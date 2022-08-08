Read full article on original website
Percentage of kindergarteners starting school fully vaccinated decreases in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio public health officials are stressing the importance of vaccines for a variety of diseases before children begin kindergarten, after the percentage of immunizations fell during the pandemic. Furthermore, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that Ohio’s vaccination rates are lower than the national...
Berea gets grant for Coe Lake treehouse, Parknoll Park upgrades
BEREA, Ohio -- A treehouse project at Coe Lake Park, as well as upgrades to Parknoll Park, will get a financial boost from a $590,000 grant recently awarded by Cuyahoga County Council. The money derives from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Community Grant Fund. Each county council representative was...
Teacher shortages in Northeast Ohio an issue as the school year draws closer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the start of school less than two weeks away, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District says it’s close to being fully staffed for the 2022-23 school year, with 95 percent of teaching openings filled. That sounds pretty good, especially when other school districts around the...
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
Sports-betting investment company owner ran $8.5 million Ponzi scheme that ripped off investors, including Ohioans, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Las Vegas man is accused of bilking investors of his sports-betting operation out of more than $8 million by orchestrating a Ponzi scheme, according to federal prosecutors. Matthew Turnipseede, 49, ran a betting company called MoneyLine Analytics and stole $8.5 million from 72 investors, according to...
Cuyahoga and Lake counties are red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; conflicting CDC advice (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lake counties, along with more than 60% of Ohio’s 88 counties, are classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. This is a decrease from the week prior, where more than 75% of the...
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted pushed to make tainted House Bill 6 nuclear bailout even larger
COLUMBUS, Ohio—During legislative debate over the now-scandal-ridden House Bill 6 energy law, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted pushed to extend a controversial ratepayer bailout of two Ohio nuclear power plants, according to texts exchanged between now-fired FirstEnergy executives. The texts, included in an Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel request...
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says he advocated for nuclear plants, communicated with policymakers during HB6 discussions
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said Thursday that during legislative deliberations on House Bill 6 in 2019, he advocated on behalf of two nuclear power plants that got a $1 billion-plus bailout under the bill, as well as “share(d) information” with policymakers. Husted’s comments to NBC4 come...
Ashtabula’s Riverbend Hotel project back on track, with expected opening in spring 2023
ASHTABULA, Ohio – Originally announced in 2019 but delayed by the pandemic, the new Riverbend Hotel in Ashtabula’s harbor district is finally under construction, with a scheduled opening in spring 2023. The hotel will be larger than initially planned – with five floors, instead of four, and 43...
Newly-released texts show Ohio politicos’ involvement passing House Bill 6: Capitol Letter
Let’s talk about texts: Lt. Gov. Jon Husted sought to make the $1 billion-plus nuclear bailout included in House Bill 6 even bigger, according to a trove of new text messages from ex-FirstEnergy executives Chuck Jones and Mike Dowling obtained via the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, the texts also show how now-U.S. Rep. Mike Carey, a Columbus Republican, helped arrange a $100,000 contribution to a dark-money group controlled by then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. Other prominent politicos brought up in the texts include now-Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik and Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Niles.
Hungry Lake Erie walleye are on the move: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Erie has record-setting schools of walleye to brag about, with Governor’s Fish Ohio Day dropping anchor in Port Clinton on Thursday morning. Angling experts taking out the Fish Ohio crowd of state and local officials and media will be keeping on eye on just where the big schools are feeding around the Western Basin of Lake Erie.
Corleone’s to hold Wine Spectator 90-plus points dinner
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Corleone’s is holding a special Wine Spectator 90-plus points dinner. The Italian restaurant is marking its 27th anniversary and its 22nd year as a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner with a four-course dinner 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The magazine’s wine-award program, launched in...
Shop local this back-to-school season: 25 Greater Cleveland businesses to check out
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The school bells will soon be ringing for Northeast Ohio students, as the fall semester begins and classes kick off. Now is the time for back-to-school shopping, stocking up all the materials students will need for their classes and clubs. If you’re looking to shop local, we’ve put together a guide to some Greater Cleveland stores to visit when you’re checking items off your shopping list.
Keeping a camera nearby must be the secret: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Well, she’s done it again. Tiffany Veit-Wojnarowski, a neighbor of the Brunswick Area Historical Society’s Heritage Farm, took another fantastic twilight photo and is letting me share it. This is a view of the tower housing the 1852 bell donated by First Christian Church, which...
Brecksville council approves pre-dawn start time for Sherwin-Williams construction site
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – During a special session Tuesday (Aug. 9), City Council members unanimously approved a 4 a.m. start time for pouring concrete at the future Sherwin-Williams research and development center. Related activities at the site can now begin as early as 2 a.m. A pair of council members,...
County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne calls for Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals to pay into equity fund to improve community health
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne on Thursday announced a plan to improve access, equity and fairness in healthcare, especially in impoverished communities, by asking two of the area’s largest providers to buy in. He is proposing the creation of a Community Health Equity Fund...
Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
Judge rejects Bedford’s attempt to keep community hospital open
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A judge has rejected Bedford’s last-minute attempt to prevent University Hospitals from closing a facility that has served its residents since 1928. Late Thursday afternoon, the city filed a motion in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court seeking a restraining order to legally prevent UH from closing its Bedford Medical Center on Friday. Judge Steven Gall rejected the motion.
Greek Festival comes to Cleveland Heights Aug. 18-21
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- August at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral means it is festival time. For those who enjoy -- or who have never experienced -- Greek food, music and dance, the festival represents a great opportunity to sample each Aug. 18-21 at the church at 3352 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
City of Bedford files restraining order request in attempt to block closure of UH Bedford Medical Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The City of Bedford wants to prevent University Hospitals from closing the community hospital that has served its residents since 1928. On Thursday, the city filed a motion in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court seeking a restraining order to legally prevent UH from closing the hospital facility.
