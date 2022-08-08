Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash

Colerain Twp. Crash Photo Courtesy: Colerain Police

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday.

Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified the woman killed as Patricia Lauricella, 69, of Dayton, WCPO reported.

Police on scene said Lauricella, a passenger in the sedan, was dead at the scene and three others involved in the crash suffered non-life threatening injuries. WCPO reported.

Police said it’s too early in their investigation to tell if speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

