Bushnell-Prairie City Schools announces new teachers, staff

BUSHNELL — The Bushnell-Prairie City school district has announced its teacher line-up for the school year.

Brandon Nott has been hired as a first grade teacher at B-PC Elementary. Nott replaces Mrs. Beekman, who is taking the role of interventionist. The interventionist role was vacated by Mrs. Rodeffer, who was recently appointed as the Director of Programs and Services. She replaces Mrs. Rhoades.

Charné Stoltz has been approved as a counselor serving B-PC Junior and Senior High Schools. The district continues to contract with the West Central Illinois Special Education Cooperative for its elementary students.

Rebecca Dechow is replacing Mrs. McGrew as the new Ag teacher in B-PC High School.

Brea Bowman, the high school Art teacher who transferred from the elementary school to replace Mr. Roddis, has been approved as the High School Football Cheer Co-Sponsor alongside fellow Co-Sponsor Allison Greiner.

Jordan Monson joined as a full-time substitute.

Jennifer Waller and Taylor Mullen will be teaching English Language Arts at B-PC Junior High, filling the position that Mrs. Holland held and the vacancy created when Ms. Reed resigned. McKenna Barker, will also be at B-PC Junior High, providing special education services previously provided by Mrs. Zarello.

Cole Thompson and Mckenzie Perry will be completing their student teaching experience at the Junior High and will be supervised by Kathy Heikes. Both Mr. Thompson and Ms. Perry have been hired for 2nd semester upon graduation.

Melissa Gray, formerly a full-time sub, will be teaching 5th grade at B-PC Elementary next year. Kristen Mahr, formerly a program assistant, will be teaching 4th grade and joined by newcomer Alicia Peterson, who will also be teaching 4th grade.

A vacancy was created when Mrs. Jones accepted the position of Art Teacher at the Elementary, and an additional section of 4th grade was created due to increasing class sizes. Savannah Yerkovich joins the B-PCE family as the new PE Teacher - replacing Kim Havens, who will finish her time at B-PCE as Assistant to the Principal.

Assistant Superintendent, Bob Gound, started in-district on July 1. Mr. Gound was hired earlier this year in anticipation of Dr. Dinger’s retirement at the end of this next school year, at which time he will become the superintendent.

Finally, Kathy Torrence, who retired from B-PC and returned to teacher Family and Consumer Science for a time, has accepted a request to return to replace Ms. Williams. Mrs. Torrence will be on the Personnel Report in August for Board approval.