What It Really Means To Bloom Spices
Aromatic and deeply flavorful, spices are endlessly important in the realms of cooking and culinary arts. Down through the centuries spices developed into a key trade industry that once dictated the powers of nations and cultures, per World History Encyclopedia. In addition to the colors, smells, and flavors they impart to food, they're also redolent of familial cooking and traditional recipes that have been passed on from generation to generation. And, they have many nutritional benefits, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Roasted Pork Tenderloin Recipe
Are you looking for an easy (yet entirely impressive) recipe for dinner? Whether you're searching for a go-to weeknight meal, or a dish that is sure to surprise your guests, this is it. Say hello to this easy, delicious roasted pork tenderloin. "Pork can sometimes be the underdog when it comes to choosing meat for dinner," says recipe developer and food photographer Petar Marshall. Tenderloin's reputation for being bland or dry can often precede it, but not with this recipe. According to Marshall, this simple roasted pork tenderloin is absolutely jam-packed with flavor, thanks to the addition of a few simple ingredients.
Classic Mimosa Recipe
Are you team mimosa or team Bloody Mary? While both brunch cocktails are delightful, there is nothing quite as festive and celebratory as a mimosa. Not to mention, mimosas are incredibly easy to make, requiring only two ingredients. Registered dietitian and recipe developer Jaime Shelbert brings us this recipe for a classic mimosa. "Mimosas are the quintessential brunch drink but they also make for a festive party drink for baby and wedding showers," Shelbert says of the classic cocktail.
How Italy's Pasta Alla Crudaiola Differs From Cold Pasta Salads
Ah, Italian pasta — who could resist it? In Italy, pasta is usually made with a mixture of flour and eggs or flour and water. The flour is made from wheat or durum wheat, which only grows in central and southern parts of the country. Italy boasts a huge number of pasta varieties and pasta dishes, which differ depending on the region (per Eataly). But how did pasta become so popular in this boot-shaped country? PBS reports that it is thought pasta was "brought to Italy from China by Marco Polo."
Sweet And Tart Cranberry Sauce Recipe
If you do a word association test with just about anyone who grew up in the U.S. and you say "cranberry sauce," you're probably going to get a lot of answers referencing Thanksgiving. Cranberry sauce, for as long as any of us can remember, has had one real starring role in the pantheon of holiday foods: playing sidekick to roast turkey. While fans of the stuff can easily obtain their cranberry sauce from a can, you may prefer to make it from scratch, as in this recipe that developer Catherine Brookes calls a "perfect balance of sweet and sour."
What Coca-Cola's New Flavor 'Dreamland' Really Tastes Like
Have you ever wondered why companies try to make things sound so magical? Why can't they just tell us what flavor it is and get on with it? When you see something that boasts that it tastes "magical," what exactly does that imply? That it tastes like you would expect something magical to taste, or that you will be overcome with a feeling that you can only describe as magical? You then take a sip of it and find out that it kind of tastes like a lot of sugar mixed with artificial fruit flavors. What's so "magical" about that?
The Aldi Meatball Fiasco That Has Reddit Worried
Aldi may have started off as a German grocery store chain, but these days, consumers can find Aldi grocery stores in 36 U.S. states. The brand has a pretty passionate fan base — there are more than 87,500 members of the Aldi subreddit and more than 2.8 million people like Aldi USA on Facebook. It could even soon be the third largest supermarket retailer in the United States if the company meets its goal of operating 2,500 stores in the country by the end of 2022 (via CNN).
Jamba Is Unleashing Fall Early With A Pumpkin Smoothie
When it comes to releasing seasonal flavors, Jamba Juice is one of the companies that has the smoothie section of specialty tastes covered. This year the popular brand launched an electric blueberry and lemonade-infused smoothie in honor of spring. And, in the depths of a hot summer Jamba brought its fans some cool relief with its newest watermelon-inspired drink, Plant-Based Watermelon Breeze (per Instagram).
Ritz Crackers Just Brought Back A Long-Awaited Summer Snack
It's hard to believe that the humble cracker we love today — for its versatility with a range of dips, cheeses, and hors d'oeuvre — may have originated as a staple food for sailors in the 1700s, according to Today I found Out. Crackers have come a long way since that time and some brands have lasted the test of time such as Ritz Crackers.
Levain Bakery Has Big News For Cookie Lovers
Levain Bakery is named after the French word for leavening agents used to make sourdough bread, according to the New York City-based bakery's website. Though the company has now expanded to include its mega-popular cookies, its name has stayed the same to honor its beginnings as an artisanal bread source. Levain's reputation for cookies began after the huge success of its chocolate chip walnut cookie, which was placed in the bakery's case simply as a trial.
