floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist embarks on ‘Hope For Florida’ tour to close out Primary
The tour is his 25th statewide trip this Primary cycle. With less than two weeks left before the Democratic Primary Election, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is embarking on an expansive, 10-day tour across Florida to energize voters and convince them he’s their best chance to beat Gov. Ron DeSantis.
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist to visit Aventura, Miami Gardens on first day of “Hope for Florida” Tour
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist will kick-off a pre-Primary campaign tour Saturday in South Florida as the Congressman preps for the upcoming Democratic Primary in the state’s Governor’s race. The tour will last 10 days, leading up to the Aug. 23 Primaries. The statewide “Hope for Florida” Tour will...
floridapolitics.com
Americans for Prosperity-Florida highlights soaring gas prices with ‘True Cost of Washington’ tour
Gas prices will be lowered to $2.38 a gallon at tour events. Americans for Prosperity-Florida will hold events across Florida as part of a campaign to highlight higher gas prices — and save people some cash at the pump. The “True Cost of Washington” tour has already made stops...
floridapolitics.com
South Florida farmers hit 66% phosphorus reduction in previous year, beating 25% benchmark
Farmers have averaged a 57% reduction in phosphorus each year sin 1996, when compared with the 1979-1988 base period. South Florida’s farming community saw its phosphorus discharges fall 66% below levels set during a 1979-1988 base period established under the 1994 Everglades Forever Act. The 1994 law offered incentives...
floridapolitics.com
Christina Pushaw moves to Ron DeSantis campaign, Bryan Griffin in as Press Secretary
Pushaw’s successor hopes to ‘ensure the Governor’s message is amplified and that false narratives are debunked.’. Christina Pushaw, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Press Secretary, departed her administrative role Friday to join the Republican Governor’s re-election campaign. The Florida Standard, a conservative new media outlet, was the...
These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead
You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
floridapolitics.com
Laurel Lee dominates CD 15 field in fundraising and spending for July
Kelli Stargel still has more cash on hand, but Jackie Toledo's fundraising has slowed. Former Secretary of State Laurel Lee significantly outraised and outspent all competitors in her campaign in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. The Thonotosassa Republican reported $187,937 in new funding to her campaign between July 1 and...
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Toby Philpot to join Floridian Partners
Health care policy expert and veteran political strategist Toby Philpot is joining Floridian Partners, effective Sept. 15. “We are excited to add Toby’s policy and political experience to our team at Floridian Partners,” said Managing Partner Charles Dudley. “Toby builds on our firm’s mission of providing our clients comprehensive representation before state agencies and elected officials at the executive and legislative branches.”
floridapolitics.com
Texas A&M economists: Florida’s sugarcane farmers providing more jobs and financial benefits statewide
Researchers also found the industry supports 37K direct jobs and more than 151K jobs overall when counting downstream activity. New research from the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University found America’s sugar industry directly contributes $8.2 billion to the U.S. economy, a number that increases to nearly $23.3 billion when considering indirect and induced effects. In Florida, the report found the number of jobs has increased in recent years, with researchers noting “Florida sugarcane growers and the Florida sugar industry support 19,201 jobs and contribute $4.7 billion annually to the state’s economy.”
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist blames Ron DeSantis for Panhandle school Black hero controversy
‘This is the sad reality of Ron DeSantis’ Florida.’. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is blaming Gov. Ron DeSantis for the treatment of a Pensacola-area teacher who walked out after a district employee removed pictures of historic Black “heroes” from his classroom walls. The Pensacola News Journal on...
floridapolitics.com
Teachers’ unions put Jared Moskowitz at the head of his class
Veterans groups endorse his closest Primary rival Ben Sorensen in the race to represent CD 23. Jared Moskowitz is tops in his class for his bid for a congressional seat representing South Florida. The major teachers’ unions for the state and the country have endorsed his campaign to succeed Rep. Ted Deutch.
floridapolitics.com
Some 40 years ago, Florida elected its first woman to U.S. Senate. Will Val Demings be the second?
'It’s taken a lot of time for women to aspire to run for statewide office.'. It’s been about four decades since a Florida woman — Republican Paula Hawkins of the Orlando area — was elected to the U.S. Senate for one term. What followed was a lineup of male-senators-only to represent Florida in the Senate chamber.
Florida teacher quits after staff takes down his Black heroes posters, report says
A Pensacola elementary school teacher reportedly quit the day before school started after a district employee allegedly took down pictures of Black heroes he had on the walls of his classroom.
Florida woman gives birth on helicopter
A Florida woman took the ride of her life when she unexpectedly gave birth to a baby boy on a helicopter, according to reports.
floridapolitics.com
FEC warns Kelli Stargel-tied super PAC about failing to disclose spending
The Federal Election Commission (FEC) said a super PAC supporting Republican Kelli Stargel’s bid for Congress has not filed the proper campaign finance reports. “Failure to adequately respond by the response date noted above could result in an audit or enforcement action,” a letter from the FEC to Conservative Warriors PAC Treasurer Brett Doster reads.
Click10.com
$42,000 Florida Lottery ticket purchased in Miami-Dade remains unclaimed; about to expire
HIALEAH, Fla. – Check your Lottery tickets! A Fantasy 5 winning ticket from February is about to expire and has yet to be claimed, Lottery officials announced on Friday. The winning Fantasy 5 numbers for the Feb. 20 drawing were:. 9 – 10 – 17 – 22 – 33...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 8.11.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s campaign announced it has made more than 1 million voter contacts ahead of the Democratic Primary for Governor.
Ohio Family Wins $1,000,000 On Florida Lottery Scratch-Off While Vacationing
The Florida Lottery announced that Solomon Garens, 45, of Munroe Falls, Ohio claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. The trip from Munroe Falls,
Louisiana woman praising Tennessee man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
