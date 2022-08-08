ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Goose stuck in AC unit of LI home for 2 days rescued

By Kimberly Dole
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A goose was rescued after becoming stuck in an air conditioning well at a Long Island home over the weekend, Suffolk County officials said.

"This goose attempted to beat the heat by going into an air-conditioner well. Unfortunately, this goose was stuck for 2 days. Thankfully, Officer Joseph Biondo responded & was able to extricate the bird. We hope this goose finds other ways to stay cool," the Suffolk County Police Department wrote on Twitter .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHt4Z_0h9OYFvp00
Photo credit Suffolk County Police Department

The goose was placed in a laundry basket following the rescue.

“The rescue comes as the New York City area is in the midst of a heat wave, with temperatures forecasted to be well into the 90s through Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6nah_0h9OYFvp00
Photo credit Suffolk County Police Department

