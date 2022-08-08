Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
Strong Thunderstorm moving into area
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service is advising that a strong thunderstorm is moving into the Central New York area and could impact east Oneida County through 1:15 PM Monday. At 12:32 PM, Monday, a strong thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland moving east at 35 MPH. Winds...
newyorkupstate.com
Rangers fight to contain wildfire in Adirondacks, drown out another that destroyed a lean-to
A wildfire has been smoldering on five to six acres of North Hudson forest land for three days, reported the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The fire is not a threat to the public or any buildings but is “currently not fully contained,” according to a Wednesday morning DEC press release.
cnycentral.com
NYS, Park Police in Oswego County searching for stolen Parks and Recreation vehicle
RICHLAND, N.Y. — New York State Police along with the state Park Police are searching for a stolen State Parks and Recreation maintenance vehicle they say was taken from a building at the Selkirk Shores State Park in the Town of Richland in Oswego County on Tuesday, August 9.
wwnytv.com
Oversized load snarls Ogdensburg traffic
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There was a bit of a traffic jam in downtown Ogdensburg Thursday. What looked like a wind turbine tower delivery got hung up making a turn off State Street. City Manager Stephen Jellie told 7 News these deliveries are taking a different route, now going...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/4/22
Statute: PL155.25 AMO (2172) On 08/04/2022 at approximately 8:34 a.m., Dallas Bennett was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident where she stole property from a business in the City of Oswego. Bennett was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 08/18/2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Oswego City Court.
Tractor-trailer crash forces closures at I-81 and I-481 in Cicero
Update: The road were reopened about 4 a.m., according to an alert from the state. Cicero, N.Y. — A crashed tractor-trailer has forced closures where Interstate 81 and Interstate 481 meet in Cicero. The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on I-81 south, according to the Onondaga County 911...
wwnytv.com
SUV crashes into Watertown building
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle crashed into a building in Watertown Wednesday morning. Reports of a white SUV crashing into the back of a warehouse at 800 Starbuck Avenue came through around 5:30 a.m. Guilfoyle Ambulance personnel treated the driver at the scene. Officials say no charges are...
Grand Opening Of Camper’s Village In Fulton Announced
FULTON – Wilkins RV is proud to announce the grand opening of Camper’s Village at its Fulton location. Campers Village is CNY’s only wooded RV Showroom where you can view 50 RVs through the unique experience of an actual campground setting. On August 19 and 20, Wilkins...
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County hit-and-run leads to DWI arrest
HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details regarding a hit-and-run investigation in St. Lawrence County. According to NYSP, on August 8, a victim’s vehicle was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram operated by 21-year-old Payton Smith of Redwood. State Police said that Smith was...
informnny.com
5 Lewis County residents arrested in connection to meth investigation
LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five residents from Lewis County have been arrested following ongoing methamphetamine investigations. According to the Lewis County Drug Task Force, this includes Port Leyden residents 32-year-old Lucas W. Dafoe, 20-year-old Paul D. Dafoe Jr., 31-year-old Ashley M. Galarneau, 38-year-old Travis B. Weber, and Lowville man Tyler J. Moroughan.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg woman arrested in relation to Dollar General theft
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Ogdensburg was arrested following an incident earlier this summer. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a larceny in the Town of Oswegatchie on July 2. An investigation alleged that 37-year-old Tara M. Redmond stole several items from...
WKTV
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following Utica crash
Utica police say 29-year-old Quadre Deberry died following a crash off of I-790 Tuesday night. Another occupant of the vehicle is hospitalized in critical condition.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg traffic stop leads to drug arrest
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A traffic stop lead to a drug arrest in the City of Ogdensburg. According to NYSP, 45-year-old Jason A. Montroy of Canton was pulled over on State Route 37 in Ogdensburg on August 11 for speeding. However, when pulled over, Montroy was found to be...
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in upstate New York mosquitoes
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been discovered in mosquitoes in upstate New York. The infected insects were collected from a trap in the town of Sullivan, according to the Madison County Health Department. It’s the first sign of the virus in Madison County this summer. EEE was recently detected...
cnycentral.com
Oswego County man facing murder charges for allegedly killing neighbor after ongoing feud
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 79-year-old Scriba man who is facing murder charges for allegedly killing his 64-year-old neighbor over a long-time feud between the two. Deputies say on Thursday around 5 p.m. they responded to a menacing complaint near 812...
wwnytv.com
Dogs rescued from Watertown apartment fire
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters rescued two dogs from a fire at an apartment in Watertown Wednesday evening. First responders were called to a report of an air conditioning unit on fire at 1229 Faichney Drive at Ontario Village apartments around 7 p.m. Crews found smoke coming from the...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man charged with felony grand larceny in Pamelia, State Police say
PAMELIA- A North Country man is faced with a felony offense stemming from a weapon investigation, authorities say. Terence M. Williams, 57, of Carthage, NY was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the third-degree.
informnny.com
Lewis County man arrested following incident at local market
PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lewis County man was arrested on Sunday following an incident with police. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Cliff’s Market in Port Leyden for a report of an intoxicated customer who was refusing to leave the store.
One Killed, One Critical, After Crash Near 790/Route 12 South Ramp in Utica
One man is dead, another critically injured after a crash in Utica. The Utica Police Department says that the scene is still reconstruction to determine the circumstances and cause of the crash that forced two men to be ejected from a vehicle at approximately 9:10pm on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
flackbroadcasting.com
Four charged with trespassing at school in town of Newport, State Police say
NEWPORT- Four young adults, including three from the Kuyahoora Valley and one from Oneida County, are all faced with trespass charges, authorities say. The New York State Police did not provide names for the three 18-year-olds from Newport, NY and the one 18-year-old from Utica, NY. All four have been charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal trespass in the third-degree (school).
