PHOTOS: Goose stuck in AC unit of LI home for 2 days rescued

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A goose was rescued after becoming stuck in an air conditioning well at a Long Island home over the weekend, Suffolk County officials said.

"This goose attempted to beat the heat by going into an air-conditioner well. Unfortunately, this goose was stuck for 2 days. Thankfully, Officer Joseph Biondo responded & was able to extricate the bird. We hope this goose finds other ways to stay cool," the Suffolk County Police Department wrote on Twitter .

Photo credit Suffolk County Police Department

The goose was placed in a laundry basket following the rescue.

“The rescue comes as the New York City area is in the midst of a heat wave, with temperatures forecasted to be well into the 90s through Tuesday.