Michelle Branch and the Black Keys‘ Patrick Carney have separated, three years after the singer-songwriter and blues-rock drummer were married. Branch confirmed the split in a statement shared with People. “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” she said. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO