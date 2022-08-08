Read full article on original website
Combating gun violence remains a top focus of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Birmingham has seen a persistent increase in gun violence in recent years and it shows no immediate signs of stopping. City officials said this week homicides are up in Birmingham 23% over a year ago. As the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, Prim Escalona considers stemming that...
3rd Graders at Risk of Being Held Back for Poor Reading Skills; Local Schools Where That’s More and Less Likely
More than one-fifth of Alabama’s third graders last spring failed to pass a standardized reading test. In more than 50 schools across the state, 50% or more of the students ended third grade without necessary reading skills needed by that age, according to the test results released recently by the state.
COVID ‘Surge’ Propels Alabama to 6th Place in New Cases Per Capita
Alabama is experiencing an upswing in COVID-19 cases. It’s not at this point as drastic as the January surge, but there’s one thing that makes the current crop of cases different. The COVID BA.5 variant is more contagious than the previous ones. People who have managed to get...
Expert Says Inadequate Staffing Is Driving Deaths in Prisons Across the Gulf South
There has been a surge in deaths in prisons and jails around the Gulf South recently. In Alabama, eight people died a the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in July alone. The number of deaths at the prison is expected to surpass the 26 people who died there in 2021. In...
Masks Up, Health Department Advises as COVID Continues to Climb Again
It’s time for Alabamians who do not want to catch COVID to put back on their masks. That was the advice from the Alabama Department of Public Health this week as cases continued to increase across the state. After the state’s positivity rate dropped to single digits in the...
Citing Population Loss, Old Facilities, Alabama Counties Continue to Cut Voting Precincts
The number of voting precincts in central Alabama’s Bullock County was cut almost in half this year, leaving eight in its 615 square miles as counties around the state continue to trim polling sites. County officials shut seven of 15 precincts to save money and in response to population...
ABOUT
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.
