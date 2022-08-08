Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Party where Kiely Rodni, 16, disappeared was ‘crashed by older men giving away mushrooms & cocaine,’ tipster says
POLICE are investigating a tip that men in their late 20s who had crashed the party where missing Kiely Rodni was last seen were giving out drugs for free, including mushrooms and cocaine, The Sun can exclusively reveal. Kiely, 16, was last seen early Saturday at around 12.30am near the...
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scoop: Man sues Starbucks in class action, claiming lack of gift card refunds
When a Boston man's Starbucks' gift card dipped below $5 this month and wanted a cash refund — but learned he couldn't — he didn't reload his card with more money. What's happening: In fact, Richard Spencer filed a class-action lawsuit against the Seattle-based coffee giant, alleging that Starbucks is ripping him off, and an untold number of other customers in multiple states by not offering refunds for balances on their coffee store gift cards.
Troubling questions unresolved in latest end to Till case
By her own telling, Mississippi authorities provided Carolyn Bryant Donham with preferential treatment rather than prosecution after her encounter with Emmett Till led to the lynching of the Black teenager in the summer of 1955. Instead of arresting Donham on a warrant that accused her of kidnapping days after Till’s...
PlayStation sales migrate from big cities, following pandemic pattern
Sales of PlayStation products have migrated along with the U.S. population, out of large metro areas to smaller cities, according to a Sony executive who believes the migration is tied to pandemic-related population shifts. Why it matters: One way to understand what has happened in the country over the past...
Car crashes into Arlington, Va., pub, injuring 14
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Fourteen people sustained injuries after a vehicle crashed into the front of a pub in Arlington, Va., local police said. The crash left four of the victims in critical condition and four others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Six people were treated at the scene, The Washington Post reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
House report details grisly threats to election workers
A report from the House Oversight Committee offers new details into how election misinformation has hamstrung the work of election offices and spurred a deluge of violent threats against their workers. Why it matters: The report's findings highlight the enduring effects of the still-ongoing effort by former President Trump and...
What we know about the FBI Ohio office attack suspect
The armed man who attempted to break into the FBI building in Cincinnati has been identified as Ricky Shiffer, the Ohio Department of Safety said Friday. Why it matters: Shiffer, who was shot and killed after a standoff with police, was allegedly at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Associated Press reports. He was not charged with any crimes related to Jan. 6.
Florida swing voters: Bring on the search warrants
Florida swing voters in our latest Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups said the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago was justified — and that it would be a "serious crime" if former President Trump did take classified documents from the White House. Why it matters: Trump's GOP allies are almost universally echoing his...
Wisconsin 2020 election probe in limbo after lead investigator fired
Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fired Wisconsin's lead 2020 election investigator on Friday, potentially ending the investigation, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: Vos' decision comes days after former President Trump — who pressured Vos to overturn Wisconsin's 2020 election results — endorsed the Wisconsin assembly speaker's recent primary challenger. Vos still won the primary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arizona filling gaps in U.S.-Mexico border wall without federal permission
Arizona has begun stacking shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma after Gov. Doug Ducey (R) issued an executive order Friday directing the state to immediately fill remaining gaps. Why it matters: Ducey says the Biden administration has repeatedly ignored the crisis caused...
Florida to block use of Medicaid for gender-affirming care
Florida has moved to prohibit transgender residents from using Medicaid to pay for gender-affirming care. The big picture: Florida joined at least 10 other states — including Texas, Arizona and Missouri — in barring residents from using Medicaid to pay for the medications and surgeries prescribed to those diagnosed with gender dysphoria, the Washington Post reports.
Softball World Series Day 5: Pitt Co. plays at 7 p.m.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Day 5 of the Little League Softball World Series is a catchup day after rain altered the schedule on Friday. Instead of two games played among the losers’ bracket teams, the two winners’ bracket games were slated to start first. Pitt County is in the losers’ bracket and will play at […]
Scoop: Miami mayor eyes White House
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez's political operation is making subtle but significant moves toward a potential White House run, Axios has learned. Why it matters: A presidential bid by Suarez, a Republican, would test his party's acceptance of internal dissent: he's publicly criticized both former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered the two clear favorites for the 2024 nomination.
U.S. Consulate workers in Tijuana told to shelter in place amid wave of violence
Employees of the U.S. government in Tijuana, Mexico and Baja California were told to shelter in place late Friday as police responded to reports of violence and property crime, the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana tweeted late Friday night. Driving the news: Reports of violence, vehicle fires and roadblocks in Tijuana,...
Where young Austinites go when they leave
Note: The analysis includes U.S. Social Security Number holders born 1984–1992 measuring their childhood locations at age 16 and young adult locations at age 26; Data: Center for Economic Studies, et al., 2022, "The Radius of Opportunity: Evidence from Migration and Local Labor Markets"; Chart: Skye Witley/AxiosThe average young adult who grew up in Austin moved 173 miles away for their job, according to data by the U.S. Census Bureau's Center for Economic Studies (CES).That's about nine miles below the national average.Why it matters: The migration patterns of young people can help us understand regional labor markets nationwide, with comings and goings reflecting where opportunity is, according to a July report by the bureau and Harvard University.Migration distances are shorter for Black and Hispanic youth, as well as those from low-income families.Zoom in: Nearly 70% of young people stayed in Austin, but 3.9% of those who left before the age of 26 headed to Houston. San Antonio and Dallas were the next two choices.In fact, 18% of young adults leaving town stayed in Texas, while 13% headed out of state.The lowest-income young adults stayed in Austin at a rate of 73%, versus 61% for those from higher-earning families.
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party’s longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan. For years, Democrats have promised to raise taxes on such investors, who pay a significantly lower rate on their earnings than ordinary workers. But just as they closed in on that goal last week, Sinema forced a series of changes to her party’s $740 billion election-year spending package, eliminating a proposed “carried...
Ghost gun parts maker barred from selling to D.C. residents
In a landmark ruling, Washington, D.C. won a permanent injunction Wednesday against Polymer80 after a judge ruled the company was illegally selling ghost gun parts in the city and falsely telling consumers it was legal. Driving the news: Polymer80, one of the largest manufacturers of ghost guns in the U.S.,...
Axios
Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0