WATCH: Truck catches fire, explodes on interstate near Highway 51
BURKE, Wis. — A truck caught fire and exploded on the interstate near Highway 51 late Friday morning; it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash or fire. Dane County dispatchers said the call first came in just before 11 a.m. as a vehicle that was smoking after hitting the median on westbound I-39/90/94, between highways 51...
Police responding to ‘weapons violation’ on Madison’s north side Friday night
MADISON, Wis. — Police are responding to a “weapons violation” on Madison’s north side Friday night. In an incident report, police said officers were called to the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Police are asking people to avoid the area. A News 3 Now crew at the scene reported seeing at least six Madison Police Department...
Truck on fire causes delays on I-39/90/94
Madison’s Gun Buy Back event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities. The Madison Gun Buy Back event aims to benefit the local Madison community, especially those at a higher risk of experiencing gun violence. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The humane society is hoping to find...
Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. RELATED: One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning Garcia Alvarado was not in a...
Elderly man dies in crash on rural Sauk Co. road
LOGANVILLE, Wis. — An elderly man died after crashing into a piece of construction equipment on a rural Sauk County road earlier this week. According to an incident report, Sauk County dispatchers first got a call about a hit-and-run crash from a construction crew working on Stone Church Road, just east of the intersection with County Road D. Officials...
Driver sought in Mineral Point hit-and-run crash
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Officials in Iowa County are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run crash in Mineral Point overnight. The crash happened at the Quality Inn in Mineral Point between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The driver was believed to be driving a white 2015-2020...
All lanes reopen after crash on the Beltline near Whitney Way
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes have reopened Wednesday afternoon after a crash caused one lane to close on the Madison Beltline. People started calling around 5:30 p.m. to report that a vehicle was driving erratically, Dane County officials said. The driver’s vehicle may have had a flat tire and it crashed into the median line before the Gammon Road exit, Dane County Dispatch said.
Delivery truck destroys building that housed Mazomanie business
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A delivery truck drove through a building Wednesday morning, destroying it. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the driver failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie and drove through the structure, which housed a business. The incident was reported just before 7:15 a.m. Nobody was inside the building at the time of the...
Woman dead after car leaves roadway, overturns multiple times
CLYMAN, Wis. — A woman died Tuesday afternoon after a crash north of Clyman. Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said the woman was driving north on the Highway 26 off-ramp towards Highway 16 when she failed to negotiate a curve. Her car left the roadway and turned over multiple times.
ATM stolen from east side coffee shop during overnight break-in
MADISON, Wis. — An ATM was stolen from an eastside coffee shop early Wednesday morning, according to local police. The general manager of EVP Coffee on East Washington Avenue told officers with the Madison Police Department he found signs that someone broke into the building when he arrived at work Wednesday.
MPD: Two suspects taken into custody after weeks long investigation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were taken into custody after a weeks-long drug investigation on Madison’s near east side, the police department said Thursday. The search warrant served by MPD covered a business along the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue. MPD did not say what the business was.
MPD: Driver given Narcan soon after Madison crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver accused of crashing into a woman’s vehicle was found semi-conscious and needing Narcan after she chased him down, the police department reported. The victim told MPD investigators that her vehicle was rear-ended shortly before 1 p.m. and the man drove off. She tailed...
Man’s body found near van involved in Sauk Co. crash a day earlier
WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - An 85-year-old man who was found dead on Thursday next to a minivan that matched the description of one that was seen crashing into construction equipment the previous day and driving off, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. The man, whose name was not...
Man’s thumb bitten off during fight at Warner Park
MADISON, Wis. — A man’s thumb was bitten off during an argument and fight at Warner Park on Wednesday, according to the Madison Police Department. Madison police said the incident happened after two people who know each other got into a fight while drinking at the park. Police responded to the area around 5:50 a.m. The victim, a 63-year-old man,...
Missing 12-year-old found safe, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A 12-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week has been found safe. Madison police had been searching for the girl since around noon on Tuesday. In an incident report update shared Thursday afternoon, police said the girl was found safe and is now back home. Prior to her being found safe, police said the 12-year-old...
2 arrested following drug investigation involving east Madison business, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Two Madison residents were arrested Tuesday morning following what the city’s police department called a weeks-long drug investigation involving a business. Thao Van Le, 50, faces six felony charges, including four counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute...
