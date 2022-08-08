ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees collective stats since All-Star break are not pretty

By Ryan Chichester
The reeling Yankees have drastically dropped off their pace from their historic start to the season, as they are in the throes of a season-high five-game losing streak while putting up a 21-23 record in their last 44 games.

The pitching staff has experienced a steep decline, with Gerrit Cole suffering single-inning implosions, Jameson Taillon pitching poorly since June 7 after a dominant start to the season, and Clay Holmes no longer the shutdown closer he had been since Aroldis Chapman’s Achilles injury.

They say the numbers don’t lie, and they certainly don’t when it comes to the Yanks of late. After ranking tops in baseball in most pitching categories, and putting up collective numbers that rivaled historic rotations like the mid-1990s Braves, the Yankees staff is now near the bottom of the league since the All-Star break.

As noted by MLB Network, the Yanks 21 st in the league in opponent OPS, tied for 24 th in the league in home runs allowed, and 27 th in the league in starter ERA. Put it all together, and that’s a 6-11 record since play resumed.

The offense hasn’t been as bad, still ranking in the top 10 in runs per game, but with the pitching as bad as its been, winning games has been much harder to come by.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

