ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cnyhomepage.com

Strong Thunderstorm moving into area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service is advising that a strong thunderstorm is moving into the Central New York area and could impact east Oneida County through 1:15 PM Monday. At 12:32 PM, Monday, a strong thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland moving east at 35 MPH. Winds...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Oversized load snarls Ogdensburg traffic

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There was a bit of a traffic jam in downtown Ogdensburg Thursday. What looked like a wind turbine tower delivery got hung up making a turn off State Street. City Manager Stephen Jellie told 7 News these deliveries are taking a different route, now going...
OGDENSBURG, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Thunderstorm#Weather#Oswego#Jefferson Counties#Cnycentral
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/4/22

Statute: PL155.25 AMO (2172) On 08/04/2022 at approximately 8:34 a.m., Dallas Bennett was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident where she stole property from a business in the City of Oswego. Bennett was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 08/18/2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Oswego City Court.
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

SUV crashes into Watertown building

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle crashed into a building in Watertown Wednesday morning. Reports of a white SUV crashing into the back of a warehouse at 800 Starbuck Avenue came through around 5:30 a.m. Guilfoyle Ambulance personnel treated the driver at the scene. Officials say no charges are...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

St. Lawrence County hit-and-run leads to DWI arrest

HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details regarding a hit-and-run investigation in St. Lawrence County. According to NYSP, on August 8, a victim’s vehicle was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram operated by 21-year-old Payton Smith of Redwood. State Police said that Smith was...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

5 Lewis County residents arrested in connection to meth investigation

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five residents from Lewis County have been arrested following ongoing methamphetamine investigations. According to the Lewis County Drug Task Force, this includes Port Leyden residents 32-year-old Lucas W. Dafoe, 20-year-old Paul D. Dafoe Jr., 31-year-old Ashley M. Galarneau, 38-year-old Travis B. Weber, and Lowville man Tyler J. Moroughan.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Ogdensburg woman arrested in relation to Dollar General theft

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Ogdensburg was arrested following an incident earlier this summer. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a larceny in the Town of Oswegatchie on July 2. An investigation alleged that 37-year-old Tara M. Redmond stole several items from...
OGDENSBURG, NY
informnny.com

Ogdensburg traffic stop leads to drug arrest

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A traffic stop lead to a drug arrest in the City of Ogdensburg. According to NYSP, 45-year-old Jason A. Montroy of Canton was pulled over on State Route 37 in Ogdensburg on August 11 for speeding. However, when pulled over, Montroy was found to be...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Dogs rescued from Watertown apartment fire

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters rescued two dogs from a fire at an apartment in Watertown Wednesday evening. First responders were called to a report of an air conditioning unit on fire at 1229 Faichney Drive at Ontario Village apartments around 7 p.m. Crews found smoke coming from the...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Lewis County man arrested following incident at local market

PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lewis County man was arrested on Sunday following an incident with police. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Cliff’s Market in Port Leyden for a report of an intoxicated customer who was refusing to leave the store.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Four charged with trespassing at school in town of Newport, State Police say

NEWPORT- Four young adults, including three from the Kuyahoora Valley and one from Oneida County, are all faced with trespass charges, authorities say. The New York State Police did not provide names for the three 18-year-olds from Newport, NY and the one 18-year-old from Utica, NY. All four have been charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal trespass in the third-degree (school).
NEWPORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy