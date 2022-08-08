ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
Business
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cleveland, OH
Government
City
Northfield, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Valley Gaming#The Casinos#Jack Cleveland Casino#Cleveland Akron#Mgm
Cleveland.com

Newly-released texts show Ohio politicos’ involvement passing House Bill 6: Capitol Letter

Let’s talk about texts: Lt. Gov. Jon Husted sought to make the $1 billion-plus nuclear bailout included in House Bill 6 even bigger, according to a trove of new text messages from ex-FirstEnergy executives Chuck Jones and Mike Dowling obtained via the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, the texts also show how now-U.S. Rep. Mike Carey, a Columbus Republican, helped arrange a $100,000 contribution to a dark-money group controlled by then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. Other prominent politicos brought up in the texts include now-Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik and Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Niles.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Hungry Lake Erie walleye are on the move: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Erie has record-setting schools of walleye to brag about, with Governor’s Fish Ohio Day dropping anchor in Port Clinton on Thursday morning. Angling experts taking out the Fish Ohio crowd of state and local officials and media will be keeping on eye on just where the big schools are feeding around the Western Basin of Lake Erie.
PORT CLINTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Corleone’s to hold Wine Spectator 90-plus points dinner

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Corleone’s is holding a special Wine Spectator 90-plus points dinner. The Italian restaurant is marking its 27th anniversary and its 22nd year as a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner with a four-course dinner 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The magazine’s wine-award program, launched in...
PARMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
Cleveland.com

Shop local this back-to-school season: 25 Greater Cleveland businesses to check out

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The school bells will soon be ringing for Northeast Ohio students, as the fall semester begins and classes kick off. Now is the time for back-to-school shopping, stocking up all the materials students will need for their classes and clubs. If you’re looking to shop local, we’ve put together a guide to some Greater Cleveland stores to visit when you’re checking items off your shopping list.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne calls for Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals to pay into equity fund to improve community health

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne on Thursday announced a plan to improve access, equity and fairness in healthcare, especially in impoverished communities, by asking two of the area’s largest providers to buy in. He is proposing the creation of a Community Health Equity Fund...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Judge rejects Bedford’s attempt to keep community hospital open

CLEVELAND, Ohio— A judge has rejected Bedford’s last-minute attempt to prevent University Hospitals from closing a facility that has served its residents since 1928. Late Thursday afternoon, the city filed a motion in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court seeking a restraining order to legally prevent UH from closing its Bedford Medical Center on Friday. Judge Steven Gall rejected the motion.
BEDFORD, OH
Cleveland.com

Greek Festival comes to Cleveland Heights Aug. 18-21

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- August at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral means it is festival time. For those who enjoy -- or who have never experienced -- Greek food, music and dance, the festival represents a great opportunity to sample each Aug. 18-21 at the church at 3352 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy