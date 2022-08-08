Read full article on original website
John Easterling, husband of Olivia Newton-John, pays tribute: “Our love for each other transcends our understanding”
John Easterling – husband of the late Olivia Newton-John – has remembered his wife in a warm tribute on social media. Newton-John died on Monday August 8, aged 73, having battled breast cancer since 1992. The news was shared in an Instagram post that the Grease star had “passed away peacefully” at home on her ranch in Southern California.
Lady Gaga hit in the head by Dr Simi doll thrown from the audience
Lady Gaga was hit in the head by an object thrown by a crowdmember during a recent show in Canada. The incident occurred while the pop star was playing at the Rogers Centre in Toronto last Saturday (August 6) as part of her current ‘Chromatica Ball’ tour. Gaga...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Marcus Mumford says he “actually really begged” Winston Marshall not to leave Mumford & Sons
Marcus Mumford has spoken out in a new interview about Winston Marshall’s decision to leave Mumford & Sons. Marshall helped form the folk-rock band in 2007, but faced an online backlash in March 2021 after tweeting praise for a book by the controversial US journalist Andy Ngo titled Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy.
Beyoncé becomes fourth woman with 10 Number Ones on R&B/hip-hop charts
Beyoncé has reached another milestone on the back of her seventh album, ‘Renaissance’, becoming the fourth woman in history to have 10 songs top the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart. As reported by Billboard themselves, the outlet established the chart in 1958, with only three other women having...
Weezer cancel 2022 Broadway residency due to “low ticket sales”
Weezer have cancelled their 2022 Broadway residency due to “low ticket sales”. The Los Angeles band announced a five-date series of back-to-back shows at the Broadway Theatre in New York in June. Each concert was set to focus on a different ‘SZNZ’ EP, beginning with ‘Spring’ on September 13.
Spotify launches new concert tickets website
Spotify has launched a new concert tickets website where fans can buy gig tickets directly from the streaming service. The website, Spotify Tickets, went live yesterday (August 10). According to MusicAlly, the site is “strictly a test rather than a full commercial launch”. Through the site, Spotify users...
Travis Barker returns to Machine Gun Kelly tour “against his doctor’s orders”
Travis Barker has returned to Machine Gun Kelly‘s ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour “against his doctor’s orders”. MGK is currently out on the road in the US, having kicked off the extensive run of shows back in June. Barker – a friend and collaborator of Machine...
The Game drops 10-minute diss against Eminem, ‘The Black Slim Shady’
The Game has returned with his 10th album, ‘DRILLMATIC Heart Vs. Mind’, which features a 10-minute diss against Eminem titled ‘The Black Slim Shady’. The scorching track opens with a skit led by an Uber driver named Matthew, who’s revealed later in the song to be the brother of Stan, the subject of Eminem’s titular 2000 hit. With incendiary bars, The Game delivers a litany of deep references to Eminem’s career, catalogue and personal life, taking aim at his history of addiction, his family, and the debate over whether Eminem is guilty of cultural appropriation.
Street in Missy Elliott’s hometown to be renamed in rapper’s honour
A street in Missy Elliott’s hometown is being renamed in her honour. Portsmouth, Virginia, has decided to rename a portion of a street ‘Missy Elliott Boulevard’ after a unanimous vote by the City Council on Tuesday evening (August 9). Missy Elliott herself responded to the news when...
Johnny Depp is King Louis XV in first-look at ‘Jeanne du Barry’
A first picture has been released of Johnny Depp as the controversial King Louis XV from upcoming historical romance drama, Jeanne du Barry. Directed by French filmmaker Maïwenn, who also stars in the title role, the film follows the life of Jeanne du Barry, the last royal mistress of King Louis XV who climbed the social hierarchy from her working-class roots to become the king’s lover.
Ryan Reynolds says Blake Lively had “not good” reaction to Wrexham AFC purchase
Ryan Reynolds has said his wife Blake Lively had a “not good” reaction when he told her he’d bought half of Wrexham AFC. The actor acquired the Welsh football club in 2020 with It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney, with their takeover documented in upcoming series Welcome To Wrexham.
Freo.Social apologises after punk band Body Horrors allege member was assaulted by Mojo’s employee at venue
Fremantle venue Freo.Social has apologised to Perth band Body Horrors who alleged that their singer was physically assaulted and verbally abused by a staff member of its sister venue, Mojo’s, who has since been fired. Earlier this week, the band alleged their singer, Eden, was in the green room...
Michelle Branch and the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney split after three years of marriage
Michelle Branch and the Black Keys‘ Patrick Carney have separated, three years after the singer-songwriter and blues-rock drummer were married. Branch confirmed the split in a statement shared with People. “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” she said. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”
‘Secret Headquarters’ review: ‘Home Alone’ meets ‘Spy Kids’ in the Batcave
What if your dad was actually a superhero? Finding one of the few routes left into the super-genre that hasn’t been trodden down already, Secret Headquarters casts Owen Wilson as a slacker parent turned comicbook vigilante and then barely uses him – deciding to remake Home Alone in the Batcave instead.
Ari Lennox unveils details of new album with soulful new single, ‘Hoodie’
Ari Lennox has today unveil details of her new album and has shared a video for her soulful new single, ‘Hoodie’. The track, which has been produced by her Dreamville colleague Elite, is a preview of her second album titled ‘Age/Sex/Location’ that arrives on September 9 via Dreamville/Interscope.
Red Velvet’s Joy and Choo Young-woo to lead new romance K-drama ‘Accidental Country Diary’
Red Velvet‘s Joy and actor Choo Young-woo have been cast as the leads for an upcoming romance K-drama, Accidental Country Diary (literal translation). Joy and Choo’s casting in the new series, based on a web novel of the same name by Park Ha-min, was confirmed in May. According to Soompi, Accidental Country Diary depicts a romance between a man from Seoul and a policewoman from the countryside. The series, an original by KakaoTV, is set to premiere on the South Korean OTT streaming platform on September 5.
Madonna holds Central Park roller disco to celebrate upcoming album release
Madonna held a roller disco last night (August 10) in New York City, in celebration of her upcoming compilation album, ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’. The album, which arrives next (August 19), was celebrated at DiscOasis Central Park in NYC. At the event, Madonna reunited with Nile Rogers and spoke about the time they made ‘Like A Virgin’ together.
‘House Of Hammer’ trailer: Armie Hammer’s alleged victims speak out in documentary series
A trailer has been released for documentary series House Of Hammer, which explores the allegations of sexual abuse against actor Armie Hammer. The three-part documentary series promises to uncover the alleged “secrets and scandals” in the Hammer family “over the course of five generations”. In the...
