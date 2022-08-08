ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the 79-year-old bicyclist killed in a crash on Madison’s east side earlier this month. William Cummings, of Madison, died at the scene of the Aug. 1. crash near the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. The medical examiner’s office said he died from injuries he suffered in...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police responding to ‘weapons violation’ on Madison’s north side Friday night

MADISON, Wis. — Police are responding to a “weapons violation” on Madison’s north side Friday night. In an incident report, police said officers were called to the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Police are asking people to avoid the area. A News 3 Now crew at the scene reported seeing at least six Madison Police Department...
nbc15.com

Truck on fire causes delays on I-39/90/94

Madison’s Gun Buy Back event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities. The Madison Gun Buy Back event aims to benefit the local Madison community, especially those at a higher risk of experiencing gun violence. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The humane society is hoping to find...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. RELATED: One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning Garcia Alvarado was not in a...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Elderly man dies in crash on rural Sauk Co. road

LOGANVILLE, Wis. — An elderly man died after crashing into a piece of construction equipment on a rural Sauk County road earlier this week. According to an incident report, Sauk County dispatchers first got a call about a hit-and-run crash from a construction crew working on Stone Church Road, just east of the intersection with County Road D. ﻿ Officials...
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison’s east side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The...
nbc15.com

All lanes reopen after crash on the Beltline near Whitney Way

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes have reopened Wednesday afternoon after a crash caused one lane to close on the Madison Beltline. People started calling around 5:30 p.m. to report that a vehicle was driving erratically, Dane County officials said. The driver’s vehicle may have had a flat tire and it crashed into the median line before the Gammon Road exit, Dane County Dispatch said.
nbc15.com

Cat missing after Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Fire Department responded to a residential fire Thursday evening that left one cat missing. Janesville Fire and Police Units were dispatched to the 1400 block of Greenwich Lane at 4:55 p.m. Crews were advised that all occupants had exited the house while they were...
nbc15.com

MPD: Two suspects taken into custody after weeks long investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were taken into custody after a weeks-long drug investigation on Madison’s near east side, the police department said Thursday. The search warrant served by MPD covered a business along the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue. MPD did not say what the business was.
nbc15.com

MPD: Driver given Narcan soon after Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver accused of crashing into a woman’s vehicle was found semi-conscious and needing Narcan after she chased him down, the police department reported. The victim told MPD investigators that her vehicle was rear-ended shortly before 1 p.m. and the man drove off. She tailed...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man’s thumb bitten off during fight at Warner Park

MADISON, Wis. — A man’s thumb was bitten off during an argument and fight at Warner Park on Wednesday, according to the Madison Police Department. Madison police said the incident happened after two people who know each other got into a fight while drinking at the park. Police responded to the area around 5:50 a.m. The victim, a 63-year-old man,...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing 12-year-old found safe, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A 12-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week has been found safe. Madison police had been searching for the girl since around noon on Tuesday. In an incident report update shared Thursday afternoon, police said the girl was found safe and is now back home. ﻿ Prior to her being found safe, police said the 12-year-old...
