Mary Kay Cabot: Writing is on the wall right now; Kareem Hunt needs to make it really difficult for Browns to let him walk
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the latest with Kareem Hunt's desire for a contract extension and trade request, where the organization goes from here with Hunt's future, the Browns' plan with uncertainty on Deshaun Watson's suspension with the NFL's appeal and whether Jimmy Garoppolo will appear on the radar moving forward.
Comments / 0