (Leandres) Fernandes, 79, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Jose C. Fernandes. Maria was born in Santa Maria, Azores, Portugal, on March 28, 1943, one...
John F. Grogan, 77, of Marlborough
Marlborough – John Francis Grogan, 77, a lifelong resident of Marlborough died peacefully after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Marlborough to the late John T. and Elsie (Brigham) Grogan, he attended the Marlborough Public Schools and graduated from Marian High School in 1963. John graduated from Suffolk University in 1968 and then went on to earn a M.S. in Chemistry from the College of the Holy Cross in 1970, a M. Education from Worcester State College in 1972, and a M.S. in Fire Protection Engineering from WPI in 1996.
Shrewsbury residents enjoy Summer Festival at SAC Park
SHREWSBURY – Residents gathered at SAC Park to enjoy a day filled with food trucks, vendors and live music at the Shrewsbury Summer Festival on Aug. 9. The event was organized by Andrea Castinetti, who was motivated to hold the event due to the isolation the community faced during the pandemic.
Spirit of Shrewsbury seeks volunteers
SHREWSBURY – Organizers of the annual Spirit of Shrewsbury festival are seeking volunteers to help with this year’s celebration. The festival needs approximately 50 volunteers available on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Roughly 20 volunteers are also...
Boston Lawnmower in Westborough holds tax free weekend snow blower sale
WESTBOROUGH – The Boston Lawnmower Company in Westborough is having their annual tax free weekend snow thrower sale Aug. 13 to 14 with big savings on select Arien Snow Throwers. The service department will also hold their annual snow thrower service special which offers 50% off pick-up and delivery...
Marlborough police seeks community’s help after safe found
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Police Department is seeking the community’s help after a safe that appeared to be abandoned was found last weekend. According to police, officers responded to a non-related noise complaint at about 5 p.m. on Aug. 6. When police arrived in the area of 195...
Jose E. Motta, 48, of Hudson
– Jose Eduardo Motta, 48, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday August 7, 2022, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jose was born in Itanhomi, M.G., Brazil, on January 17, 1974, the only son of...
Margaret Williamson, 85, of Hudson
– Margaret Williamson (Coye) of Hudson passed away peacefully on August 6th, 2022 (85). She is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Robert A Williamson. Marge was born and raised in Waltham, the fifth child (four sisters and one brother). Soon after her marriage Marge and Bob moved to Avon Drive in Hudson to start a family. Family meant everything to Marge and her grandchildren were the light of her life.
Lorraine L. Maroney, 95, formerly of Marlborough
– Lorraine L. Maroney, 95 of Dover, NH died on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Hyder Family Hospice House in Dover surrounded by her loving family. Lorraine was born in Marlborough, MA, the daughter of the late George F. and Julia E. (Kaminski) Bassett. Lorraine had a diverse career and retired from the New England Telephone Co. as a secretary.
Kim Hibbard Tolander, Southborough School Committee member
– Kim Hibbard Tolander, a member of the Southborough School Committee, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Funeral services will be held at Pilgrim Church at 15 Common St. in Southborough, MA, at 11 AM on Thursday, August 11. There will be a gathering for...
Zulmira F. Chaves, 82, formerly of Hudson
– Zulmira F. (Chaves) Chaves, 82, of Portsmouth, RI, former long time resident of Hudson, MA, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on Monday, August 8, 2022. She leaves her beloved husband of 58 years, Jose M.M. Chaves. Besides her husband, she leaves her two sons, Jose...
Bryan F. Bonin, 61, of Marlborough
– Bryan F. Bonin, 61, a lifetime resident of Marlborough, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday August 5th, 2022. Born in Marlborough, he was the beloved son of Judith (Ramelli) Markey of Cape Cod and the son of the late Ralph Bonin and step son of the late E. Allan Markey. He worked for Superior Ink in Marlborough for over 25 years. Most recently he worked for Methods Machine and Tools, Inc., in Sudbury, MA. Bryan is a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie # 3565 and the ITAM Veterans’ Post # 45. He was also an avid fisherman and enjoyed New England sports and golfing.
Joseph E. Kelly, 81, of Northborough
– We lost our Husband, our Dad, our Papa, our Friend, Joseph Edward Kelly, earlier this week, in the late evening of August 9, 2022. Joseph was born in West Virginia in 1941, the son of Joseph W. Kelly and Helen (Shively) Kelly. He was the oldest brother to his three siblings Jim Kelly, Robert Kelly, and Patricia (Kelly) Douglas.
