WESTBOROUGH – As the pandemic loosens its hold, Tavolino restaurant remains firmly placed as a hub of the community. “We are definitely excited to host more events and are starting to get more groups coming in,” says General Manager Abby Winant. “During COVID, we had to cap the number of people who could be in the restaurant. Now we have business groups, large families, and local sports teams who come in. We host the Westborough Rotary Club; I really appreciate that they think of us for their events.”

WESTBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO