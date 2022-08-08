ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. James Taylor & Finacial Expert JB Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show

By Carl Nelson
 4 days ago

Black Politics Expert Dr. James Taylor checks into the classroom on Monday morning. Dr. Taylor will discuss if the tide is turning in the Democrats’ favor as we move closer to the mid-term elections. Dr. Taylor will also discuss why 25% of Black Georgia voters support Brian Kemp. Before we get to Dr. Taylor, Finacial Expert JB Bryan on the recession & if buying a house is out of reach for most of the Black Community.

