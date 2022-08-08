ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

The Guardian

Salman Rushdie’s entire life has been an act of defiance

Just hours before he was brutally attacked on Friday morning in Chautauqua, New York, Salman had emailed me to help with securing safe refuge for Ukrainian writers who face grave perils that are silencing their voices at a time when they badly need to be heard. The email was nothing new; Salman and I have been in dialogue for nearly a decade on an endless array of efforts to aid persecuted writers and defend the freedom to write.
