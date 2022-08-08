ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bushnell, IL

Bushnell-Prairie City Schools announces new teachers, staff

By Staff
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xl5T_0h9OXtlK00

BUSHNELL — The Bushnell-Prairie City school district has announced its teacher line-up for the school year.

Brandon Nott has been hired as a first grade teacher at B-PC Elementary. Nott replaces Mrs. Beekman, who is taking the role of interventionist. The interventionist role was vacated by Mrs. Rodeffer, who was recently appointed as the Director of Programs and Services. She replaces Mrs. Rhoades.

Charné Stoltz has been approved as a counselor serving B-PC Junior and Senior High Schools. The district continues to contract with the West Central Illinois Special Education Cooperative for its elementary students.

Rebecca Dechow is replacing Mrs. McGrew as the new Ag teacher in B-PC High School.

Brea Bowman, the high school Art teacher who transferred from the elementary school to replace Mr. Roddis, has been approved as the High School Football Cheer Co-Sponsor alongside fellow Co-Sponsor Allison Greiner.

Jordan Monson joined as a full-time substitute.

Jennifer Waller and Taylor Mullen will be teaching English Language Arts at B-PC Junior High, filling the position that Mrs. Holland held and the vacancy created when Ms. Reed resigned. McKenna Barker, will also be at B-PC Junior High, providing special education services previously provided by Mrs. Zarello.

Cole Thompson and Mckenzie Perry will be completing their student teaching experience at the Junior High and will be supervised by Kathy Heikes. Both Mr. Thompson and Ms. Perry have been hired for 2nd semester upon graduation.

Melissa Gray, formerly a full-time sub, will be teaching 5th grade at B-PC Elementary next year. Kristen Mahr, formerly a program assistant, will be teaching 4th grade and joined by newcomer Alicia Peterson, who will also be teaching 4th grade.

A vacancy was created when Mrs. Jones accepted the position of Art Teacher at the Elementary, and an additional section of 4th grade was created due to increasing class sizes. Savannah Yerkovich joins the B-PCE family as the new PE Teacher - replacing Kim Havens, who will finish her time at B-PCE as Assistant to the Principal.

Assistant Superintendent, Bob Gound, started in-district on July 1. Mr. Gound was hired earlier this year in anticipation of Dr. Dinger’s retirement at the end of this next school year, at which time he will become the superintendent.

Finally, Kathy Torrence, who retired from B-PC and returned to teacher Family and Consumer Science for a time, has accepted a request to return to replace Ms. Williams. Mrs. Torrence will be on the Personnel Report in August for Board approval.

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Possible new dress code for PPS high schoolers?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Concerns are on the rise about the current dress code for Peoria Public School (PPS) high schoolers. “Even something as simple as a dress code sends a message,” said Peoria community activist, Chama St. Louis. A survey is circling around social media to gain...
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Knox County Health Department Announces the Start of the Energy Assistance Program

The Knox County Health Department is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance. The department will begin scheduling appointments for Knox County residents on Monday, August 22, 2022. Residents may schedule by calling, 309-344-2224, or walking into the Health Department (1361 W. Fremont St, Galesburg, IL), between 8:00am and 4:00pm, Monday-Friday. All customers will be asked to wear a mask upon entering the building.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

All-Star Sports Academy Coming to Galesburg Community

A new sports academy will be opening in Galesburg. Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer says local entrepreneur Mike Spinx has acquired a property on Grand Avenue that will be torn down and a new facility constructed in its place:. “The plan is to build a new structure and...
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prairie City, IL
City
Bushnell, IL
Local
Illinois Education
tspr.org

Donated property could become park on Galesburg’s east side

The Galesburg city council accepted a donation of two parcels of property that could become a new park on the east edge of town. The adjacent lots are at 1965 E. Main St., which is a dilapidated one-story building with plywood over its windows, and 1969 E. Main St., a concrete lot overrun with grass.
GALESBURG, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment

The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local doctor shares personal experience with neuropathy

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. William G. Weinman is licensed in Illinois and has been in practice since 2006. Dr. Weinman studied at Illinois Central College, Eastern Illinois University, and Logan College of Chiropractic. He has spent years specializing in Neuropathy Treatment as a Board Certified Neuropathy Specialist.
EAST PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Ag
aledotimesrecord.com

By the numbers: How much do Galesburg's coaches make?

GALESBURG — District 205 is expected to spend a total of almost $413,000 in stipends for coaches at Galesburg Junior/Senior High School this school year. Coaching stipends are negotiated in the Galesburg Education Association contract and not everyone is paid the same. There's a formula involved. A first year teacher's salary ($40,000) is multiplied by a predetermined percentage, which varies depending on ones responsibilities, and then that total is multiplied by the number of weeks in a regular season for each respective sport. For a GHS head coach, the percentage is 1.10% and for a seventh or eighth grade head coach it's .75%.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Open for Business: Brimfield Hardware

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – In the village of Brimfield you won’t find big, bustling box stores you might be used to. But you will find small shops with deeply rooted family ties. “We try to help them out the best we can,” said David Dye. For the...
BRIMFIELD, IL
KBUR

Fort Madison area boy hospitalized after incident at pool

Fort Madison, IA- A Fort Madison area boy was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa city following an incident at the Fort Madison pool. The Pen City Current reports that emergency crews responded to the pool at about 2:15 PM Saturday when the boy was being pulled from the pool by an adult.
FORT MADISON, IA
97X

This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
KBUR

Authorities release names of teenagers involved in fatal crash south of Burlington

Burlington, IA- Authorities have released the names of the teenagers involved in a fatal accident that occurred Saturday, August 6th, south of Burlington. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 16-year-old Carson Bennet Anderson was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough road. The vehicle then left the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a tree.
BURLINGTON, IA
qctoday.com

Man convicted in federal scheme elected to Rock Island County GOP

A man who was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison in a scheme to sell unlicensed drugs, claiming to treat or even cure the terminally ill, now is serving as a vice chairman for the Rock Island County GOP. Lawrence Stowe, 69, also has revived his efforts...
hoiabc.com

New charges in Mackinaw murder case

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two of the four people involved in the murder of Rebecca Bolin and the shooting of her husband Douglas Bolin were in court Thursday. 18-year-old Andre Street and 18-year-old Nathaniel Maloney received the following charges each; four counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, two counts of home invasion, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
MACKINAW, IL
KBUR

Henderson County Sheriff reactivating County Crime Stoppers

Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the reactivation of the Henderson County Crimestoppers. In a Facebook post, Henderson County Sheriff Steven Henshaw says that all Crime Stoppers programs share a common goal, they exist to help law enforcement agencies solve crimes. Crimestoppers organizations help members of...
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Deployment of Peoria-based Illinois National Guard unit

PEORIA, Ill. – Some of Peoria’s best are one again ready to help their country. The 709th Medical Company Area Support held a deployment ceremony Saturday, ahead of an assignment to help coalition forces in five locations over four countries, as part of what’s called “Operation Inherent Resolve” in Iraq and Libya.
wlds.com

RECC Seeking Tips On Theft

Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative who services customers in Sangamon, Morgan, Macoupin, Christian and Montgomery counties is asking for tips about a recent theft that occurred at their headquarters on Illinois Route 104 in rural Auburn. RECC is offering $500 for information about a theft that occurred at their property around...
AUBURN, IL
KBUR

One juvenile dead after crash south of Burlington

Burlington, IA- A male juvenile died as the result of a car accident Saturday south of Burlington. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough road. The vehicle then left the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a tree and flipping over before coming to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle.
BURLINGTON, IA
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

912
Followers
916
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy