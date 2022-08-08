Note: The analysis includes U.S. Social Security Number holders born 1984–1992 measuring their childhood locations at age 16 and young adult locations at age 26; Data: Center for Economic Studies, et al., 2022, "The Radius of Opportunity: Evidence from Migration and Local Labor Markets"; Chart: Skye Witley/AxiosThe average young adult who grew up in Austin moved 173 miles away for their job, according to data by the U.S. Census Bureau's Center for Economic Studies (CES).That's about nine miles below the national average.Why it matters: The migration patterns of young people can help us understand regional labor markets nationwide, with comings and goings reflecting where opportunity is, according to a July report by the bureau and Harvard University.Migration distances are shorter for Black and Hispanic youth, as well as those from low-income families.Zoom in: Nearly 70% of young people stayed in Austin, but 3.9% of those who left before the age of 26 headed to Houston. San Antonio and Dallas were the next two choices.In fact, 18% of young adults leaving town stayed in Texas, while 13% headed out of state.The lowest-income young adults stayed in Austin at a rate of 73%, versus 61% for those from higher-earning families.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO