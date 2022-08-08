ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

South Florida Sun Sentinel

These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
floridapolitics.com

Laurel Lee dominates CD 15 field in fundraising and spending for July

Kelli Stargel still has more cash on hand, but Jackie Toledo's fundraising has slowed. Former Secretary of State Laurel Lee significantly outraised and outspent all competitors in her campaign in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. The Thonotosassa Republican reported $187,937 in new funding to her campaign between July 1 and...
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Toby Philpot to join Floridian Partners

Health care policy expert and veteran political strategist Toby Philpot is joining Floridian Partners, effective Sept. 15. “We are excited to add Toby’s policy and political experience to our team at Floridian Partners,” said Managing Partner Charles Dudley. “Toby builds on our firm’s mission of providing our clients comprehensive representation before state agencies and elected officials at the executive and legislative branches.”
floridapolitics.com

﻿Texas A&M economists: Florida’s sugarcane farmers providing more jobs and financial benefits statewide

Researchers also found the industry supports 37K direct jobs and more than 151K jobs overall when counting downstream activity. New research from the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University found America’s sugar industry directly contributes $8.2 billion to the U.S. economy, a number that increases to nearly $23.3 billion when considering indirect and induced effects. In Florida, the report found the number of jobs has increased in recent years, with researchers noting “Florida sugarcane growers and the Florida sugar industry support 19,201 jobs and contribute $4.7 billion annually to the state’s economy.”
floridapolitics.com

Teachers’ unions put Jared Moskowitz at the head of his class

Veterans groups endorse his closest Primary rival Ben Sorensen in the race to represent CD 23. Jared Moskowitz is tops in his class for his bid for a congressional seat representing South Florida. The major teachers’ unions for the state and the country have endorsed his campaign to succeed Rep. Ted Deutch.
floridapolitics.com

FEC warns Kelli Stargel-tied super PAC about failing to disclose spending

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) said a super PAC supporting Republican Kelli Stargel’s bid for Congress has not filed the proper campaign finance reports. “Failure to adequately respond by the response date noted above could result in an audit or enforcement action,” a letter from the FEC to Conservative Warriors PAC Treasurer Brett Doster reads.
