Percentage of kindergarteners starting school fully vaccinated decreases in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio public health officials are stressing the importance of vaccines for a variety of diseases before children begin kindergarten, after the percentage of immunizations fell during the pandemic. Furthermore, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that Ohio’s vaccination rates are lower than the national...
Cuyahoga and Lake counties are red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; conflicting CDC advice (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lake counties, along with more than 60% of Ohio’s 88 counties, are classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. This is a decrease from the week prior, where more than 75% of the...
Berea gets grant for Coe Lake treehouse, Parknoll Park upgrades
BEREA, Ohio -- A treehouse project at Coe Lake Park, as well as upgrades to Parknoll Park, will get a financial boost from a $590,000 grant recently awarded by Cuyahoga County Council. The money derives from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Community Grant Fund. Each county council representative was...
Teacher shortages in Northeast Ohio an issue as the school year draws closer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the start of school less than two weeks away, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District says it’s close to being fully staffed for the 2022-23 school year, with 95 percent of teaching openings filled. That sounds pretty good, especially when other school districts around the...
County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne calls for Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals to pay into equity fund to improve community health
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne on Thursday announced a plan to improve access, equity and fairness in healthcare, especially in impoverished communities, by asking two of the area’s largest providers to buy in. He is proposing the creation of a Community Health Equity Fund...
Judge rejects Bedford’s attempt to keep community hospital open
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A judge has rejected Bedford’s last-minute attempt to prevent University Hospitals from closing a facility that has served its residents since 1928. Late Thursday afternoon, the city filed a motion in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court seeking a restraining order to legally prevent UH from closing its Bedford Medical Center on Friday. Judge Steven Gall rejected the motion.
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
Keeping a camera nearby must be the secret: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Well, she’s done it again. Tiffany Veit-Wojnarowski, a neighbor of the Brunswick Area Historical Society’s Heritage Farm, took another fantastic twilight photo and is letting me share it. This is a view of the tower housing the 1852 bell donated by First Christian Church, which...
City of Bedford files restraining order request in attempt to block closure of UH Bedford Medical Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The City of Bedford wants to prevent University Hospitals from closing the community hospital that has served its residents since 1928. On Thursday, the city filed a motion in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court seeking a restraining order to legally prevent UH from closing the hospital facility.
Newly-released texts show Ohio politicos’ involvement passing House Bill 6: Capitol Letter
Let’s talk about texts: Lt. Gov. Jon Husted sought to make the $1 billion-plus nuclear bailout included in House Bill 6 even bigger, according to a trove of new text messages from ex-FirstEnergy executives Chuck Jones and Mike Dowling obtained via the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, the texts also show how now-U.S. Rep. Mike Carey, a Columbus Republican, helped arrange a $100,000 contribution to a dark-money group controlled by then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. Other prominent politicos brought up in the texts include now-Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik and Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Niles.
Bond set at $1 million for four people charged in missing Lakewood man’s death
CLEVELAND, Ohio --- A judge set bond at $1 million each for four people accused of killing a Lakewood man, a court official confirmed. Terence Burnett, 64, of Garfield Heights; Tessa Raczynski, 26, of Cleveland; Lavell Taylor, 28, of Cleveland; and Harry Houston, 62, of Cleveland have been charged with murder in the slaying of Huff, the court official said.
Cleveland schools treat students, families with “Tech Fest” and back-to-school bash ahead of the new school year
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- With the academic school year right around the corner, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District is doing all it can to help its students and their families play and learn with several events, including the 2022 Tech Fest and back-to-school bash. The free event will help students and their...
Seeking your thoughts on a recent story about a mental health crisis: Letter from the Editor
We had one of those journalism conversations in our newsroom last week that are fodder for ethics discussions and for which I hope you’ll offer your thoughts. The story is about the indictment of Pat O’Malley on charges of felonious assault of a police officer, assault of a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. O’Malley is a longtime public figure in Northeast Ohio, having been elected a Cleveland City Council member and the Cuyahoga County recorder.
Tickets on sale now for Mandel JCC’s Cleveland Jewish FilmFest: Press Run
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood will present its annual Cleveland Jewish FilmFest Sept. 8-18. The festival, now in its 16th year, brings the best of Jewish and Jewish-themed cinema to Greater Cleveland to educate and entertain teen and adult audiences. The FilmFest will feature 30...
Hungry Lake Erie walleye are on the move: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Erie has record-setting schools of walleye to brag about, with Governor’s Fish Ohio Day dropping anchor in Port Clinton on Thursday morning. Angling experts taking out the Fish Ohio crowd of state and local officials and media will be keeping on eye on just where the big schools are feeding around the Western Basin of Lake Erie.
Shame on us for allowing Cuyahoga County to deny education to detained juveniles
Melissa Marini Svigelj and Meryl Johnson wrote an excellent commentary “Cuyahoga County fails to meet educational needs for children in juvenile detention” published in The Plain Dealer on Aug. 7 about the state of juveniles housed at our controversial 10-year-old Juvenile Justice Center. Shame on us that we...
UH Richmond Medical Center ceases emergency services for new patients
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Fire Chief Marc Neumann provided City Council Tuesday (Aug. 9) with an update on the closing of UH Richmond Medical Center, 27100 Chardon Road. Neumann said that on Aug. 7, UH stopped transferring patients into the Richmond Medical Center from other hospitals. On Aug. 8, all inpatients were transferred to other facilities.
Stuff the Bus broadens reach to help more Berea Schools, Polaris students
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Last year’s Middleburg Heights Chamber of Commerce Stuff the Bus school supplies event was such a success that chamber members made it even bigger and better for 2022. A steady stream of cars proceeded through the rear parking lot at Fat Head’s Brewery Aug. 6....
Shop local this back-to-school season: 25 Greater Cleveland businesses to check out
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The school bells will soon be ringing for Northeast Ohio students, as the fall semester begins and classes kick off. Now is the time for back-to-school shopping, stocking up all the materials students will need for their classes and clubs. If you’re looking to shop local, we’ve put together a guide to some Greater Cleveland stores to visit when you’re checking items off your shopping list.
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted pushed to make tainted House Bill 6 nuclear bailout even larger
COLUMBUS, Ohio—During legislative debate over the now-scandal-ridden House Bill 6 energy law, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted pushed to extend a controversial ratepayer bailout of two Ohio nuclear power plants, according to texts exchanged between now-fired FirstEnergy executives. The texts, included in an Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel request...