Why The Bulk Nuts At Whole Foods Might Not Be Worth It
When it comes to buying on a budget, savvy grocery shoppers know that the bulk aisle is the way to go. Goods like dried pasta, oats, grains, legumes, and spices are not only fresher, but their lack of packaging usually makes for cheaper (and more environmentally friendly) options when broken down pound for pound. Whole Foods customers may find this tip particularly useful, as the organic market's packaged products may get you wondering, "How affordable is Whole Foods, really?"
Easy M&Ms Cookies Recipe
While chocolate chip cookies are the quintessential cookie, there's nothing that triggers nostalgia more than an M&M cookie. All the fun colors and the crispy candy coating add a festive flair to your standard cookie recipe. Add one of these to your child's lunchbox or bring it to the next classroom birthday celebration and you will be the coolest parent in school. But lucky for you, M&M cookies are not just for kids. Children and adults alike will go nuts over this recipe, and as it turns out, they're pretty easy to whip up right at home.
Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes Recipe
Do you need to have dinner on the table in about 30 minutes, yet you still have no idea what your side dish is going to be? Well, if you have sweet potatoes on-hand, and happen to have date syrup in the pantry, then chances are good you have everything you need to make this sweet, savory, and satisfying oven-roasted sweet potato recipe.
Sweet And Sour Sauce Recipe
Before sweet and spicy was trendy, there was sweet and sour. This sauce — and the various dishes based around it — have been a staple in Chinese-American restaurants for years. If you want to create something similar to restaurant-style sweet and sour pork at home, or if you want something to dip your egg rolls into besides those little packets of hot mustard and duck sauce, this condiment, crafted by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, comes together in minutes and consists primarily of pantry staples.
Homemade English Muffin Recipe
English muffins are a bit of an anomaly. For one thing, they bear very little resemblance to muffins as we know them. For another, well, their provenance is somewhat mysterious, although it seems that the ones we're familiar with were introduced by a British immigrant (one Mr. Thomas, whose name lives on in the famous brand). They were first marketed in New York, however, under the name "toaster crumpets." Crumpets and other similar baked goods were known in England as well, but had certainly never been sold as "English muffins."
Sweet Balsamic Glaze Recipe
Recipe developer and health coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for a super easy sweet balsamic glaze, which is quite the versatile topping. "You can use it on meat, chicken or fish, on salads, over grilled or roasted vegetables," Hahn says. "It is great on bruschetta, tomato mozzarella skewers or pesto vegetable sandwiches. It is even good on pizza!"
Chobani Jumped On The Returning Pumpkin Spiced Bandwagon
With fall only six weeks away, people are beginning to transition away from hosting backyard barbecues and donning white pants. As Americans begin to look forward to this festive time of year, it's hard not to think about one of the biggest stars of spooky season: pumpkin spice. Even though we are still in the midst of the dog days of summer, brands across the country have already begun announcing their fall menu updates, and unsurprisingly, many of them feature this fall-favorite flavor. Pumpkin spice season is returning to Krispy Kreme early this year, while Dunkin's fall lineup also includes a new pumpkin treat.
Dunkin's Fall Lineup Includes A New Pumpkin Treat
For summer lovers, August is the beginning of the end. But for pumpkin spice fans, August is the beginning of what they wait all year for. Oreo just announced that its Pumpkin Spiced flavor is coming to shelves on August 15, and Sam's Club has released an apple pie granola. Halloween is even coming early with Mars' announcement of its new candy flavors for the spooky holiday.
Traditional Shrimp Étouffée Recipe
Getting a flavorful dinner, or any dinner for that matter, on the table at the end of a busy day can feel like a feat, but it doesn't have to be as hard as you think. Recipe developer Erin Johnson brings us this recipe for traditional shrimp étouffée. Étouffée is a Cajun or Creole meal, usually made with crawfish.
We Tried The Lowest Rated Sandwich At Culver's. Here's How It Went
Culver's is a beloved regional fast food chain that's a favorite in the Midwest for its hearty, dairy-heavy fare. The chain's ButterBurgers are made with fresh beef that's cooked Smashburger style to get beautiful crispy edges and then served, as the name would suggest, on buns spread with a generous amount of butter. In addition to the burgers, Culver's also serves many different permutations of frozen custard, as well as the quintessential Midwestern state fair treat, fried cheese curds. This restaurant isn't necessarily the best place for those looking to shed pounds, nor for the lactose-intolerant, but it delivers well-executed comfort food classics that put it in the top tier of fast food joints.
