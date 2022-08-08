Read full article on original website
Severe weather causes flooding in parts of Prince George’s Co. once again
RIVERDALE, Md. (DC News Now) — People in Riverdale are recovering from severe flooding once again after a storm system moved across the area. “We just have to close up the shop and get some kind of towels, lock the doors, and make sure the water doesn’t come in,” said Alex Posada, owner of Posada’s […]
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Prince Georges by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Northeastern Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 504 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Goddard, or near Greenbelt, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Bowie, Severn, Annapolis, College Park, Crofton, Greenbelt, Beltsville, Riviera Beach, Bladensburg, Mayo, Naval Academy, Severn River, University of Maryland, Gibson Island, Bodkin Point, Sillery Bay, Fedex Field, Magothy River, Dobbins Island and Pinehurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood watch in effect for Montgomery County, most of Maryland, Washington, D.C., N. Virginia as severe weather approaches
Severe thunderstorms are expected to pass through the area this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch that will remain in effect until 11:00 PM tonight for Montgomery County, Prince George's County and most of Maryland west of the Chesapeake Bay, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. Rainfall amounts of 2-4" are expected, in timeframes as little as one or two hours, leading to potential flash flooding. Isolated strong wind gusts are also expected.
Gates on Route 50 at Chesapeake Bay Bridge are part of elaborate new lane-closure system
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — New gates on U.S. Route 50 near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge will be part of an elaborate, first-of-its-kind automated lane-closure system. The Maryland Transportation Authority said the new $58 million project is designed to improve worker safety and save drivers time. Over the past five years,...
Prince George's Co. community restore what is left after floods, severe weather Monday
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (7News) — 7News captured a video of the downpour Monday at FedEx field. Wind-blown water poured in sheets off parking lot solar panels just a couple of miles north of the deluge overwhelming storm drains and underground culverts in Riverdale. Md. And water blasted across Kenilworth Avenue just south of East-West Highway making its way into businesses like Alex Posada’s auto repair shop.
Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County
Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours. The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some...
Severe flooding in Prince George's County causing delays for commuters
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Water rescues were conducted in Prince George's County after nearly three inches of rain fell Monday causing flash flooding along roadways. A flash flood warning was issued for the entire Prince George's County until 7:00 p.m. and FOX 5's meteorologists believe there could be more flash flooding headed our direction Tuesday.
‘It Was Unstoppable': Prince George's Woman Rescued From 5 Feet of Floodwaters Inside Apartment
A Greenbelt, Maryland, woman had a terrifying experience Wednesday when flash floodwaters tore into her apartment, trapping her inside as water rose as high as 5 feet. The woman, who did not want to be named, said water quickly poured into her lower level apartment unit when the storms hit.
Nottingham MD
Serious crash reported in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Thursday afternoon crash in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of White Marsh Boulevard and Honeygo Boulevard. Five vehicles were involved in the crash and the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reports...
Red light runners captured on camera in series of near-misses at Howard County intersections
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - A string of near-misses captured on video at intersections in Howard County are being used by police to highlight the dangers of running red lights. The video was released by authorities for the National Coalition for Safer Roads Stop on Red Week and shows over a dozen near-misses that have occurred over the last eight months.
Maryland Weather: Sunday sunshine to turn stormy
BALTIMORE-- Sunday brings Maryland plenty of sunshine but, there are chances the day will end with storms. Temps are presenting normal numbers for a summer day in August. The high of day is 92 but may feel closer to 95, with lows in the mid 70's. Heat and humidity with a side of storms will be the pattern for the next few days. Wednesday will give many more clouds and scattered showers throughout the Maryland region. By Thursday there will be a slight cool down to creep into the weekend with highs in the 80's and lows sitting in the 60's.
Gas Prices Keep Dropping in Maryland but AAA Says Not Enough To Get People to Buy at the Pump
New data released by the American Automobile Association-Triple A shows that the cost of gas in the state continues to drop. Also, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Saint Mary’s along the Chesapeake’s western shore have the lowest prices in the state, at $3.90/gallon. According to new data from...
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
School Buses To Have Cameras on their Stop Sign-Arms in Anne Arundel County
The entire AACPS bus fleet of approximately 750 school buses, including those owned by contractors, is being upgraded with advanced safety technology that features AI-powered stop-arm cameras to detect violations and capture the license plates of drivers that illegally pass school buses. During a news conference County Police Chief Awad...
Prince George’s County Public Schools to require masks
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Effective Monday, August, 15, Prince George’s County Public Schools will return to a mandatory mask policy, according to the PGCPS website. The decision comes at the recommendation of the Prince George’s County Health Department, given the new COVID-19 BA.5 variant. PGCPS said the mandate is subject to […]
Another hot one for Maryland with high humidity and heat index
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says Monday will continue the trend of hot and humid days with temps in the 90's, but expect the heat index to reach the 100's. It will be the hottest around 3 p.m. so be careful outdoors. There is a chance of a isolated afternoon thunderstorms starting around 1 p.m. for the Baltimore metro area.
2 Die in Truck Crash That Closed I-95 in Delaware for Hours
Two men died when their BMW was struck by a box truck along a dark section of Interstate 95 in New Castle County Thursday night, Delaware State Police said. The wreck closed the southbound lanes of the interstate for about six hours. Authorities responded to the crash involving the truck...
DNR Says Be On The Lookout For Foxes
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Have you seen a fox lately? Maybe during the day? No need to worry, it is quite common to see foxes, particularly younger ones, roaming around. As the long hot days of summer roll on, it becomes more difficult to find food, which forces the kits to increase their range and be more active in the face of competition.
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says
BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
