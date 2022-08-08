ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne calls for Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals to pay into equity fund to improve community health

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne on Thursday announced a plan to improve access, equity and fairness in healthcare, especially in impoverished communities, by asking two of the area’s largest providers to buy in. He is proposing the creation of a Community Health Equity Fund...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Judge rejects Bedford’s attempt to keep community hospital open

CLEVELAND, Ohio— A judge has rejected Bedford’s last-minute attempt to prevent University Hospitals from closing a facility that has served its residents since 1928. Late Thursday afternoon, the city filed a motion in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court seeking a restraining order to legally prevent UH from closing its Bedford Medical Center on Friday. Judge Steven Gall rejected the motion.
BEDFORD, OH
#Linus Monkeypox#Cdc#Monkeypox Virus#Diseases#General Health
Cleveland.com

Newly-released texts show Ohio politicos’ involvement passing House Bill 6: Capitol Letter

Let’s talk about texts: Lt. Gov. Jon Husted sought to make the $1 billion-plus nuclear bailout included in House Bill 6 even bigger, according to a trove of new text messages from ex-FirstEnergy executives Chuck Jones and Mike Dowling obtained via the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, the texts also show how now-U.S. Rep. Mike Carey, a Columbus Republican, helped arrange a $100,000 contribution to a dark-money group controlled by then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. Other prominent politicos brought up in the texts include now-Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik and Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Niles.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Seeking your thoughts on a recent story about a mental health crisis: Letter from the Editor

We had one of those journalism conversations in our newsroom last week that are fodder for ethics discussions and for which I hope you’ll offer your thoughts. The story is about the indictment of Pat O’Malley on charges of felonious assault of a police officer, assault of a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. O’Malley is a longtime public figure in Northeast Ohio, having been elected a Cleveland City Council member and the Cuyahoga County recorder.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Hungry Lake Erie walleye are on the move: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Erie has record-setting schools of walleye to brag about, with Governor’s Fish Ohio Day dropping anchor in Port Clinton on Thursday morning. Angling experts taking out the Fish Ohio crowd of state and local officials and media will be keeping on eye on just where the big schools are feeding around the Western Basin of Lake Erie.
PORT CLINTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Shop local this back-to-school season: 25 Greater Cleveland businesses to check out

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The school bells will soon be ringing for Northeast Ohio students, as the fall semester begins and classes kick off. Now is the time for back-to-school shopping, stocking up all the materials students will need for their classes and clubs. If you’re looking to shop local, we’ve put together a guide to some Greater Cleveland stores to visit when you’re checking items off your shopping list.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

