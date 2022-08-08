ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

John Easterling, husband of Olivia Newton-John, pays tribute: “Our love for each other transcends our understanding”

John Easterling – husband of the late Olivia Newton-John – has remembered his wife in a warm tribute on social media. Newton-John died on Monday August 8, aged 73, having battled breast cancer since 1992. The news was shared in an Instagram post that the Grease star had “passed away peacefully” at home on her ranch in Southern California.
NME

Weezer cancel 2022 Broadway residency due to “low ticket sales”

Weezer have cancelled their 2022 Broadway residency due to “low ticket sales”. The Los Angeles band announced a five-date series of back-to-back shows at the Broadway Theatre in New York in June. Each concert was set to focus on a different ‘SZNZ’ EP, beginning with ‘Spring’ on September 13.
NME

Spotify launches new concert tickets website

Spotify has launched a new concert tickets website where fans can buy gig tickets directly from the streaming service. The website, Spotify Tickets, went live yesterday (August 10). According to MusicAlly, the site is “strictly a test rather than a full commercial launch”. Through the site, Spotify users...
NME

The Game drops 10-minute diss against Eminem, ‘The Black Slim Shady’

The Game has returned with his 10th album, ‘DRILLMATIC Heart Vs. Mind’, which features a 10-minute diss against Eminem titled ‘The Black Slim Shady’. The scorching track opens with a skit led by an Uber driver named Matthew, who’s revealed later in the song to be the brother of Stan, the subject of Eminem’s titular 2000 hit. With incendiary bars, The Game delivers a litany of deep references to Eminem’s career, catalogue and personal life, taking aim at his history of addiction, his family, and the debate over whether Eminem is guilty of cultural appropriation.
NME

Johnny Depp is King Louis XV in first-look at ‘Jeanne du Barry’

A first picture has been released of Johnny Depp as the controversial King Louis XV from upcoming historical romance drama, Jeanne du Barry. Directed by French filmmaker Maïwenn, who also stars in the title role, the film follows the life of Jeanne du Barry, the last royal mistress of King Louis XV who climbed the social hierarchy from her working-class roots to become the king’s lover.
NME

Michelle Branch and the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney split after three years of marriage

Michelle Branch and the Black Keys‘ Patrick Carney have separated, three years after the singer-songwriter and blues-rock drummer were married. Branch confirmed the split in a statement shared with People. “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” she said. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”
NME

Ari Lennox unveils details of new album with soulful new single, ‘Hoodie’

Ari Lennox has today unveil details of her new album and has shared a video for her soulful new single, ‘Hoodie’. The track, which has been produced by her Dreamville colleague Elite, is a preview of her second album titled ‘Age/Sex/Location’ that arrives on September 9 via Dreamville/Interscope.
NME

Red Velvet’s Joy and Choo Young-woo to lead new romance K-drama ‘Accidental Country Diary’

Red Velvet‘s Joy and actor Choo Young-woo have been cast as the leads for an upcoming romance K-drama, Accidental Country Diary (literal translation). Joy and Choo’s casting in the new series, based on a web novel of the same name by Park Ha-min, was confirmed in May. According to Soompi, Accidental Country Diary depicts a romance between a man from Seoul and a policewoman from the countryside. The series, an original by KakaoTV, is set to premiere on the South Korean OTT streaming platform on September 5.
NME

Madonna holds Central Park roller disco to celebrate upcoming album release

Madonna held a roller disco last night (August 10) in New York City, in celebration of her upcoming compilation album, ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’. The album, which arrives next (August 19), was celebrated at DiscOasis Central Park in NYC. At the event, Madonna reunited with Nile Rogers and spoke about the time they made ‘Like A Virgin’ together.
